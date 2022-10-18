SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For more than a month, women across Iran have taken off their hijabs in public to protest the country’s repressive regime. The protests were triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after morality police detained her for not properly wearing her hijab. Iranians in Sacramento have joined in protests over the last several weeks in an effort to bring attention to the Middle East.

