Rising: October 18, 2022

By Bstahovic
 5 days ago
NEW: Nord stream pipelines damage from ‘POWERFUL explosions,’ Danish police say. Putin denies blame

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave give new updates on the Nord Stream pipeline explosions.

Robby Soave: Parler accidentally DOXES VIPs in Kanye West email; Why we NEED better tech platforms

Robby Soave weighs in on Ye’s purchase of alternative social media platform, Parler.

Biden student debt forgiveness website goes LIVE, 8M immediately sign up for debt RELIEF

The Biden administration has officially launched the student loan forgiveness application. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss this and the reaction to student loan forgiveness among conservatives.

Recession IMMINENT? Economic downturn expected by Oct 2023. Housing prices DROP, mortgage rates SOAR

Finance reporter at The Hill Sylvan Lane weighs in on a new Bloomberg economic model that predicts a recession is certain within the next year.

Ghislaine Maxwell feels ‘SO BAD’ for Prince Andrew, says meeting Epstein is her ‘GREATEST mistake’

Former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted for sex trafficking, gave her first interview from prison, during which she expressed sympathy for her friend, Prince Andrew.

FILE – Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell during a news conference, in New York, July 2, 2020. In a lawsuit filed on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, Denver-based Haddon, Morgan and Foreman which helped defend Maxwell, the socialite convicted of helping the financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls, is suing her, her brother and husband, saying it was never paid for more than $878,000 for its work. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Bernie Sanders says economic anxiety is real, time to court Trump voters?

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is calling on Democrats to have the guts to court supporters of former President Donald Trump. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss.

AOC BLASTS Tulsi Gabbard: She voted for more DEFENSE INCREASES than I EVER have, look it up

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has shared her thoughts on social media over an interaction she had with anti-war protestors. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss.

HAITI INTERVENTION? US sends armored vehicles to help fight ‘criminal actors’

English language editor at Haiti Liberté Kim Ives weighs in on unrest in Haiti over Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s announcement to end fuel subsidies.

Boston scientists created new, MORE LETHAL Covid strain in lab?! Not so fast, Brie & Robby debunk

U.S. health officials are cautioning that the country could face a surge in Covid this winter. The new warning comes as the number of cases in Europe have trended upwards late in the summer.

The Hill

The Hill

