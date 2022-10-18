Read full article on original website
Roses & Raspberries: Fragrant flowers to jurors, Stand Down organizers and county supervisors
Bouquets of roses to each of the jurors who endured weeks of testimony including often gruesome details in the trials of Paul Flores and Ruben Flores which came to a close Tuesday. Paul Flores was found guilty of the first-degree murder of Kristin Smart, who disappeared in May 1996. His...
Letters to the Editor: Proposition 28 - support the arts!; Vote Judy Frost for positive outcomes; Judy Frost has work ethic, integrity to make a difference
The arts have been part of us from the very beginning. Since nomadic peoples first sang and danced for their ancestors, since hunters first painted their quarry on the walls of caves, since parents first acted out the stories of heroes for their children, the arts have described, defined and deepened human experience.
Community resource deputy coming for Orcutt, Los Alamos
Orcutt, Los Alamos and other unincorporated northern Santa Barbara County communities can expect to have a community resource deputy in six to eight weeks in an effort to reduce crime and its impact on residents. The County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved spending money from the Orcutt Community Facilities District...
Lompoc Rotary inducts three generations of family to club
The Lompoc Rotary inducted its newest member, Halle Bedford Dyer, during its Sept. 14 meeting, making three generations in the Bedford family simultaneously serving the local nonprofit club. Dyer, who is the owner of South Side Coffee Company in downtown Lompoc, joins her paternal grandfather, George Bedford, and mother, Heather...
Film crew spends time in Santa Maria shooting short movie about Francisco Jiménez
Santa Maria Valley history, indeed American history, has been marked by the impact migrant farmers have had here, but seldom, if ever, has their local story fully been told or celebrated. This week, filming in Santa Maria’s fields and public spaces marked the next step in bringing to screen the...
Boo! Spooky goings-on in Santa Barbara this weekend | Julia McHugh
It may feel a little like summer, but Halloween is right around the corner. Several spooky events are set for this weekend. After a two-year break, the Santa Barbara Zoo’s popular Boo at the Zoo returns with not one, but two weekends of Halloween family fun. Costumed kids and adults enjoy safe, traffic-free trick-or-treating and more between 5 and 8 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Oct. 21-23 and 29-30.
County urged by public to stop cooperating with immigration enforcement
Public speakers during Tuesday’s TRUTH Act Forum urged the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors and the Sheriff’s Office to stop communicating and cooperating with the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Supervisors said they supported much of what public speakers said, but they believe the Sheriff’s Office is...
Buellton Fall Fest returns to Avenue of the Flags for second year
Buellton Fall Fest is set to make a return for a second year after a successful 2021 event that drew 15,000 to town. The event — which is slated for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 11-13 — will set up along Avenue of the Flags in downtown Buellton and feature carnival rides, games, live music and food vendors.
Lompoc police arrest a second suspect in murder of Maurilio Delacruz
A second suspect has been arrested in the murder of a Lompoc man back in February, according to the Lompoc Police Department. The suspect, a 17-year-old boy, was already in custody on an unrelated incident when he was arrested Tuesday and rebooked into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall on suspicion of homicide, said Det. Sgt. Vincent Magallon.
