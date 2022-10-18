Report: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Leave Manchester United In January?

Journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed the likelihood of Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Manchester United in January.

Cristiano Ronaldo finished last season as Manchester United's top scorer but after the club's failure to qualify for Champions League football, reports suggested he wanted out.

He did not get his move, though, and many have said it is possible he could move in January, especially after not getting the game time that he wanted this season.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has spoken on the situation to Wett Freunde :

“I think Jorge Mendes (The player's agent) will try, obviously (To get Ronaldo a move). He didn’t manage to find a solution in the summer. It depends on how the relationship will go with (Erik) ten Hag and with Manchester United in the months. It’s gotten better.

“It’s difficult for him to move in January because he’s not the kind of player that moves in January but even in this case, it will be important how the World Cup goes.

"Ronaldo is focused on the World Cup and so we’ll see how he’ll do at the World Cup and also which kind of team can afford his salary because it’s a problem salary.

“Even in Italy when Naples (Napoli) and AC Milan thought about Ronaldo, Jorge Mendes called them it was a problem of salary. No Italian team, no Serie A team will cover his salary. Manchester United will not pay 75-80% of his salary so to pay 75%? They will keep him.”

He finished: “It depends on a lot of things but I don’t think he’s the kind of player that can move in January. Cristiano Ronaldo is not the kind of player that, during the season, leaves his team but it’s early to say now because it depends how it’s going at Manchester United and the World Cup.”

