Santa Barbara County, CA

syvnews.com

Letters to the Editor: Proposition 28 - support the arts!; Vote Judy Frost for positive outcomes; Judy Frost has work ethic, integrity to make a difference

The arts have been part of us from the very beginning. Since nomadic peoples first sang and danced for their ancestors, since hunters first painted their quarry on the walls of caves, since parents first acted out the stories of heroes for their children, the arts have described, defined and deepened human experience.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
syvnews.com

Community resource deputy coming for Orcutt, Los Alamos

Orcutt, Los Alamos and other unincorporated northern Santa Barbara County communities can expect to have a community resource deputy in six to eight weeks in an effort to reduce crime and its impact on residents. The County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved spending money from the Orcutt Community Facilities District...
LOS ALAMOS, CA
syvnews.com

Lompoc Rotary inducts three generations of family to club

The Lompoc Rotary inducted its newest member, Halle Bedford Dyer, during its Sept. 14 meeting, making three generations in the Bedford family simultaneously serving the local nonprofit club. Dyer, who is the owner of South Side Coffee Company in downtown Lompoc, joins her paternal grandfather, George Bedford, and mother, Heather...
LOMPOC, CA
syvnews.com

Boo! Spooky goings-on in Santa Barbara this weekend | Julia McHugh

It may feel a little like summer, but Halloween is right around the corner. Several spooky events are set for this weekend. After a two-year break, the Santa Barbara Zoo’s popular Boo at the Zoo returns with not one, but two weekends of Halloween family fun. Costumed kids and adults enjoy safe, traffic-free trick-or-treating and more between 5 and 8 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Oct. 21-23 and 29-30.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
syvnews.com

Buellton Fall Fest returns to Avenue of the Flags for second year

Buellton Fall Fest is set to make a return for a second year after a successful 2021 event that drew 15,000 to town. The event — which is slated for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 11-13 — will set up along Avenue of the Flags in downtown Buellton and feature carnival rides, games, live music and food vendors.
BUELLTON, CA
syvnews.com

Lompoc police arrest a second suspect in murder of Maurilio Delacruz

A second suspect has been arrested in the murder of a Lompoc man back in February, according to the Lompoc Police Department. The suspect, a 17-year-old boy, was already in custody on an unrelated incident when he was arrested Tuesday and rebooked into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall on suspicion of homicide, said Det. Sgt. Vincent Magallon.
LOMPOC, CA

