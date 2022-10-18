Read full article on original website
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Kenosha, Wisconsin
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kenosha is a Wisconsin city located on Lake Michigan. This historic lakefront city has many things to offer visitors, including a public museum on the waterfront with mammoth skeletons and a Native American village. While you’re in town, make sure to catch...
wpr.org
Milwaukee County sheriff announces resignation
Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas is stepping down, three months before the end of his term. He will begin serving as the vice president of security for the tech payment company Fiserv on Monday. He announced his resignation in a press release from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office Friday. Sunday...
False active shooter threats take emotional toll on Southeast Wisconsin families
Bogus active shooter calls to schools across Wisconsin took a real toll on families and law enforcement.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha bar shooting; men charged after 2 killed, 2 wounded
KENOSHA, Wis. - Two men – one from Illinois, the other from Georgia – have been charged for a Kenosha bar shooting that left two people dead and two others injured in September. Police say 29-year-old Kendal Readus of North Chicago, Illinois was the shooter and 29-year-old James...
CBS 58
Pleasant Prairie police investigate 1993 John Doe case
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police in Pleasant Prairie are investigating a John Doe case from 1993. The male victim's body was found near a railroad that year. Now, Michigan State police -- who were helping with the investigation -- have released facial reconstruction of John Doe. DNA analysis...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Halloween 2022: Kenosha area lights up
WWhat’s better than driving around looking at Halloween decorations?. Getting to VOTE for your favorite after driving around looking at Halloween decorations. Local residents are doing their best to keep the creepy, fun spirit of the holiday alive and well (or as “alive and well” as a zombie can be!), and the fine folks at Visit Pleasant Prairie have added to the fun by setting up a holiday decor contest.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
High School Blitz 2022: Level 1 sees blowouts, close calls
MILWAUKEE - For nine weeks, teams have created identities, formed bonds and earned the invitation they coveted. A new season starts as playoff invitations have been handed out and now the game changes in Level 1 of the FOX6 High School Blitz. The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Schools Part of Nationwide "Swatting" Outbreak
(Bob Hague, WRN) The Milwaukee office of the FBI says schools across Wisconsin were part of a nationwide “swatting” outbreak Thursday morning. School districts across Wisconsin from Stevens Point to Portage, Merrill to Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Kenosha Green Bay, Oshkosh and Madison, all part of the nationwide swatting outbreak Thursday morning. Many schools went into active shooter protocols in response to the threats, none of which were deemed credible by the FBI and local law enforcement.
birchrestaurant.com
10 Best Restaurants in Racine, WI
Racine, Wisconsin may not be a big city, but it’s an absolute gem of a place. In 2017, a survey from the Demographia International Housing Affordability claimed that Racine was “the most affordable place to live in the world.”. While it’s small, a slew of big personalities came...
Police: 6 dead in apartment fire in southern Wisconsin
HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) — Police say six people died in an apartment fire early Friday in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland, not seven as authorities originally reported. The cause of the fire at a four-unit apartment complex has not been determined, although Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko called...
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique Store
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Wisconsin is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Columbus Antique Mall in Columbia County. Keep reading to learn more.
WISN
Multiple high schools in SE Wisconsin receive active shooter threats; threats deemed not credible
KENOSHA, Wis. — At least nine schools around southeastern Wisconsin received threats of an active shooter Wednesday morning. Reports and scanner traffic started coming in about a threat around 8 a.m. Thursday of a threat at Bradford High School. Kenosha police say there is no evidence of an active...
CBS 58
Two people rescued after crashing sailboat
SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Two people were rescued today, on Oct. 22, after officials say their sailboat crashed into some rocks. That call came in around 2:30 p.m. this afternoon. North Shore Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Peter Busalacchi says the two people on board the sailboat were clinging to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman abducted, shot at near 6th and Vliet
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was abducted near 6th and Vliet Thursday afternoon, Oct. 20. Milwaukee police said the woman was running from a man, 31, who fired multiple times at the woman but did not hit her. The man then grabbed the woman and drove off. Police identified and...
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the beautiful state of Wisconsin, or just taking a trip, you should add the following town to your list of places to go.
wearegreenbay.com
Southeast Wisconsin butcher shop issues Class I recall for variety of beef strips
FRANKSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A voluntary Class I recall has been issued by a southeastern Wisconsin butcher shop for a variety of its beef strips that are sold at wholesale and retail stores. Harry Hansen Meat Service in Franksville, issued the recall on Friday, October 21. The recall includes...
Friends, family create fundraisers for people impacted by Hartland fire
Just a day after a deadly fire in a Hartland apartment building took the lives of six people, community members are stepping in to help those who need it
Reckless driving victim in Milwaukee penalized by car insurance company
In 'Project: Driver Safer', an insurance group says everyone pays the price when there are too many reckless drivers on the road.
nbc15.com
Missing Endangered Person alert put out for 22-year-old Oconomowoc man
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (WMTV) -The City of Oconomowoc Police are searching for a Missing Endangered person who was last seen at his home in Oconomowoc Friday afternoon. Officials say 22-year-old Brent Matthew Johnson, last seen at 4p.m. Friday, lives at 436 W Linwood Ave, Oconomowoc. It is believed he was wearing a raccoon skin hat, black and grey winter jacket, blue jeans, and orange and black Lego themed shoes. Johnson is on the autism spectrum and has several medical conditions.
Wisconsin parade suspect gives tearful opening statement
MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Wisconsin Christmas parade last year gave a tearful opening statement Thursday as he defended himself at trial but didn't outline any defense theories that might save him from prison.
