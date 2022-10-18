ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba City, CA

KCRA.com

Family, loved ones describe man who died in East Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A favorite uncle and a 'prince of a guy,' that's how loved ones are remembering 70-year-old Charles Starzynski after Thursday's deadly shooting outside the Sutter Lawn Tennis Club in East Sacramento. David DeCamilla found his friend moments before their weekly pinochle game at the club. "Jane,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento Iranian reacts to protests across the world after woman detained over hijab

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For more than a month, women across Iran have taken off their hijabs in public to protest the country’s repressive regime. The protests were triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after morality police detained her for not properly wearing her hijab. Iranians in Sacramento have joined in protests over the last several weeks in an effort to bring attention to the Middle East.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Two separate hay bale fires started in Northern California to cost $200,000

BUTTE VALLEY, Calif. — Two separate hay bale fires were ignited in Butte County Saturday morning, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Oct. 22, 2022. One fire started in Durham near Durham-Dayton Highway, Cal Fire said. The other started about 17 miles away in Richvale at Highway 99 and Richvale Highway intersection.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Ironman in Sacramento: Here’s a look at road closures, what to expect

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Ironman California is on Sunday, and the triathlon draws athletes from around the world to Sacramento. Around 4,000 athletes have descended on Sacramento this weekend for the 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and 26.2-mile run. The event is taking place after a deluge of rain last year led to the race’s cancellation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Hornets seek first 7-0 start to a season with top-10 clash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It’s a top 10 brawl in FCS as two Big Sky Conference opponents clash as No. 2 Sacramento State hosts seventh-ranked Montana at Hornet Stadium on Saturday night. The Hornets sit at 6-0 overall, tied for their best start to a season since 1991 and...
SACRAMENTO, CA

