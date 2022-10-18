OHP: Nashville man drowns in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a Tennessee man drowned in Osage County.
Around 3 p.m. on Oct. 16, rescue crews were called to Tall Chief Cove on Skiatook Lake on a possible drowning.
When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the body of 20-year-old Khojiabdullo Okhunjonov, of Nashville.
At this point, the circumstances surrounding his drowning are under investigation.
