Read full article on original website
Related
NFL scores: Kansas City Chiefs embarrass San Francisco 49ers
The NFL is the most popular sport in America and it is a weekly happening every Sunday for many around
CBS Sports
Christian McCaffrey trade grade: Panthers receive a haul of draft picks as part of deal with 49ers
49ers: B- San Francisco had already sent its 2023 first-round pick to Miami in the transactions that led to the selection of quarterback Trey Lance. After the McCaffrey trade, the franchise is left with three third-round compensatory picks granted by the NFL as part of an initiative rewarding organizations that developed minority head coaches and general managers hired away: Commanders general manager Martin Mayhew, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and Jets head coach Robert Saleh.
FOX4 News Kansas City
Mecole Hardman leads Chiefs onslaught over 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — A long with National Tight Ends Day, it was Mecole Hardman Day for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Kenneth Walker III erupts for 74-yard touchdown run
The Seattle Seahawks lost Rashaad Penny and there were concerns about the team’s running game. Fear not. Kenneth Walker III is a rookie from Michigan State and he put on a show against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday that any experienced back would appreciate. Walker already was closing...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Candidate to draw start Sunday
Pacheco took first-team reps in practice this week and is a candidate to start Sunday's game against the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Pacheco logged just two carries in Kansas City's Week 6 loss to the Bills, but per Rapoport, the 2022 seventh-rounder is expected to draw the start Sunday, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire will still maintain a key role on offense and Jerick McKinnon mixes in. The report suggests that both Pacheco and Edwards-Helaire are expected to see significant snaps versus the 49ers, and in that context Pacheco could have a chance to yield Week 7 fantasy dividends for those in need of RB help.
CBS Sports
Bengals' La'el Collins: Leaves with injury
Collins (ankle) has exited Sunday's game against the Falcons, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports. Collins entered the team's medical tent after suffering the injury, but he has since exited and is now standing on the sidelines. Hakeem Adeniji has taken over for Collins at right tackle.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Out Sunday
Wilson (hamstring) will not play in the Broncos' Week 7 matchup with the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Denver will opt to err on the side of caution with Wilson and allow him time to heal and prevent a lingering injury. As a result, Brett Rypien will ge the start against the Jets. Wilson's next chance to suit up will come in Week 8 versus the Jaguars.
CBS Sports
Panthers' D'Onta Foreman: In line for increased carries
Foreman will likely split carries with Chuba Hubbard for the Panthers after Christian McCaffrey was traded Thursday. McCaffrey dominated the work out of Carolina's backfield through six games this season, so there will be a significant number of touches available after he was traded to the 49ers. It's unclear whether Foreman or Chuba Hubbard will lead the running backs corps moving forward, as Foreman has seen 12 carries as compared to Hubbard's six. A fairly even split could continue, which would limit the fantasy potential of both backs -- particularly considering the poor state of the Panthers' offense.
CBS Sports
Packers' Sammy Watkins: Activated off IR
The Packers officially activated Watkins (hamstring) off injured reserve Saturday, but he's listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Washington. Watkins was designated to return from IR earlier in the week and has a chance to be available this weeknd. He played 67 and 65 percent of offensive snaps in Weeks 1 and 2, and he figures to see a similar workload going forward. If he's active Sunday, the veteran pass catcher will compete for targets with the likes of Allen Lazard and Romeo Doubs with Randall Cobb (ankle) on IR and Christian Watson (hamstring) out for Week 7.
CBS Sports
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Predictably placed on IR
Dobbins (knee) shifted to injured reserve Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. This felt like the expected conclusion given Dobbins is expected to have his knee scoped following yet another knee injury. Perhaps more crucially for fantasy managers, Gus Edwards (knee) was activated off the PUP list Saturday, which means the bruising tailback immediately could insert himself into a backfield committee previously occupied by the uninspiring duo of Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill.
CBS Sports
Panthers' D'Onta Foreman: Could lead post-CMC committee
Interim coach Steve Wilks said Friday that Foreman and Chuba Hubbard will form a running back committee following the trade that sent Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers, though Carolina plans to ride the hot hand, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Ellis Williams of the Charlotte Observer expects Foreman to get most of the work on early downs.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Steven Sims: Unavailable Week 7
Sims (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports. Sims worked as Pittsburgh's return man the past two weeks but will sit out this weekend due to the hamstring issue. Gunner Olszewski handled return duties earlier this season and could reclaim the role Sunday.
CBS Sports
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Compiles 18 touches in loss
Kamara rushed 11 times for 49 yards and brought in seven of nine targets for 56 yards in the Saints' 42-34 loss to the Cardinals on Thursday night. Game script helped limit Kamara's rushing touches overall, and he picked up three of his seven catches on the Cardinals' final drive. The versatile back also typically found running room at a premium, as outside of his game-long 17-yard rush, he netted just 32 yards on his 10 other carries. Nevertheless, Kamara did outpace backfield mate Mark Ingram by seven carries and now has 19 receptions over the last three games alone, giving him plenty of upside ahead of a Week 8 home matchup against the Raiders a week from Sunday.
CBS Sports
Titans vs. Colts score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, TV, streaming for AFC South game
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The 3-2 Tennessee Titans have an opportunity to strengthen their hold on the AFC South on Sunday, as Derrick Henry and Co. host Matt Ryan and the 3-2-1 Indianapolis Colts. These two teams faced off just three weeks ago, as Tennessee earned a 24-17 victory in Indy. The Titans have won four straight meetings vs. the Colts, as they are currently on their longest win streak in series history.
CBS Sports
Titans' Joe Schobert: Elevated from practice squad again
Schobert was elevated from Tennessee's practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's Week 7 home game against the Colts, John Glennon of SI.com reports. Schobert was also elevated to the 53-man roster in Weeks 4 and 5 before the Titans' Week 6 bye. He's played 31 defensive snaps this season, recording six tackles and forcing one fumble.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Won't play this week
Mayfield (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, with coach Steve Wilks saying Friday that the quarterback won't be active, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Mayfield will miss a second game, and possibly more, despite returning to a limited practice Friday and being listed as...
CBS Sports
Ravens' Ronnie Stanley: Late addition to injury report
Stanley (illness) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Browns, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Stanley made his season debut in Week 5 and has largely avoided injury complications since. However, he was unable to practice Friday due to illness and was listed as questionable Saturday. His status could be a key to the Ravens' offense as he serves as the starting left tackle.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Robbie Anderson: Sparse usage with new team
Anderson went without a catch on one target and played 12 of 66 offensive snaps during Thursday's 42-34 victory against the Saints. It marked Anderson's second matchup with the Saints this season, but it was the former Panther's first in a Cardinals uniform following his trade to the desert earlier in the week. With Marquise Brown (foot) and Antoine Wesley (hip) on injured reserve, Anderson mixed into the receiving corps behind DeAndre Hopkins (61 plays), Rondale Moore (59) and Greg Dortch (35) and ahead of A.J. Green (DNP). As he grows more accustomed to the playbook, Anderson may be able to usurp Dortch in the pecking order, but until he does his output may be sporadic or even nonexistent.
CBS Sports
Jets' Kenny Yeboah: Summoned from practice squad again
The Jets elevated Yeboah from the practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's contest in Denver, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. This is the third time Yeboah has been elevated this season -- he also was brought up in Week 2 and Week 6. The second-year tight end has played just six offensive snaps and has yet to receive a target, but he's also been in on 49 special-teams snaps.
CBS Sports
Packers' La'Darius Hamilton: Elevated from practice squad
Green Bay elevated Hamilton from its practice squad Saturday, per the team's official site. Hamilton's elevation is his first this season, though he played in six contests for the Packers last year. In those games, he logged 61 defensive snaps and recorded three tackles. His role Sunday against the Commanders may be primarily on special teams.
Comments / 0