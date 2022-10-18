ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To The Greg Oden Job News

Former No. 1 overall pick Greg Oden has officially landed a new coaching gig. Oden, who spent the 2021-22 season as a graduate assistant for Ohio State, has joined Thad Matta's staff at Butler as the director of basketball operations. This move makes a ton of sense for Oden, who...
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
Yardbarker

VIRAL: Palo Banchero Dunks Over A Player In First NBA Game

Paolo Banchero was the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Duke by the Orlando Magic this past summer. Therefore, he played in his first career NBA regular season game on Wednesday evening when the Magic faced off with the Detroit Pistons in Michigan. During the game,...
ORLANDO, FL
Yardbarker

The NBA’s Favorite Show Has Come A Long Way

There has been a lot of big news about the NBA lately as teams have firmed up their rosters and gotten ready for the new season. But perhaps no development made fans as happy as the news that Inside The NBA on TNT would be returning for at least ten more years with the main hosting squad of Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal, and Charles Barkley coming back.
The Independent

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers coach reflects on defeat to Golden States Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers had “a lot of senseless turnovers” in their opening night loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, 18 October, Lakers coach Darvin Ham has said.Though LeBron James had 31 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists, the Lakers lost 123-109.“I wish we could have kept a good look at the basket as opposed to turning the ball over... We had a lot of senseless turnovers but it’s game one, we have an opportunity to coach this team, tighten things up and get a little better,” Ham said.Sign up for our newsletters.
LOS ANGELES, CA

