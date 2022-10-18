ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WJLA

Kids at Children's National Hospital treated to Encanto-themed party

WASHINGTON (7News) — We don't talk about Bruno but 7News does want to highlight a special event at Children’s National Hospital!. Patients were treated to an Encanto-themed party and 7News was the only local television station invited. Kids and their families got to enjoy a new mobile movie theater among other goodies from Mickey Mouse and Starlight Children’s Foundation.
WASHINGTON, DC

