WJLA
Kids at Children's National Hospital treated to Encanto-themed party
WASHINGTON (7News) — We don't talk about Bruno but 7News does want to highlight a special event at Children’s National Hospital!. Patients were treated to an Encanto-themed party and 7News was the only local television station invited. Kids and their families got to enjoy a new mobile movie theater among other goodies from Mickey Mouse and Starlight Children’s Foundation.
