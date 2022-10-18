Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Yankees vs. Astros weather forecast: Rain could impact ALCS Game 4 at Yankee Stadium
NEW YORK -- Sunday night the Houston Astros will look to clinch their fourth American League pennant in the last six seasons. The Astros hold a commanding 3-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the best-of-seven ALCS. Only one team, the Boston Red Sox in the 2004 ALCS, has erased a 3-0 series deficit. New York will look to become the second. Here's how you can watch Game 4.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Padres' Jurickson Profar ejected after arguing crucial check-swing call in NLCS Game 3
The ninth inning of the Philadelphia Phillies' eventual 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on Friday was punctuated by a controversial checked-swing call against Jurickson Profar. With a runner on first and no outs, Profar began to offer at a...
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Dominates in crushing victory
Doncic finished Saturday's 137-96 victory over the Grizzlies with 32 points (12-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and two steals over 30 minutes. Doncic took control of the game early, torching the Mavericks to the tune of 23 first-quarter points. While he did end with a magnificent fantasy line, the fact the game was basically done by halftime meant his playing time was reduced. It's been a frantic start to the season for Doncic, repaying the faith to those who snapped him up early in drafts. In what is obviously a small sample size, Doncic has thus far shot well from the free throw line. If he can maintain an improved stroke, he could very well be in the running for the number one overall player this season.
CBS Sports
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Predictably placed on IR
Dobbins (knee) shifted to injured reserve Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. This felt like the expected conclusion given Dobbins is expected to have his knee scoped following yet another knee injury. Perhaps more crucially for fantasy managers, Gus Edwards (knee) was activated off the PUP list Saturday, which means the bruising tailback immediately could insert himself into a backfield committee previously occupied by the uninspiring duo of Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill.
CBS Sports
Astros' Framber Valdez: Dominant performance in Game 2
Valdez pitched seven innings and got the win Thursday night in Game 2 of the ALCS, allowing two unearned runs on four hits and zero walks while striking out nine during the 3-2 win over the Yankees. Valdez had just one stressful inning Thursday night, which came in the fourth...
CBS Sports
Christian McCaffrey trade grade: Panthers receive a haul of draft picks as part of deal with 49ers
49ers: B- San Francisco had already sent its 2023 first-round pick to Miami in the transactions that led to the selection of quarterback Trey Lance. After the McCaffrey trade, the franchise is left with three third-round compensatory picks granted by the NFL as part of an initiative rewarding organizations that developed minority head coaches and general managers hired away: Commanders general manager Martin Mayhew, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and Jets head coach Robert Saleh.
CBS Sports
Lions' Josh Paschal: Ready for debut
Paschal (sports hernia) was activated from the PUP list Saturday. Paschal started the season on the PUP list after undergoing surgery for a sports hernia during the offseason. The rookie should make his NFL debut Sunday against the Cowboys.
Cowboys lean on defense in Prescott’s return, top Lions 24-6
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott made sure to remember what he watched during the five games the star quarterback missed with a fractured right thumb. The Dallas defense has things under control. Ezekiel Elliott ran for two 1-yard touchdowns, Prescott threw for a score in his return and...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Candidate to draw start Sunday
Pacheco took first-team reps in practice this week and is a candidate to start Sunday's game against the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Pacheco logged just two carries in Kansas City's Week 6 loss to the Bills, but per Rapoport, the 2022 seventh-rounder is expected to draw the start Sunday, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire will still maintain a key role on offense and Jerick McKinnon mixes in. The report suggests that both Pacheco and Edwards-Helaire are expected to see significant snaps versus the 49ers, and in that context Pacheco could have a chance to yield Week 7 fantasy dividends for those in need of RB help.
CBS Sports
Astros' Alex Bregman: Huge homer in Game 2
Bregman went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run Thursday night during Game 2 of the ALCS in the 3-2 win over the Yankees. Bregman knocked in all three of the Houston runs for Game 2 with a 360-foot blast off Luis Severino in the third inning. After a hitless performance in Game 1, the 28-year-old third baseman bounced back with his second multi-hit showing and second homer of the postseason. Bregman is no stranger to postseason home runs -- Thursday's blast marked the 14th of his career and he is now 7-for-22 with six RBI in the 2022 playoffs.
CBS Sports
Astros' Ryan Pressly: Earns second save in ALCS
Pressly pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save during Game 2 of the ALCS, allowing zero hits and one walk while striking out three in the 3-2 win over the Yankees. Pressly got his second save in two nights by striking out the side in the ninth inning Thursday. The 33-year-old closer was able to strike out Matt Carpenter after a two-out walk to Josh Donaldson, ending the comeback hopes for the Yankees and extending the ALCS lead to 2-0. Pressly has now converted his last 15 save opportunities, and he is 3-for-3 in the 2022 postseason. The 11-year veteran has been a closer for only the last three seasons, but he is cementing himself as one of the most dominant closers in the MLB.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Bryson Stott: Two doubles in Game 3 win
Stott went 2-for-3 with two doubles and a run scored during Friday's 4-2 win over the Padres in Game 3 of the NLCS. Stott entered Game 3 only 2-for-19 in the postseason with one extra-base hit, but he was able to smack two doubles in his first two at bats against Joe Musgrove. After his double in the fourth inning, he was plated by a Jean Segura single to give the Phillies a 3-1 lead, and they would hold on for the crucial victory. Stott, a 25-year-old rookie, played in 127 games during the regular season, and he is gaining valuable experience in the postseason while being able to contribute for his team.
Brady, Bucs drop under .500 with shocking loss to Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tom Brady hasn’t been in this position in two decades — a game under .500 this far into the NFL season. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost for the third time in four games Sunday to fall to 3-4. It came in stunning fashion, a 21-3 defeat to the Carolina Panthers, a team that had lost 12 of 13 games and was playing with a third-string quarterback and under an interim head coach. The defeat left the seven-time Super Bowl champion searching for answers. “No one feels good about where we’re at,” Brady said. “No one feels good about how we played or what we’re doing. We’re all in it together, and we have to pull ourselves out of it.”
CBS Sports
Bengals' La'el Collins: Leaves with injury
Collins (ankle) has exited Sunday's game against the Falcons, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports. Collins entered the team's medical tent after suffering the injury, but he has since exited and is now standing on the sidelines. Hakeem Adeniji has taken over for Collins at right tackle.
CBS Sports
The Yankees are once again being exposed by the Astros; here's how organizational failures led them here
NEW YORK -- Barring a legendary, done-only-once-before-in-the-history-of-baseball kinda comeback, the New York Yankees will be sent home for the winter by the Houston Astros at some point in the next four days. The Astros won Game 3 of the ALCS Saturday night and hold a commanding 3-0 series lead. One more win and they'll clinch their fourth AL pennant in the last six years.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Brett Rypien: Will start Week 7
Rypien is set to start the Broncos' Week 7 matchup against the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. With Russell Wilson (hamstring) sidelined, Rypien will get the starting nod for Denver. He last saw action in Week 16 of the 2021 season for the Broncos, but this will mark his first meaningful time on the field.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Steven Sims: Unavailable Week 7
Sims (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports. Sims worked as Pittsburgh's return man the past two weeks but will sit out this weekend due to the hamstring issue. Gunner Olszewski handled return duties earlier this season and could reclaim the role Sunday.
CBS Sports
Phillies vs. Padres: TV channel, live stream, time, prediction, odds, starting pitchers for NLCS Game 5
The Philadelphia Phillies are one win away from the World Series. They will try to win the pennant in front of their home fans on Sunday in NLCS Game 5 against the San Diego Padres. The Padres are unlikely to go without a fight, however. They've already knocked two 100-win teams from the playoffs and have shown resilience throughout their run.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Robbie Anderson: Sparse usage with new team
Anderson went without a catch on one target and played 12 of 66 offensive snaps during Thursday's 42-34 victory against the Saints. It marked Anderson's second matchup with the Saints this season, but it was the former Panther's first in a Cardinals uniform following his trade to the desert earlier in the week. With Marquise Brown (foot) and Antoine Wesley (hip) on injured reserve, Anderson mixed into the receiving corps behind DeAndre Hopkins (61 plays), Rondale Moore (59) and Greg Dortch (35) and ahead of A.J. Green (DNP). As he grows more accustomed to the playbook, Anderson may be able to usurp Dortch in the pecking order, but until he does his output may be sporadic or even nonexistent.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Unavailable Saturday
Atkinson (upper body) is not in Saturday's lineup against Nashville, Giana Han of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Despite head coach John Tortorella's early optimism that Atkinson could have made the Opening Night lineup, the 33-year-old will miss his fifth straight game to begin the 2022-23 campaign. The Flyers will be back home Sunday to face the Sharks but Atkinson can be considered out indefinitely until there's more information on his status.
Comments / 0