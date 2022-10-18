Read full article on original website
Martin Maldonado catching for Astros in Game 4 Sunday
The Houston Astros will start Martin Maldonado at catcher in Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Maldonado will take over at catcher for Sunday's Game 4 while Christian Vazquez takes a seat. Maldonado will bat ninth. Maldonado has a $4,500 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8.2...
Yankees leave Matt Carpenter off lineup for Game 4 Sunday
The New York Yankees did not list Matt Carpenter in their lineup for Sunday's Game 4 against the Houston Astros. Carpenter will start Sunday's game on the bench while Isiah Kiner-Falefa joins the lineup at shortstop and bats eighth. Giancarlo Stanton will take Carpenter's spot at designated hitter and Oswaldo Cabreara will cover left field.
Astros' Christian Vazquez not in lineup versus Yankees Sunday
The Houston Astros did not list Christian Vazquez in their starting lineup for Sunday's Game 4 of the ALCS against the New York Yankees. Vazquez will take a seat Sunday while Martin Maldonado starts behind the dish and bats ninth against the Yankees. Vazquez has made 426 plate appearances so...
Isiah Kiner-Falefa batting eighth for Yankees in Game 4 Sunday
The New York Yankees listed Isiah Kiner-Falefa as their starting shortstop for Sunday's Game 4 against the Houston Astros. With the postseason on the line, the Yankees will give the nod to Kiner-Falefa at shortstop against the Astros. He'll bat eighth while Oswaldo Cabrera moves to left field, Giancarlo Stanton takes over at designated hitter, and Matt Carpenter sits.
Christian Vazquez starting ALCS Game 3 Saturday for Houston
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. In Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, Vazquez is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Yankees starter Gerrit Cole. Our models project Vazquez...
Cowboys lean on defense in Prescott’s return, top Lions 24-6
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott made sure to remember what he watched during the five games the star quarterback missed with a fractured right thumb. The Dallas defense has things under control. Ezekiel Elliott ran for two 1-yard touchdowns, Prescott threw for a score in his return and...
Isiah Pacheco to start for Chiefs in Week 7
Ian Rapoport reports that running back Isiah Pacheco is expected get the start in the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 7 game against the San Francisco 49ers. In what could be a big shakeup in one of the best offenses in the league, the Chiefs reportedly gave rookie running back Isiah Pacheco the reps with the first team in practice this week and are expected to let the young back start against the 49ers. Pacheco had played behind former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the early parts of the season, but will now seemingly get a chance to change that this week.
Packers' Sammy Watkins (hamstring) available in Week 7
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) will be available for the team's Week 7 game against the Washington Commanders. Watkins, fresh off of the injured reserve, will be active for the team's tilt with the Commanders this afternoon after missing the past four weeks with a hamstring injury. The Packers need additional playmakers in the passing game, so Watkins' return should be a welcomed one.
Cristian Javier to start in Houston's Game 3 ALCS matchup against Yankees
Houston Astros pitcher Cristian Javier will start in Saturday's American League Championship Series contest against the New York Yankees. Javier will make his first postseason start this season while Lance McCullers will get the responsibility to start in Game Four. In 148.2 innings this season, Javier has produced a 33.2%...
Titans' Ryan Tannehill injured; Malik Willis takes over in Week 7
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was injured in the team's Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts and was replaced with backup Malik Willis. Tannehill took a big hit in the third quarter of Sunday's game and limped off of the field, leaving the Titans to put rookie Malik Willis in at quarterback. He spent some time in the medical tent, but emerged shortly thereafter with a wrap around his ankle.
Mark Andrews (knee) listed as questionable for Ravens' Week 7 matchup
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (knee) is listed as questionable for Week Seven's game against the Cleveland Browns. After two missed practices and a limited session on Friday, Andrews' status is officially questionable despite saying on Friday, “My body feels good. I’m ready to go.” Expect Isaiah Likely to see more snaps if Andrews is limited in any way versus a Cleveland unit allowing 7.8 FanDuel points per game to tight ends.
Update: Titans' Ryan Tannehill returns to Week 7 contest
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has returned to the team's Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Tannehill missed just one play after sustaining a leg injury, and took back over from rookie quarterback Malik Willis after the play.
The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast, Mailbag 10/21/22
Should fantasy managers be worried about Aaron Jones? What about Christian Kirk? Was this an ideal year for Zero RB? JJ digs into those questions -- and more -- on this week's mailbag episode. Available on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Stitcher, Spotify, and more.
Giants' Daniel Bellinger (eye) out for remainder of Week 7
New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) will not return to Sunday's Week 7 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bellinger took a scary hit to the face that resulted in an eye injury and was in visible pain as he was carted to the locker room. The team ruled him out after half time. Hopefully the exciting rookie will be able to avoid a serious injury.
Chargers' Keenan Allen (hamstring) will play in Week 7
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) will play in Sunday's Week 7 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Allen has been sidelined since Week 1 with a hamstring injury, but told NFL Network's Bridget Condon that he will play in the team's Week 7 game against the Seahawks. It's fair to temper expectations for the veteran receiver in his first game back.
Russell Wilson (hamstring) ruled out for Broncos in Week 7; Brett Rypien to start
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will not play Sunday in the team's Week 7 game against the New York Jets. Wilson injured his hamstring Monday in the team's loss to the Chargers, and after struggling to participate in practice throughout the week, the team has decided to hold him back and give the injury a chance to heal. Brett Rypien will be the one who gets the start under center versus Zach Wilson and Co.
Chris Boucher (hamstring) questionable for Toronto Monday
Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Boucher continues to deal with a strained left hamstring. However, instead of automatically being ruled out, the team has listed him questionable. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Raiders' Mack Hollins (heel) active for Week 7 tilt with Texans
The Las Vegas Raiders listed Mack Hollins (heel) as active for Sunday's Week 7 game against the Houston Texans. Hollins was dealing with a heel issue in practice in the week leading up to today's game, but he'll be active for the game. The journeyman wideout has been an almost every-down player with the Raiders this season.
Pacers starting Isaiah Jackson in Saturday's lineup, Terry Taylor to bench
Indiana Pacers power forward Isaiah Jackson is starting in Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Jackson will make his first start this season after Terry Taylor was sent to the bench. In 24.5 expected minutes, our models project Jackson to score 26.7 FanDuel points. Jackson's projection includes 11.6 points, 6.2...
Aaron Nesmith (foot) available for Pacers Saturday
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith will play Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Nesmith was originally listed questionable due to a sore foot. However, he has been removed from the team's final injury report. Expect him out there in his usual role. Our models project Nesmith for...
