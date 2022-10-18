The Los Angeles Lakers had “a lot of senseless turnovers” in their opening night loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, 18 October, Lakers coach Darvin Ham has said.Though LeBron James had 31 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists, the Lakers lost 123-109.“I wish we could have kept a good look at the basket as opposed to turning the ball over... We had a lot of senseless turnovers but it’s game one, we have an opportunity to coach this team, tighten things up and get a little better,” Ham said.Sign up for our newsletters.

