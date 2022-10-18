The Giants have lost a pair of offensive linemen to injuries during the first half of Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. Right tackle Evan Neal and left guard Ben Bredeson have been ruled out by the team. Bredeson hurt his knee in the first quarter of the game and Neal, who was a first-round pick this year, was carted to the locker room after being evaluated for his own knee injury in the second quarter.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO