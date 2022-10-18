ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Milwaukee, WI

dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Kenosha, Wisconsin

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kenosha is a Wisconsin city located on Lake Michigan. This historic lakefront city has many things to offer visitors, including a public museum on the waterfront with mammoth skeletons and a Native American village. While you’re in town, make sure to catch...
KENOSHA, WI
wpr.org

Milwaukee County sheriff announces resignation

Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas is stepping down, three months before the end of his term. He will begin serving as the vice president of security for the tech payment company Fiserv on Monday. He announced his resignation in a press release from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office Friday. Sunday...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha bar shooting; men charged after 2 killed, 2 wounded

KENOSHA, Wis. - Two men – one from Illinois, the other from Georgia – have been charged for a Kenosha bar shooting that left two people dead and two others injured in September. Police say 29-year-old Kendal Readus of North Chicago, Illinois was the shooter and 29-year-old James...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

Pleasant Prairie police investigate 1993 John Doe case

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police in Pleasant Prairie are investigating a John Doe case from 1993. The male victim's body was found near a railroad that year. Now, Michigan State police -- who were helping with the investigation -- have released facial reconstruction of John Doe. DNA analysis...
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Halloween 2022: Kenosha area lights up

WWhat’s better than driving around looking at Halloween decorations?. Getting to VOTE for your favorite after driving around looking at Halloween decorations. Local residents are doing their best to keep the creepy, fun spirit of the holiday alive and well (or as “alive and well” as a zombie can be!), and the fine folks at Visit Pleasant Prairie have added to the fun by setting up a holiday decor contest.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

High School Blitz 2022: Level 1 sees blowouts, close calls

MILWAUKEE - For nine weeks, teams have created identities, formed bonds and earned the invitation they coveted. A new season starts as playoff invitations have been handed out and now the game changes in Level 1 of the FOX6 High School Blitz. The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Schools Part of Nationwide "Swatting" Outbreak

(Bob Hague, WRN) The Milwaukee office of the FBI says schools across Wisconsin were part of a nationwide “swatting” outbreak Thursday morning. School districts across Wisconsin from Stevens Point to Portage, Merrill to Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Kenosha Green Bay, Oshkosh and Madison, all part of the nationwide swatting outbreak Thursday morning. Many schools went into active shooter protocols in response to the threats, none of which were deemed credible by the FBI and local law enforcement.
WISCONSIN STATE
birchrestaurant.com

10 Best Restaurants in Racine, WI

Racine, Wisconsin may not be a big city, but it’s an absolute gem of a place. In 2017, a survey from the Demographia International Housing Affordability claimed that Racine was “the most affordable place to live in the world.”. While it’s small, a slew of big personalities came...
RACINE, WI
WausauPilot

Police: 6 dead in apartment fire in southern Wisconsin

HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) — Police say six people died in an apartment fire early Friday in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland, not seven as authorities originally reported. The cause of the fire at a four-unit apartment complex has not been determined, although Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko called...
HARTLAND, WI
Travel Maven

Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique Store

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Wisconsin is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Columbus Antique Mall in Columbia County. Keep reading to learn more.
COLUMBUS, WI
CBS 58

Two people rescued after crashing sailboat

SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Two people were rescued today, on Oct. 22, after officials say their sailboat crashed into some rocks. That call came in around 2:30 p.m. this afternoon. North Shore Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Peter Busalacchi says the two people on board the sailboat were clinging to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman abducted, shot at near 6th and Vliet

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was abducted near 6th and Vliet Thursday afternoon, Oct. 20. Milwaukee police said the woman was running from a man, 31, who fired multiple times at the woman but did not hit her. The man then grabbed the woman and drove off. Police identified and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Missing Endangered Person alert put out for 22-year-old Oconomowoc man

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (WMTV) -The City of Oconomowoc Police are searching for a Missing Endangered person who was last seen at his home in Oconomowoc Friday afternoon. Officials say 22-year-old Brent Matthew Johnson, last seen at 4p.m. Friday, lives at 436 W Linwood Ave, Oconomowoc. It is believed he was wearing a raccoon skin hat, black and grey winter jacket, blue jeans, and orange and black Lego themed shoes. Johnson is on the autism spectrum and has several medical conditions.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
WHIO Dayton

Wisconsin parade suspect gives tearful opening statement

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Wisconsin Christmas parade last year gave a tearful opening statement Thursday as he defended himself at trial but didn't outline any defense theories that might save him from prison.
WAUKESHA, WI

