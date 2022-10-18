ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

NFL Week 7 Top Viral Moments: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers struggle

Week 7 of the NFL season brought another marquee slate Sunday. Bucs-Panthers and Packers-Commanders highlighted the early window of games on FOX, while the afternoon will bring a Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl rematch for America's Game of the Week. Here are some of the top moments that got people buzzing on...
FOX Sports

Brady, Bucs drop under .500 with shocking loss to Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell below .500 with a stunning 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers, who won just their second game of the season Sunday despite playing with a third-string quarterback and interim head coach. Brady was 32-of-49 passing for 290...
FOX Sports

NFL Week 7 top plays: Murray, Cardinals drop Dalton, Saints on TNF

Week 7 of the NFL season kicked off with Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals defending their home turf and taking down Andy Dalton and the New Orleans Saints, 42-34, in an NFC tilt on Thursday Night Football. The Cardinals improved to 3-4 on the season, while the Saints fell...
FOX Sports

Chargers WR Keenan Allen active against Seahawks

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Keenan Allen is active for the Los Angeles Chargers game against the Seattle Seahawks. The receiver has missed the past five games because of a hamstring injury. Even though the Chargers have a bye next week, Allen had a productive week of practices and participated in individual and team drills on Friday.
FOX Sports

Packers activate Watkins, place Cobb, Hanson on IR

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have placed wide receiver Randall Cobb and offensive lineman Jake Hanson on injured reserve while activating Sammy Watkins. Watkins is questionable for Sunday's game at Washington (2-4). Watkins has missed four games with a hamstring issue that had put the veteran receiver on injured reserve.
FOX Sports

49ers, Jets to score upsets in Cowherd's Week 7 'Blazin' 5'

Week 7 of the NFL season is upon us, and the slate features several games that pit evenly matched teams against each other. Colin Cowherd shared his "Blazin’ 5" picks on Friday's "The Herd," selecting just one favorite to cover the spread. Here's who Cowherd likes this weekend, with...
FOX Sports

Commanders' QB Wentz to IR; will miss at least four games

WASHINGTON (AP) — Carson Wentz went on injured reserve Saturday, meaning the Washington Commanders will be without their starting quarterback for at least the next four games. Wentz, who had surgery to repair a broken finger, won’t get the chance to return to his first two NFL cities and...
FOX Sports

Charlotte fires coach Will Healy after 49ers fall to 1-7

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte fired coach Will Healy on Sunday after the 49ers fell to 1-7 in their final season as a member of Conference USA. “We are grateful to Will Healy for the incredible energy and enthusiasm he brought to our program,” said Charlotte 49ers athletic director Mike Hill. “He made an impact here that will never be forgotten. Sadly, however, our on-field results have not met expectations. Will and his family are special people and we wish them the best.”
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Texans-Raiders, pick

The Houston Texans take a trip to Nevada for a matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7. Both of these teams have one win on the season and are coming off a bye week. The Texans are 3-1-1 against the spread (ATS) this year, with three games hitting the Under. The Raiders are 2-3 ATS with four games hitting the Over.
FOX Sports

Jets WR Elijah Moore asks for trade amid diminishing role

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore has requested a trade, per NFL Network. The former second-rounder has grown increasingly frustrated over his role the past few weeks, voicing concerns about his low usage and target frequency. Yet, Gang Green reportedly has no plans to trade him. Moore was targeted...
FOX Sports

Ravens activate Edwards, put Dobbins on injured reserve

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens activated running back Gus Edwards from the physically-unable-to-perform list and put running back J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve prior to Sunday's game against Cleveland. Edwards and Dobbins both missed all of last season with knee injuries. Edwards has not played this...
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 8: How to bet West Virginia-Texas Tech

Texas Tech lost two tough games in a row before having a bye week in Week 7. The Red Raiders welcome West Virginia for Week 8, looking to snap their losing streak. The Mountaineers defeated Baylor in Week 7 and are looking for a bump in the Big 12 standings by defeating the Red Raiders.
FOX Sports

MLB playoff odds: Best bets for Astros-Yankees, Padres-Phillies

The MLB league championship series continues Saturday between the Houston Astros and New York Yankees in the American League and the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies in the National League. I will guide you through these playoffs by giving you daily study materials. That homework consists of previewing each...
