ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

College football Week 8 picks, predictions against the spread

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42EHpD_0idY0agR00

Week 8 of the college football schedule is here and now it's time to make our betting picks against the spread for the top games

College football Week 8 picks, predictions against the spread

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25vnl5_0idY0agR00
Against the spread picks for college football's Week 8 games

Lines courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Iowa at No. 2 Ohio State (-29.5). Payback time for the Buckeyes, who lost a 55-24 game to the Hawks back in 2017 as a CFP contender. Now, OSU has college football's No. 2 total offense and leads FBS with 48.8 points per game. Iowa is third nationally allowing 9.8 points per game and is the only team yet to allow a play of 40 yards. But it hasn't met the caliber of athlete Ohio State will put out yet. Expect Iowa's impressive defensive averages to tick up after this week. ATS pick: Ohio State by 20, doesn't cover

No. 14 Syracuse at No. 4 Clemson (-13.5). The surprise contender in the ACC, Syracuse is perfect through 6 games thanks to a top 10 defense and two proven skill pieces in quarterback Garrett Shrader and runner Sean Tucker, who has 6 of the team's 12 rushing scores. Clemson is top 5 against the run and has found a rhythm offensively, too, but the Orange has won 5 games out of 6 against the spread. ATS pick: Clemson by 10, doesn't cover

No. 7 Ole Miss at LSU (-1.5). The Rebs are third nationally at 271.4 rushing yards per game and should find some lanes against LSU's front seven, as Florida did last week. Jayden Daniels covered 350 yards in the air in that game, but Ole Miss is top 30 against the pass. There are just enough advantages here to keep the Rebels undefeated. ATS pick: Ole Miss by 6, upsets

No. 20 Texas (-6) at No. 11 Oklahoma State. There's no doubt that Texas is a vastly improved football team with Quinn Ewers at quarterback, but the Cowboys have a physical defense that will get consistent push on the Longhorns protection, and OSU is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 straight-up as an underdog since last year. ATS pick: Oklahoma State by 9, upsets

No. 9 UCLA at No. 10 Oregon (-6). A pair of surprise Pac-12 contenders both putting up 40 points per game on average, and both with dynamic quarterbacks who can run and are dealing to superb skill threats that can move well in space. Oregon has won 21 straight at home and Autzen is just a very tough place to win, even if the Bruins have the firepower to keep it close. ATS pick: Oregon by 3, doesn't cover

No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama (-21). Will Rogers can move the ball when he has the lanes downfield, but this Bulldog attack has been as inconsistent as it's been productive, 8th nationally throwing the ball, but just 123rd on the ground. Bama is one of 16 teams allowing under 100 rushing yards per game, and has the balance to get past MSU's back seven and dictate terms with Jahmyr Gibbs between the tackles. That's a big line, but the Tide has dominated this series on the scoreboard: 90-9 in their last two meetings. ATS pick: Alabama by 28, covers

No. 17 Kansas State at No. 8 TCU (-3.5). The last undefeated team in the Big 12, TCU owns college football's 3rd best total offense and has the pieces to cover the field, but is 90th in defense and just 55th against the run as it lines up against K-State's 7th ranked rushing attack. The Frogs aren't bad at running the ball, either, 14th nationally with 229.2 ypg. ATS pick: TCU by 13, covers

Other Week 8 college football picks against the spread

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CMbNt_0idY0agR00

Minnesota at No. 16 Penn State (-5). Two B1G teams coming off disappointing losses in which they struggled to move the ball. They will again, but PSU has the edge at quarterback with Tanner Morgan coming off an injury for the Gophers. ATS pick: Penn State by 6, covers

Boston College at No. 13 Wake Forest (-21). Not much has changed from last season, when Wake dominated this game. Plus, the Deacs are 5-1 against the spread. ATS pick: Wake Forest by 24, covers

Memphis at No. 25 Tulane (-7). The line is heading more in the newly-ranked Green Wave's direction, and the home team has won the last 5 in this series. ATS pick: Tulane by 6, doesn't cover

No. 21 Cincinnati (-3) at SMU. It's been close recently for the Mustangs, who have been testing defenses with the AAC's best passing attack, but they're just 1-6 against the spread. ATS pick: Cincinnati by 5, covers

Texas A&M (-3) at South Carolina. The Gamecocks are 12 points better than the Aggies per game this season, but this should be the best defense it lines up against so far. ATS pick: Texas A&M by 10, covers

Purdue at Wisconsin (-2). The Badgers have lost 3 of the last 4 and the Boilers have the speed to find some space on the perimeter. ATS pick: Purdue by 3, upsets

UNLV at Notre Dame (-24.5). ND had trouble executing in a bad home loss to Stanford and its 111th scoring defense and has been outscored 27-6 in the first quarter of games. ATS pick: Notre Dame by 14, doesn't cover

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Morning

Sunday morning has reportedly brought us a college football head coach firing. According to reports out of Charlotte, the 49ers have fired head coach Will Healy following a 1-7 start to the season. Will Kunkel of FOX first reported the news. "Will Healy will be fired as Charlotte head football...
CHARLOTTE, NC
DawgsDaily

Georgia No Longer the Favorite to Win Title

The defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs weren't the favorites to win the national title entering the 2022 season, that was Alabama. The Crimson Tide held the Vegas Odds until week two of the college football season when Georgia vaulted them following a dominant start to their '22 ...
ATHENS, GA
Yardbarker

Cowboys' Dak Prescott speaks about death of Mississippi State's Sam Westmoreland

The college football and sports communities continue to mourn the death of Mississippi State freshman offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland which was announced Wednesday. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who was with the Mississippi State program from 2011 through 2015, spoke about Westmoreland's passing on Thursday. "My condolences go to his...
STARKVILLE, MS
College Football News

AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 8

What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 8. Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 8 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.
TENNESSEE STATE
On3.com

ESPN shakes up FPI Top 25 rankings after Week 8 of college football

In comparison to recent weeks across college football, the slate in Week 8 might have looked a little disappointing on paper entering the weekend. Despite that, Saturday’s action featured plenty of upsets and some exciting top-25 matchups. After Saturday’s games, ESPN has shaken up its FPI Top 25 rankings with the page now turning towards Week 9.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Said 1 Thing Has "Kept Him Up" At Night This Week

The Alabama Crimson Tide suffered their first loss of the season last weekend against the Tennessee Volunteers. A last-second field goal led the Volunteers to a thrilling 52-49 victory. For Alabama, the loss doesn't take the team out of the College Football Playoff conversation. However, Nick Saban knows the Tide...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
NBC Sports

Notre Dame vs UNLV: Time, Peacock, Preview and Predictions

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — “Must win” is an obnoxious phrase in sports. Aside from an elimination game, a “must win” game is typically being discussed hyperbolically. In college football, it is so widely applicable, it hardly has any meaning. Once a team of Notre Dame’s usual standing loses a game, every game after that becomes a “must win,” the second loss eliminating any hopes of a Playoff berth. Are “must wins” that special of moments anymore? Once the Irish lost to Marshall on Sept. 10, could any game this season be considered a “must win”?
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Spun

Urban Meyer Names The No. 1 Team In College Football

Ohio State is ranked second in both polls, but former Buckeye head coach Urban Meyer thinks OSU is the best team in the nation. During FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame show in Columbus today, host Rob Stone asked the crowd who feels Ohio State is the top team in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: FOX Made Embarrassing Ohio State Error Today

The Saturday noon contest is FOX's marquee game during college football season, but that doesn't mean the network can't make mistakes during the broadcast. At halftime of today's game between Ohio State and Iowa, the FOX halftime show graphic accidentally said the No. 2 Buckeyes were 6-9 on the season instead of 6-0.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Incredible College GameDay Crowd

Back in August, Desmond Howard told TheSpun that Eugene, Oregon has the best (non-Michigan) atmosphere in all of college football because of how big the crowds for College GameDay get before sunrise. Kirk Herbstreit learned that firsthand today. A massive crowd assembled outside of Autzen Stadium prior to today's Oregon...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Kansas basketball: Bill Self talks potential one-and-done rule change

The NBA is mulling over the idea of changing the minimum age to enter the NBA Draft back to 18. The change would do away with the NCAA's current "one-and-done" rule and allow players to go directly to the professional ranks from high school. Kansas head coach Bill Self, one of college basketball's best coaches and most important statesmen, recently made his opinion on the matter known at Big 12 Media Day.
LAWRENCE, KS
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
16K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy