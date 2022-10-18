ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Royal Caribbean announced it's building the biggest cruise ship ever

There’s a never-ending race for superlatives when it comes to the world of boat-building, and Royal Caribbean is raising the stakes with its latest announcement. The company’s newest ship, Icon of the Seas, is set to launch in January 2024, and it’s billed the answer to many families’ classic vacation problem: Accommodating a group with diverse vacationing preferences.
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
27K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy