Nebraska Football offers 2023 edge rusher Nikko Taylor
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph plays role in Malachi Coleman commitment
Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman commits to program
3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
Corn Nation
4-Star Malachi Coleman Is a Nebraska Cornhusker!!!!!
Coleman is a four-star recruit currently playing at Lincoln East, so he is staying home to be a Cornhusker! He is the #1 rated recruit by 247 in the state of Nebraska, and 67th nationally (58th at Rivals, 2nd nationally!!!! at On3). His set of offers included several Big Ten teams - Minnesota, Iowa, Penn State, Michigan and Wisconsin. In August, he narrowed his final list to Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Michigan, Georgia, Oregon, and USC.
Corn Nation
Of Bangarangs and Daggers: Hoops Preview - Fred Hoiberg, Derrick Walker, and a vulnerable Big Ten
It’s almost Nebraska basketball season! I know you are excited to see what happens in Fred Hoiberg’s fourth year at the helm!. Therefore, Kevin and I got together and recorded a podcast, a video, and put together this preview article because you need to know what’s going on with Nebrasketball!
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Mickey Joseph poised to get first commit
While the Huskers are not playing a game today, Nebraska football recruiting could get a rather big win. That’s because one of the biggest and most sought-after recruits of the 2023 class is announcing his commitment on Saturday. While it’s a bit of an uphill climb for the Cornhuskers, it’s still believed that Malachi Coleman will announce his pledge to Nebraska, marking the first official commitment of the Mickey Joseph era.
Adrian Martinez Explains What Went Wrong At Nebraska
Adrian Martinez has seen newfound success since transferring to Kansas State from Nebraska. And in a recent sit-down aired on this Saturday's "College GameDay," the former Huskers QB spoke on his time in Lincoln and how K-State has been a fresh start for him. A lot of things [went wrong]....
Nebraska Football: Head coach rumors reportedly starting to show 'commonality'
There’s very little doubt that at this point, the rumors around the Nebraska football head coaching search are coming fast and furious. There’s also very little doubt that quite a few of the rumors that are popping up are more about people wanting to feel like they’re in the know than they are.
Kearney Hub
Kenzie Knuckles' value, Texas' first loss and what keeps Nebraska in a two-setter rotation
As a part-time player for the Nebraska volleyball team, senior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles doesn’t fill up a stat sheet like Madi Kubik or Whitney Lauenstein does. But her value remains high inside the Husker locker room. “I’ve told the team a couple of times after matches that she...
Corn Nation
Week 8 Predictions: Huskers Bye Week
Mike: Time for another weekend to rake leaves and hit the pumpkin patch!. Andy: I was thinking more along the lines of day drinking and some angry, anonymous & vaguely threatening letters to editors around the country! But I have some yard cleanup as well, so I’ll skip the angry letters.
Corn Nation
A Sellout in Illinois as #3 Nebraska Volleyball Comes to Town
#3 Nebraska (17-1, B1G 9-0) vs Illinois (9-10, B1G 4-5) When: Saturday, October 22 2022, 6 pm (CT) #3 Nebraska (16-1, B1G 8-0) Huff Hall in Champaign, IL doesn’t always sellout, but when #3 Nebraska comes to town, it is a hot ticket. Nebraska volleyball is playing well. They have hit a streak as a team and are executing the offense and defense to another level compared to where they were earlier in the season. They are able to shut teams down with their defense and convert their defense into offense. They have won 10 straight matches and the last five as 3-0 victories.
Daily Nebraskan
Week Five Big Ten volleyball power rankings
With just a little over a month remaining in the regular season, the Big Ten provided yet another week of exciting and unpredictable volleyball. The conference’s slate of matches featured an abundance of sweeps — with one coming from an unranked team over a top 15 opponent — as well as a few five-set thrillers. Albeit a predominantly top-heavy conference, this slew of competitive matches certainly affected this week’s rankings.
1011now.com
Horse racing dates scheduled for 2023 season
LIINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Live horse racing dates are set for the upcoming season. The Nebraska Racing & Gaming Commission approved the dates during its meeting on Friday. Fonner Park in Grand Island will once again have the most live thoroughbred horse racing dates with a total of 37 days of scheduled racing. It will run from Feb. 10, 2023 through May 6, 2023.
1011now.com
Sunday Forecast: Windy, warm & the chance for storms
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sunday will have a lot of weather factors going on....thanks to an active weather pattern that will push two cold fronts through the 1011 region. The active pattern will cause it to be very windy, warm and also bring the chance for rain and storms to some areas. Some storms have the possibility to be severe in the eastern. In addition a Wind Advisory and a Red Flag Warning will go into effect in the afternoon.
4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
KETV.com
Nebraska Air National Guard recruiting event draws hundreds
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Air National Guard hosted an open hangar event on Wednesday trying to get young people interested in starting a career there. Recruiters say the biggest hurdle to joining could be people's perceptions about military life. The military needs more recruits, generally, even as the Nebraska Air National Guard in Lincoln has met its quota, but that isn't stopping them from trying to find more people now.
This Nebraska Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
norfolkneradio.com
Trout restocking happening this weekend in Norfolk, Columbus
If you’re looking for something to do Saturday morning, head out to Ta-Ha Zouka Park in Norfolk for the fall stocking of trout. Jeff Shuckman, Northeast District Supervisor of Fisheries with Nebraska Game and Parks, says a lot of these fish have been in the system for a while, so they’ll be bigger and more enjoyable for fishers to catch.
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
klkntv.com
Record heat and strong winds Sunday, storm chances increase late
This will be one of the warmer weekends as the month of October draws to a close. Saturday’s high temperatures reached the lower 80s, but Sunday will be quite different. In terms of heat, we will likely set another record this week but this time for a record high. October 23rd’s highest recorded temperature to date was set in 1915 at 84°.
