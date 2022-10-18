ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend to death in Compton: LASD

COMPTON, Calif. - A woman was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend in Compton Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputies responded to a home in the 900 block of North Essey Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. At the scene, they found the victim - a man in his 20s - with apparent stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, officials said.
COMPTON, CA
foxla.com

Bear visits Duarte backyard

Kohl Iverson shared video showing the large bear visiting his backyard. He captioned the video "Love our wildlife here in Los Angeles County!"
DUARTE, CA
TheDailyBeast

‘Superfly’ Actor Gets 50 Years to Life for Luring Models Then Raping Them

Los Angeles rapper and Superfly extra Kaalan Walker has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for several counts of rape. Police said the 27-year-old would reach out to models offering to help them, luring them to locations he said were for music video shoots or places to meet other celebrities. Once he was alone with the women, he would sexually assault them. Walker was arrested in 2018 and later convicted of three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. His defense lawyer, Andrew Flier, claimed, “Each one of these women voluntarily made their own decisions,” according to NBC Los Angeles. “He didn’t force them. ... It’s payback to Mr. Walker and we’re not going to let that happen.” However, Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Wallace said Walker was “truly a predator.”Read it at People
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Corona movie theater shooting: Accused killer appears in court

CORONA, Calif. - The suspected killer in the July 2021 movie theater shooting in Corona appeared in court Friday for a pretrial hearing. 21-year-old Joseph Jimenez is facing two counts of murder plus special circumstances, allegations of lying in wait, which makes him eligible for the death penalty if convicted.
CORONA, CA
foxla.com

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva disputes family claims in rough arrest captured on video

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is sounding off after a video involving his deputies went viral for the wrong reasons. Earlier in the week, video captured on a cell phone showed a man being brutally arrested by two LA County Sheriff's Department deputies outside Luxor Hookah Lounge on Century Boulevard in Inglewood. The family of the man, Blake Anderson, arrested in the video questioned LASD's use-of-force decision in the incident that ultimately left Anderson seriously hurt and allegedly losing an eye.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at LA meat market

LOS ANGELES - A search is underway for three suspects in connection with a fatal shooting at a meat market in Los Angeles overnight. It happened early Sunday around 2 a.m. outside the market located in the 6200 block of San Pedro Street. Police said a man was taken to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

The Issue Is: Race for LA Mayor gets personal

We’re now less than three weeks until the midterm elections. Perhaps one of the most high-profile, and definitely the most expensive, local races in the country is in Los Angeles, the race for Mayor. This week on The Issue Is, as voters head to the polls, Elex Michaelson sits...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

2 teens killed in Porter Ranch crash; 8 injured

Two teens were killed and eight others injured in a three-vehicle crash Saturday in the Porter Ranch area of Los Angeles. One person is facing criminal charges, according to police. The crash was reported at 5:35 p.m. at 11001 N. Reseda Blvd., said the Los Angeles Fire Department's Brian Humphrey.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

4 arrested for funeral scam in Rialto: police

RIALTO, Calif. - Four suspects were arrested in connection with a funeral scam in Rialto, according to police. The suspects were found holding signs at the intersection of Riverside and Baseline avenues, authorities said, collecting money for a child's funeral. According to police, there was no funeral and the money...
RIALTO, CA
insideedition.com

Mother of LAPD Officer Who Died in Training Claims He Was Beaten to Death

The mother of a deceased Los Angeles police officer has filed a wrongful death suit against the City of Los Angeles following the death of her son. Officer Houston Tipping, a 5-year veteran in the department, sustained injuries in a training exercise on May 26 earlier this year, according to a police inquiry report into the officer's death.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

2 Females Transported to Hospital for Overdose on Unknown Substance

Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: A few females overdosed at a residence in Valinda around 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 23. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Industry Station deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call at a residence where three females were found overdosed on an unknown type substance at a possible party in the 700 block of North Melham Avenue.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy