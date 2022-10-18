ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Buren, AR

Van Buren High School wrestler dies

By Robert Medley, Fort Smith Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 5 days ago

Lillian Jones, a state champion wrestler on the Van Buren High School girls wrestling team, died over the weekend, school officials reported.

Brittany Ransom, spokeswoman for the district, released a statement Monday night.

"The Van Buren School District was saddened to learn of the passing of one of our students over the weekend. Lillian Jones, a senior, was an accomplished athlete, having won two state championship titles in wrestling."

Her wrestling coach, John Petree, described her as having, "an infectious energy and a loyal personality."

Details of her death were not immediately available.

Her body was sent to the state medical examiner's office in Little Rock where a cause and manner of her death will be determined.

Ransom said counselors will be available to students Tuesday.

"VBSD extends its condolences to all of Lillian's family and friends. Counselors will continue to be available for any students needing additional support."

More: Van Buren wrestler Lillian Jones wins state title; Addison Loney finishes runner-up

Jones, a senior this year, won the Arkansas girls 5A state championship in the 100-pound division in 2021 and the 6A state title in 2022 at Fayetteville.

Staff Writer George "Clay" Mitchell contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Van Buren High School wrestler dies

Comments / 13

Dee Spiotto
5d ago

her cousin died with her at the same time. my daughter went to VB with Lilly and SSHS with her cousin. I will not say her name on here since it has not been released to the public yet. it's a sad situation all around.

Reply(2)
5
ArkansasBabe
4d ago

I find it odd at how another article have a little more information about that. This article failed to mention she did not died alone. Her cousin died too, about the same time as her. RIP beautiful souls..

Reply
5
Don Snyder
4d ago

my prayers to the family and to the school and all the students in the name of Jesus Christ I pray to God may he accept them into heaven in the name of Jesus Christ AMEN 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Reply
3
 

