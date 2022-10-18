Van Buren High School wrestler dies

Lillian Jones, a state champion wrestler on the Van Buren High School girls wrestling team, died over the weekend, school officials reported.

Brittany Ransom, spokeswoman for the district, released a statement Monday night.

"The Van Buren School District was saddened to learn of the passing of one of our students over the weekend. Lillian Jones, a senior, was an accomplished athlete, having won two state championship titles in wrestling."

Her wrestling coach, John Petree, described her as having, "an infectious energy and a loyal personality."

Details of her death were not immediately available.

Her body was sent to the state medical examiner's office in Little Rock where a cause and manner of her death will be determined.

Ransom said counselors will be available to students Tuesday.

"VBSD extends its condolences to all of Lillian's family and friends. Counselors will continue to be available for any students needing additional support."

Jones, a senior this year, won the Arkansas girls 5A state championship in the 100-pound division in 2021 and the 6A state title in 2022 at Fayetteville.

Staff Writer George "Clay" Mitchell contributed to this report.

