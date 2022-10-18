Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness says UFO ejected smaller object that moved closeRoger MarshAzusa, CA
Are the Ghosts of the Viper Room Still Haunting This Infamous LA Nightclub?Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where to Go for All You Can Eat Korean BBQ Spots In LA TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Long Beach guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to familiesBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
Related
SFGate
Scientology looms over actor Danny Masterson rape case. How much will come out at trial?
LOS ANGELES — The two sides agree on one thing: The Church of Scientology is not on trial. Yet, when prosecutors and actor Danny Masterson's defense team met in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom recently for a final meeting before Masterson's rape trial, much of the legal wrangling was over the role the controversial religion would play in the proceedings.
foxla.com
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend to death in Compton: LASD
COMPTON, Calif. - A woman was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend in Compton Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputies responded to a home in the 900 block of North Essey Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. At the scene, they found the victim - a man in his 20s - with apparent stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, officials said.
foxla.com
Bear visits Duarte backyard
Kohl Iverson shared video showing the large bear visiting his backyard. He captioned the video "Love our wildlife here in Los Angeles County!"
‘Superfly’ Actor Gets 50 Years to Life for Luring Models Then Raping Them
Los Angeles rapper and Superfly extra Kaalan Walker has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for several counts of rape. Police said the 27-year-old would reach out to models offering to help them, luring them to locations he said were for music video shoots or places to meet other celebrities. Once he was alone with the women, he would sexually assault them. Walker was arrested in 2018 and later convicted of three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. His defense lawyer, Andrew Flier, claimed, “Each one of these women voluntarily made their own decisions,” according to NBC Los Angeles. “He didn’t force them. ... It’s payback to Mr. Walker and we’re not going to let that happen.” However, Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Wallace said Walker was “truly a predator.”Read it at People
foxla.com
Corona movie theater shooting: Accused killer appears in court
CORONA, Calif. - The suspected killer in the July 2021 movie theater shooting in Corona appeared in court Friday for a pretrial hearing. 21-year-old Joseph Jimenez is facing two counts of murder plus special circumstances, allegations of lying in wait, which makes him eligible for the death penalty if convicted.
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s Gangster
Scary Halloween Ghost Stories At LA's Premiere Haunted Restaurant. It's the time of year for scary ghost stories, and what better way to celebrate than by listening to some of the most unsettling tales that have been told?
foxla.com
Blake Anderson: Security guard beaten by LA County deputies breaks silence
For the first time, we are hearing from the security guard who was beaten by LA County deputies before his arrest. The man was also joined by civil rights attorney Ben Crump.
foxla.com
LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva disputes family claims in rough arrest captured on video
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is sounding off after a video involving his deputies went viral for the wrong reasons. Earlier in the week, video captured on a cell phone showed a man being brutally arrested by two LA County Sheriff's Department deputies outside Luxor Hookah Lounge on Century Boulevard in Inglewood. The family of the man, Blake Anderson, arrested in the video questioned LASD's use-of-force decision in the incident that ultimately left Anderson seriously hurt and allegedly losing an eye.
foxla.com
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at LA meat market
LOS ANGELES - A search is underway for three suspects in connection with a fatal shooting at a meat market in Los Angeles overnight. It happened early Sunday around 2 a.m. outside the market located in the 6200 block of San Pedro Street. Police said a man was taken to...
foxla.com
Orange man accused of multiple assaults in Tustin, including punching pregnant woman in stomach: Police
A man was in custody Saturday on suspicion of committing nearly half-dozen assault crimes within about two hours in Tustin, including punching the stomach of a woman eight months pregnant and a sexual assault. The crimes were committed Friday evening, starting with an attack on an elderly woman at 6:50...
A teacher was put on leave after a secretly recorded video accusing him of saying he wanted to 'slam' a girl's face 'against a wall' was posted on TikTok
Robert Bean, an English teacher from Cajon High School in California, was put on leave after the video was posted on TikTok.
foxla.com
The Issue Is: Race for LA Mayor gets personal
We’re now less than three weeks until the midterm elections. Perhaps one of the most high-profile, and definitely the most expensive, local races in the country is in Los Angeles, the race for Mayor. This week on The Issue Is, as voters head to the polls, Elex Michaelson sits...
foxla.com
87th East LA Classic: Garfield, Roosevelt battle it out with Black Eyed Peas star will.i.am performing at half
LOS ANGELES - Friday night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum was a who's who event in the high school football community as Garfield and Roosevelt faced off in the 87th meeting of the East LA Classic. Not only was it a huge game for the two rivals, the Black...
foxla.com
2 teens killed in Porter Ranch crash; 8 injured
Two teens were killed and eight others injured in a three-vehicle crash Saturday in the Porter Ranch area of Los Angeles. One person is facing criminal charges, according to police. The crash was reported at 5:35 p.m. at 11001 N. Reseda Blvd., said the Los Angeles Fire Department's Brian Humphrey.
foxla.com
4 arrested for funeral scam in Rialto: police
RIALTO, Calif. - Four suspects were arrested in connection with a funeral scam in Rialto, according to police. The suspects were found holding signs at the intersection of Riverside and Baseline avenues, authorities said, collecting money for a child's funeral. According to police, there was no funeral and the money...
insideedition.com
Mother of LAPD Officer Who Died in Training Claims He Was Beaten to Death
The mother of a deceased Los Angeles police officer has filed a wrongful death suit against the City of Los Angeles following the death of her son. Officer Houston Tipping, a 5-year veteran in the department, sustained injuries in a training exercise on May 26 earlier this year, according to a police inquiry report into the officer's death.
2 Females Transported to Hospital for Overdose on Unknown Substance
Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: A few females overdosed at a residence in Valinda around 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 23. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Industry Station deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call at a residence where three females were found overdosed on an unknown type substance at a possible party in the 700 block of North Melham Avenue.
foxla.com
Over a hundred people running from LA to San Diego for a good cause
LOS ANGELES - Why drive to San Diego when you can run, especially when it’s for a good cause?!. About 150 runners from LA are making the 150-mile trek down south, including our very own Hailey Winslow on Team "Run PDR." This first-of-its-kind relay run started on the 6th...
2urbangirls.com
Captain who won $4 Million in harassment case now target of detective’s suit
LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles Police Department captain recently awarded $4 million by jurors who found she was harassed by the internal circulation of a photo of a nude woman falsely purported to be her is the focus of a lawsuit filed Tuesday by a detective who alleges the captain targeted the plaintiff for harassment.
Woman stabbed with sword was attacked by son in Mid-Wilshire neighborhood, family member says
A woman who was stabbed with a sword in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday night was attacked by her own son, a family member told KTLA Wednesday. The incident was reported just before midnight in the 1200 block of South Victoria Avenue. Officers arrived to find a 23-year-old man with a weapon that […]
Comments / 0