Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
FOX Sports
NFL Week 7 Top Viral Moments: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers struggle
Week 7 of the NFL season brought another marquee slate Sunday. Bucs-Panthers and Packers-Commanders highlighted the early window of games on FOX, while the afternoon will bring a Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl rematch for America's Game of the Week. Here are some of the top moments that got people buzzing on...
Panthers DE Brian Burns on sacking Tom Brady: ‘The G.O.A.T. got caught in the web’
When Carolina Panthers edge-rusher Brian Burns entered the NFL in 2019 as a rookie, he named Tom Brady as the quarterback he couldn't wait to sack. On Sunday, he finally did it. Burns and the Panthers' defense shut Brady down in a 21-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The...
Who Is That Guy? Adams Introduces Himself With Big Day
The veteran safety scored his first NFL touchdown and set a career-high for tackles against the Indianapolis Colts in his first game for the home team at Nissan Stadium.
FOX Sports
Brady, Bucs drop under .500 with shocking loss to Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell below .500 with a stunning 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers, who won just their second game of the season Sunday despite playing with a third-string quarterback and interim head coach. Brady was 32-of-49 passing for 290...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 7 top plays: Murray, Cardinals drop Dalton, Saints on TNF
Week 7 of the NFL season kicked off with Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals defending their home turf and taking down Andy Dalton and the New Orleans Saints, 42-34, in an NFC tilt on Thursday Night Football. The Cardinals improved to 3-4 on the season, while the Saints fell...
FOX Sports
Chargers WR Keenan Allen active against Seahawks
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Keenan Allen is active for the Los Angeles Chargers game against the Seattle Seahawks. The receiver has missed the past five games because of a hamstring injury. Even though the Chargers have a bye next week, Allen had a productive week of practices and participated in individual and team drills on Friday.
FOX Sports
MLB Playoffs: San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies NLCS Game 4 Recap | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry recap a wild NLCS Game 4 between the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies battled back from a 4-0 deficit and used the long ball to win 10-6.
FOX Sports
Packers activate Watkins, place Cobb, Hanson on IR
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have placed wide receiver Randall Cobb and offensive lineman Jake Hanson on injured reserve while activating Sammy Watkins. Watkins is questionable for Sunday's game at Washington (2-4). Watkins has missed four games with a hamstring issue that had put the veteran receiver on injured reserve.
FOX Sports
49ers, Jets to score upsets in Cowherd's Week 7 'Blazin' 5'
Week 7 of the NFL season is upon us, and the slate features several games that pit evenly matched teams against each other. Colin Cowherd shared his "Blazin’ 5" picks on Friday's "The Herd," selecting just one favorite to cover the spread. Here's who Cowherd likes this weekend, with...
FOX Sports
Commanders' QB Wentz to IR; will miss at least four games
WASHINGTON (AP) — Carson Wentz went on injured reserve Saturday, meaning the Washington Commanders will be without their starting quarterback for at least the next four games. Wentz, who had surgery to repair a broken finger, won’t get the chance to return to his first two NFL cities and...
FOX Sports
Charlotte fires coach Will Healy after 49ers fall to 1-7
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte fired coach Will Healy on Sunday after the 49ers fell to 1-7 in their final season as a member of Conference USA. “We are grateful to Will Healy for the incredible energy and enthusiasm he brought to our program,” said Charlotte 49ers athletic director Mike Hill. “He made an impact here that will never be forgotten. Sadly, however, our on-field results have not met expectations. Will and his family are special people and we wish them the best.”
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Texans-Raiders, pick
The Houston Texans take a trip to Nevada for a matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7. Both of these teams have one win on the season and are coming off a bye week. The Texans are 3-1-1 against the spread (ATS) this year, with three games hitting the Under. The Raiders are 2-3 ATS with four games hitting the Over.
FOX Sports
Jets WR Elijah Moore asks for trade amid diminishing role
New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore has requested a trade, per NFL Network. The former second-rounder has grown increasingly frustrated over his role the past few weeks, voicing concerns about his low usage and target frequency. Yet, Gang Green reportedly has no plans to trade him. Moore was targeted...
FOX Sports
Ravens activate Edwards, put Dobbins on injured reserve
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens activated running back Gus Edwards from the physically-unable-to-perform list and put running back J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve prior to Sunday's game against Cleveland. Edwards and Dobbins both missed all of last season with knee injuries. Edwards has not played this...
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 8: How to bet West Virginia-Texas Tech
Texas Tech lost two tough games in a row before having a bye week in Week 7. The Red Raiders welcome West Virginia for Week 8, looking to snap their losing streak. The Mountaineers defeated Baylor in Week 7 and are looking for a bump in the Big 12 standings by defeating the Red Raiders.
FOX Sports
MLB Championship Series top plays: Padres-Phillies, Astros-Yankees
The MLB playoffs continue Sunday with Game 5 of the NLCS between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on FS1, followed by Game 4 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees (7:07 p.m. ET). Here are the top plays from Sunday's action. Padres...
FOX Sports
MLB playoff odds: Best bets for Astros-Yankees, Padres-Phillies
The MLB league championship series continues Saturday between the Houston Astros and New York Yankees in the American League and the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies in the National League. I will guide you through these playoffs by giving you daily study materials. That homework consists of previewing each...
Comments / 0