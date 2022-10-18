ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

How 49ers trade is 'special' homecoming for CMC, family

On Friday, 49ers general manager John Lynch raved about how the team’s newest member, star running back Christian McCaffrey, is a perfect fit for San Francisco. For the most part, the GM was talking about how McCaffrey’s skill set compliments coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense. But as many football fans already know, the All-Pro’s connection to the team, its personnel and the surrounding area go much deeper than that.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

McCaffrey debuts new jersey number at first 49ers practice

After the 49ers completed a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night, San Francisco's new weapon arrived at practice in Santa Clara wearing his new jersey number. McCaffrey previously wore No. 22 with the Panthers and No. 5 as a Stanford Cardinal in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Kittle, Lance, 49ers players go wild over McCaffrey trade

It's safe to say that 49ers players are thrilled with the acquisition of Christian McCaffrey. The blockbuster trade, which was announced by the 49ers and Carolina Panthers shortly after 9 p.m. PT on Thursday night, was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter and soon after confirmed by a source to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco.
NBC Sports

Panthers reportedly turned down two first-round picks for Brian Burns

When it comes to NFL players who are so valuable to their current teams that they would never be traded for any amount of compensation, few at any given moment are truly untouchable. Fresh from trading away running back Christian McCaffrey, the Panthers are trying to persuade other teams that...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

49ers give up four draft picks for Christian McCaffrey

The 49ers have borrowed Les Snead’s catch phrase. To land running back Christian McCaffrey from the Panthers, the 49ers sent four draft picks to Carolina. Per multiple reports, the Panthers get from San Francisco a second-round, third-round, and fourth-round pick in 2023, along with a fifth-round pick in 2024.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Twitter explodes after 49ers' blockbuster trade for McCaffrey

The 49ers pulled off a blockbuster trade Thursday night, acquiring running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers. San Francisco used some of its future currency to land the former Stanford product. The 49ers are sending 2023 second, third and fourth-round picks, plus a fifth-round selection in 2024. Given a...
NBC Sports

Broncos informed team of quarterback decision before start of Saturday walk-through

For the second straight weekend, a franchise quarterback missed a Saturday walk-through practice. This week, the franchise quarterback who missed practice had a good reason for it. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson didn’t participate in the walk-through because, at the outset of it, coach Nathaniel Hackett informed the team that Wilson...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

How Williams sees McCaffrey impacting 49ers' offense

SANTA CLARA — Trent Williams is excited about Christian McCaffrey’s arrival in Santa Clara, not only for what the running back can do on the field, but for how he will help his new 49ers teammates. Kyle Shanahan’s offense has been underperforming through the first six weeks of...
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Sports

CMC's message to 49ers fans after landing in Bay Area

Touchdown, Christian McCaffrey. After a stunning trade Thursday night in which the 49ers traded four future draft picks to the Carolina Panthers for McCaffrey, the star running back boarded a flight to the Bay Area on Friday morning. When the plane touched down, McCaffrey tweeted a message to 49ers fans.
NBC Sports

D.J. Moore gives Panthers 7-0 lead before halftime

The Panthers traded running back Christian McCaffrey on Friday and they’re playing with an interim coach against the Buccaneers on Sunday, but they are leading the game at halftime. P.J. Walker hit D.J. Moore for a 20-yard touchdown with 30 seconds to play in the first half for the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Stunner: 49ers reportedly trade for McCaffrey from Panthers

It appears that the 49ers have a new offensive weapon. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday evening, citing sources, that San Francisco is acquiring running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers. The 49ers were rumored to be one of the team's interested in acquiring McCaffrey prior to the NFL's Nov....
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

NFL Week 7 picks ATS: Patriots, Giants, Jets continue to roll

Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season doesn't feature a ton of exciting matchups. The Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills all being on a bye has a lot to do with that. However, there are still plenty of opportunities for sports bettors to cash in...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Sports

Evan Neal, Ben Bredeson ruled out for Giants

The Giants have lost a pair of offensive linemen to injuries during the first half of Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. Right tackle Evan Neal and left guard Ben Bredeson have been ruled out by the team. Bredeson hurt his knee in the first quarter of the game and Neal, who was a first-round pick this year, was carted to the locker room after being evaluated for his own knee injury in the second quarter.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Jacoby Brissett perfect on first drive as Browns jump out to 7-0 lead

The Browns put together a nearly perfect opening drive, going 75 yards in 11 plays after taking the opening kickoff. Jacoby Brissett was 5-for-5 for 56 yards, hitting David Njoku twice for 26 yards, Nick Chubb for 14, Harrison Bryant for 14 and Donovan Peoples-Jones for 2. Brissett ran for...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy