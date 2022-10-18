Read full article on original website
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Cowboys lean on defense in Prescott’s return, top Lions 24-6
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott made sure to remember what he watched during the five games the star quarterback missed with a fractured right thumb. The Dallas defense has things under control. Ezekiel Elliott ran for two 1-yard touchdowns, Prescott threw for a score in his return and...
Brady, Bucs drop under .500 with shocking loss to Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tom Brady hasn’t been in this position in two decades — a game under .500 this far into the NFL season. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost for the third time in four games Sunday to fall to 3-4. It came in stunning fashion, a 21-3 defeat to the Carolina Panthers, a team that had lost 12 of 13 games and was playing with a third-string quarterback and under an interim head coach. The defeat left the seven-time Super Bowl champion searching for answers. “No one feels good about where we’re at,” Brady said. “No one feels good about how we played or what we’re doing. We’re all in it together, and we have to pull ourselves out of it.”
No question Panthers QB PJ Walker must start after performance in big win against Bucs
It was only one game, and it all could deteriorate again quickly, but quarterback PJ Walker gave Carolina better QB play than Baker Mayfield has all season.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day
Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
DK Metcalf out for Seahawks after knee injury early at Chargers; Dee Eskridge also hurt
Metcalf appeared to get hurt leaping tying to catch Geno Smith’s pass at the goal line and sideline late in the first quarter.
