Osseo, MN

Gleason Fields Project on Schedule in Maple Grove

The makeover of Gleason Fields in Maple Grove has made substantial progress, according to an update provided this week to the city’s Parks and Recreation Board. The project includes building four baseball fields with artificial turf, installing LED lighting and constructing a new concession stand. The upgrades are expected to make Maple Grove a signature destination for baseball and softball tournaments.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Early Voting Picks Up, Breaks One-Day Record in Plymouth

The midterm elections are in full swing and officials say early voting has picked up at certain polling places in the northwest metro. According to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office, early voter turnout is ahead of the last midterm election in 2018. As of Thursday, 172,520 ballots have been accepted.
PLYMOUTH, MN
Crews extinguish two cars on fire in south Minneapolis parking ramp

MINNEAPOLIS -- Fire officials say two cars caught on fire early Saturday morning in a south Minneapolis parking ramp.In a tweet, MFD said crews responded to the fire on the second level of a parking ramp around 3:15 a.m. on the 2900 block of Chicago Avenue.MFD says it was able to extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Dancing Bear Chocolate Creates Neighborhood Pumpkin Patch

Dancing Bear Chocolate in north Minneapolis got a delivery of pumpkins this week and turned them into a pumpkin patch for neighbors. “Our CSA farmer brings us pumpkins. We thought of giving them away, but we thought of it as ‘let’s tag it with a fundraiser’ and try to raise money for the local food shelf,” said Joe Skifter, co-owner.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Local Vote 2022: Limmer, Khalif on Ballot in Sen. Dist. 37

Republican incumbent Warren Limmer faces DFL challenger Farhio Khalif in the race for Senate District 37, representing Maple Grove as well as Corcoran, Greenfield, Independence, Loretto, Maple Plain, and Medina. Both candidates gave us a candidate statement. For more about what’s on your ballot, click here.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Champlin Park Football Beats Anoka to End Regular Season

The Champlin Park football team started strong and never looked back on the way to a 46-22 win over Anoka in the regular season finale for both teams. The Rebels scored 24 points in the first quarter to take a 24-7 lead, highlighted by Richlu Tudee’s 62-yard touchdown run early in the quarter.
CHAMPLIN, MN
Missing Minnesota Woman Found Safe (Update)

Update 10/19 10:30 a.m. Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Lakeville police say 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence has been found safe. Previous version: Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Lakeville are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing woman. The family of 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence says they last heard from...
LAKEVILLE, MN
Firefighters rescued a resident from a raging house fire in Shakopee Monday night.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. – Firefighters rescued a resident from a raging house fire in Shakopee Monday night.Crews from several departments were called to the 1900 block of Mathias Road at about 11:22 p.m. for a fire that started in a garage and spread to the attached home. Several residents got out unharmed, but one had to climb out from an upper-level window before being whisked to safety by firefighters.It took less than a half hour for crews to put out the fire. They then spent a couple hours "salvaging valuables from the home," among other duties.The State Fire Marshal's Office is leading the investigation.
SHAKOPEE, MN
FOUND: 74-year-old Montgomery man

MONTGOMERY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police in Montgomery, Minnesota, say they have located the missing 74-year-old man. He was found safe by Lakeville Police Friday morning.
MONTGOMERY, MN
St. Louis Park liquor store owners say ordinance prevents them from protecting their business

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. – A St. Louis Park business says the city is making it difficult to protect themselves following a series of robberies over the past two years.Sakya Dama and his wife bought Texas Tonka Liquor in October of 2020. Within a month of opening, they were targeted by thieves who rammed an SUV through the front glass. Two more break- ins followed, with the latest being in August of 2022."This property is my baby, that's how I would put it. We enjoyed developing it, we enjoyed the neighborhood and the crowd," Dama said.Now, he's at odds with...
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN

