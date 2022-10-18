ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
electrek.co

Here’s where the new US EV ‘Battery Belt’ is forming – and why

Since the beginning of 2021, more than 15 new US lithium-ion battery gigafactories or expansions have been announced in a region becoming known as the Battery Belt. Combined, these facilities represent a potential investment of at least $40 billion, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. All but one gigafactory exceeds 10 GWh of capacity, and the largest will exceed 40 GWh.
GEORGIA STATE
Slate

Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries

Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
RENO, NV
Autoweek.com

Electric Car Battery Life Explained

Electric cars offer several benefits over tried-and-true gas vehicles, from quiet and emissions-free operation to instant torque on demand. That said, EVs aren't perfect, and there are challenges to be aware of before you head out and buy your first model. Electric vehicles use large batteries to store electricity needed...
insideevs.com

Tesla's Reported Battery Issues In Germany Accelerate Move To Texas

A new report published by German media outlet Handelsblatt further substantiates earlier claims that Tesla is putting some plans on hold at its new factory in Berlin and shifting those plans to its other new Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. The plans were specific to upcoming battery production, and now it seems we may have a better idea of what Tesla appears to be planning.
AUSTIN, TX
electrek.co

US increases EV battery recycling capacity with new AL facility processing up to 10K tonnes annually

As consumer preference continues trending toward electric vehicles, automakers are moving swiftly to lock up critical battery materials. With battery recycling technology advancing, it will help ease the transition, unlocking the true potential of the sustainability behind electric vehicles. A new EV battery recycling plant in Alabama from Li-Cycle can process up to 10,000 tonnes, enough for about 20,000 EVs per year, helping the US venture toward a zero-emission economy.
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Nasa invents ‘incredible’ battery for electric planes

Nasa has invented a new type of high-performance battery that researchers claim could be used to power fully electric airplanes.The US space agency made the breakthrough following investigations into solid-state batteries, which hold more energy and are lighter than industry-standard lithium-ion batteries.Solid-state batteries also perform better in stressful environments, as they are less prone to overheating, fire and loss of charge over time, however they typically cannot discharge energy at the same rate as li-ion batteries.Until now, this has made them unsuitable for powering large electronics, such as electric vehicles, as they require batteries capable of discharging their energy...
Charlotte Stories

Biden Admin Releasing $2.8 Billion for EV Batteries in North Carolina and 11 Other States

Yesterday, the Biden Administration announced the release of an unprecedented amount for new EV battery production. A total of $2.8 billion in grants will be given out to a select number of domestic electric battery producers and lithium miners in an attempt to lessen our dependence on China for EV parts and materials. Almost $1 billion of the new grants will be going to North Carolina’s Albemarle Corp and Piedmont Lithium for the mining and refinement of the massive lithium deposits in King’s Mountain.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Associated Press

Natron and Arxada Announce World’s First Large-Scale Production of Battery Grade Prussian Blue Materials

Natron Energy, Inc. (“Natron”), the global leader in manufacturing of sodium-ion batteries, and Arxada AG (“Arxada”), a global leader in innovative specialty chemicals, today announce the successful initiation of the large-scale production of battery-grade Prussian blue at Arxada’s facility in Visp, Switzerland. The world-class production facility will immediately begin supplying Natron with materials to produce up to 600 MW battery capacity annually. The initiation of Prussian blue production by Arxada follows the supply agreement between Arxada and Natron announced in Q1 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017006023/en/ Natron Energy CEO Colin Wessells stands next...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

An Unseen Hurdle Awaits Battery Recyclers – Many May Lose Power Before The EV Market Matures

As electric vehicles (EVs) accelerate their ascent to the top of the global automotive market, a cottage industry of companies servicing the market has arisen. Manufacturers like Tesla Inc. TSLA and NIO Inc. NIO are ramping up production, meaning millions of new batteries will be created and installed in cars around the globe. The batteries, manufactured by companies like FREYR Battery SA FREY and Microvast Holdings Inc. MVST, contain valuable precious metals that are both labor intensive and environmentally taxing to extract from the earth.
Autoblog

Best car batteries of 2022

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Buying new car batteries is about as exciting as watching paint dry, but choosing the right (or wrong) product can significantly affect how your car starts and drives. It’s essential to buy a battery designed for your climate, type of vehicle, and power accessories to make sure you can start your car whenever needed.
electrek.co

NanoGraf’s Li-ion 18650 battery achieves a new energy-density milestone

Chicago-headquartered NanoGraf Technologies, which claims it has enabled the highest energy-density cylindrical 18650 Lithium-ion cell in the world, today announced that its battery has achieved a new industry energy-density milestone of 810 Wh/L (4.0Ah capacity). Ampere hours (Ah) is the amount of energy charge in a battery that enables 1...
Motor1.com

VW Working With Tech Company Xanadu To Develop Better EV Batteries

The development of better and more efficient batteries in the automotive industry is a never-ending race in which basically every major automaker participates. Volkswagen takes a look for support from outside the industry and has signed an agreement with Canadian quantum technology company Xanadu. The two firms will work jointly on developing better battery materials, which are safer, lighter, and more cost-effective.
accessinternational.media

Munich debut for electric truck mount prototypes

At next week’s Bauma exhibition in Munich, Germany, Palfinger will present a range of battery pack-powered and zero-emissions truck mounted platforms. Machines on display will include already available models that have been retrofitted with eDrive battery packs for use on sites that require emission-free and low noise operation. Enabling...
insideevs.com

Stellantis Hints At More More Battery Plants In North America By 2030

Stellantis potentially will build one or two more lithium-ion EV battery plants in North America by 2030, on top of two already contracted. The company's North American COO Mark Stewart said at a Reuters Events auto conference in Detroit that a total of four gigafactories might be needed by the end of this decade to support mass electrification. That's in addition to a few plants in Europe (three plants - in France, Germany and Italy under the Automotive Cells Company JV).
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy