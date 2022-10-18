ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Bill Nye Shares Throwback Photos in 'Teenage Dirtbag' TikTok Trend

If you've been on the internet at all the past few months, you've probably seen a version or two of the "Teenage Dirtbag" trend on TikTok. In these videos, people show themselves in the present day, before sharing a bunch of photos of themselves as teenagers years back, set to the song "Teenage Dirtbag" by Wheatus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy