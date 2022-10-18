Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Democratic Senate Minority Leader Bewley in fatal car crash

MADISON - The father of a 5-year-old girl who died in a car crash over the summer involving Democratic Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the state senator.

The lawsuit was filed Friday in Ashland County Circuit Court by Brandon Fink, father of Khaleesi Fink, who died with her mother Alyssa Ortman in July. The lawsuit names Bewley, a Washburn woman who also was involved in the crash, and three insurance companies as defendants.

In the lawsuit, Fink also accuses Ortman of committing negligence that resulted in their daughter's death.

Bewley, who represents a state Senate district that covers the northwestern part of the state, pulled out of a Lake Superior beach entrance on July 22 and into the path of a car driven by 27-year-old Ortman of Pennsylvania, according to the Ashland Police Department. When Ortman's car collided with Bewley's, it spun across Highway 2 and was hit by another vehicle driven by Jodi Munson of Washburn.

Ortman's 5-year-old daughter was pronounced dead at the crash scene. Ortman was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died, according to police.

Bewley declined to comment through a spokesman. An attorney for Fink did not respond to a request for comment.

Fink is seeking more than $10,000 in damages and a jury trial, according to court records.

He alleges negligence by Bewley, Ortman and Munson killed his daughter, alleging all three failed to maintain a proper lookout. Fink also alleges Bewley was distracted while driving and that Ortman failed to maintain control of her vehicle.

A reporting intern for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel was on the phone with Bewley at the time of the crash for an interview he had arranged with her staff about this fall's elections for the Legislature.

A spokesperson for the Ashland Police Department said the investigation findings have been referred to Ashland County District Attorney David Meany.

Meany told the Journal Sentinel he is in the process of reviewing investigation reports to determine whether charges will be filed.

Contact Molly Beck at molly.beck@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @MollyBeck.