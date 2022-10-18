Read full article on original website
Sacramento City Unified teacher arrested in teen's 2020 disappearance, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 15-year-old Rancho Cordova boy disappeared in 2020. Roughly two years later, a Sacramento City Unified School District teacher was arrested in connection. Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, faces charges related to the detention of a minor with the intent to conceal from a parent(s) and contributing...
Police: Man dies after shooting during Grant-Monterey Trail football game
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A shooting outside a Friday football game in Sacramento is now being investigated as a homicide, according to police. A man in his mid-twenties died from his injuries related to the shooting, according to a department spokesperson at the scene early Saturday morning. "This violence is...
Family, loved ones describe man who died in East Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A favorite uncle and a 'prince of a guy,' that's how loved ones are remembering 70-year-old Charles Starzynski after Thursday's deadly shooting outside the Sutter Lawn Tennis Club in East Sacramento. David DeCamilla found his friend moments before their weekly pinochle game at the club. "Jane,...
East Sacramento homicide victim remembered as 'key' to CapRadio success, a man 'who spent his life enriching Sac'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As information about adeadly shooting in East Sacramento Thursday becomes available, many in the city are grieving the loss of the victim, Charles Starzynski, 70, and are remembering the impact he had on Sacramento. Police say officers responded to the 3900 block of N Street around...
Multiple people detained after police activity in Pocket area of Sacramento, officials say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police say they detained multiple people in connection Thursday night who were possibly armed, evaded police and hid inside a residential complex. There were road closures on Florin Road between Riverside Boulevard and Gloria Drive in the Pocket neighborhood, but KCRA 3 Reporter Lee Anne...
Souls of the City event on Old Sacramento Waterfront honors loved ones lost for Día de los Muertos
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Along the Old Sacramento Waterfront Saturday night, Souls of the City: Día de los Muertos. “We want people to come out here and enjoy Day of the Dead, Dia de Los Muertos,” said Cynthia Moreno, a volunteer with the nonprofit organization, Sol Collective, and the event’s emcee for the evening.
Sacramento police are holding a ‘gun buyback’ event this weekend. Here’s how it works
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are hoping to get more guns off the streets by holding a “gun buyback” event on Saturday. The department will buy the unwanted, unloaded firearms from 10 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the Public Safety Center at 5770 Freeport Blvd.
Sacramento-area school community informed about 'active' tuberculosis case
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A Sacramento high school is working to inform parents and guardians that a student has tested positive for tuberculosis. The active case of TB was identified at Hiram Johnson High School exactly a month after an active case surfaced at a high school in Elk Grove.
Sacramento gears up for thousands of athletes participating in Ironman triathlon
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Nearly four thousand athletes, plus their families and friends, are in Sacramento for Ironman California which means more money for local businesses. "We’ve been having a great time so we’ve been eating at the restaurants checking out the course," said Lisa Blauvelt, who's participating in the Ironman competition.
High School Playbook Recap: Week 9 highlights and scores
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Watch a recap of the Week 9 High School Playbook show in the video above. See below for more scores and highlights from games. App users, click here. You can vote for the Week 10 Game of the Week here.
Sacramento Iranian reacts to protests across the world after woman detained over hijab
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For more than a month, women across Iran have taken off their hijabs in public to protest the country’s repressive regime. The protests were triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after morality police detained her for not properly wearing her hijab. Iranians in Sacramento have joined in protests over the last several weeks in an effort to bring attention to the Middle East.
KCRA Today: Possible power shutoffs this weekend, arrest in East Sac shooting, 20K fentanyl pills seized in traffic stop
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Man arrested after deadly East Sacramento shooting, chase and standoff
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was arrested following a deadly shooting that stemmed from an apparent robbery in East Sacramento on Thursday. Officers responded to the area of the 3900 block of N Steet for the shooting that was reported around 12:35 p.m. An elderly man was killed behind...
Two separate hay bale fires started in Northern California to cost $200,000
BUTTE VALLEY, Calif. — Two separate hay bale fires were ignited in Butte County Saturday morning, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Oct. 22, 2022. One fire started in Durham near Durham-Dayton Highway, Cal Fire said. The other started about 17 miles away in Richvale at Highway 99 and Richvale Highway intersection.
Pursuit reaching 115 mph ends when suspect crashes into 2 East Sacramento homes, sheriff says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is in the hospital Saturday after the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said he led deputies on a chase from Highway 99 to an East Sacramento neighborhood where he crashed into two homes. Just before 4 p.m., deputies observed the vehicle traveling northbound on Highway...
California Museum unveils new Día de Los Muertos exhibit: Mujeres Inspiradoras
The California Museum in Sacramento has unveiled its new exhibit Mujeres Inspiradoras: Día De Los Muertos. The exhibit features all-female artists and gives members of the public a way to honor their loved ones. KCRA 3 spoke with Amanda Meeker, California Museum Executive Director. See what she had to...
2022 KCRA Turkey Drive takes place on Nov. 10. Here's how to help
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services has again partnered with KCRA 3 to hold this year’s Turkey Food Drive for families in need on Thursday, Nov. 10. You can drop off a turkey or non-perishable side dish at the Sacramento Food Bank & Family...
Ironman in Sacramento: Here’s a look at road closures, what to expect
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Ironman California is on Sunday, and the triathlon draws athletes from around the world to Sacramento. Around 4,000 athletes have descended on Sacramento this weekend for the 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and 26.2-mile run. The event is taking place after a deluge of rain last year led to the race’s cancellation.
'It begins with a heart': Johnny Cash's son visits Folsom trail in his father’s namesake
FOLSOM, Calif. — Ahead of the Folsom Americana Fest, John Carter Cash, the son of June Carter and Johnny Cash, visited the Johnny Cash Folsom Trail for the very first time. “It’s a true blessing, you know it begins with a heart and that’s what first attracted my father coming here,” Cash said.
Hornets seek first 7-0 start to a season with top-10 clash
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It’s a top 10 brawl in FCS as two Big Sky Conference opponents clash as No. 2 Sacramento State hosts seventh-ranked Montana at Hornet Stadium on Saturday night. The Hornets sit at 6-0 overall, tied for their best start to a season since 1991 and...
