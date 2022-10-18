Read full article on original website
ccxmedia.org
Gleason Fields Project on Schedule in Maple Grove
The makeover of Gleason Fields in Maple Grove has made substantial progress, according to an update provided this week to the city’s Parks and Recreation Board. The project includes building four baseball fields with artificial turf, installing LED lighting and constructing a new concession stand. The upgrades are expected to make Maple Grove a signature destination for baseball and softball tournaments.
ccxmedia.org
Early Voting Picks Up, Breaks One-Day Record in Plymouth
The midterm elections are in full swing and officials say early voting has picked up at certain polling places in the northwest metro. According to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office, early voter turnout is ahead of the last midterm election in 2018. As of Thursday, 172,520 ballots have been accepted.
ccxmedia.org
Robbinsdale Residents Sign Petition Against Proposed Hubbard Avenue Bike Path
The city of Robbinsdale has a lot of work ahead to replace aging infrastructure throughout the city. According to city engineers, some of that infrastructure, which includes everything from water mains to stormwater sewer pipe, is roughly 100 years old. But a $6.6 million plan to improve underground water utilities...
Crews extinguish two cars on fire in south Minneapolis parking ramp
MINNEAPOLIS -- Fire officials say two cars caught on fire early Saturday morning in a south Minneapolis parking ramp.In a tweet, MFD said crews responded to the fire on the second level of a parking ramp around 3:15 a.m. on the 2900 block of Chicago Avenue.MFD says it was able to extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
ccxmedia.org
Dancing Bear Chocolate Creates Neighborhood Pumpkin Patch
Dancing Bear Chocolate in north Minneapolis got a delivery of pumpkins this week and turned them into a pumpkin patch for neighbors. “Our CSA farmer brings us pumpkins. We thought of giving them away, but we thought of it as ‘let’s tag it with a fundraiser’ and try to raise money for the local food shelf,” said Joe Skifter, co-owner.
ccxmedia.org
Local Vote 2022: Limmer, Khalif on Ballot in Sen. Dist. 37
Republican incumbent Warren Limmer faces DFL challenger Farhio Khalif in the race for Senate District 37, representing Maple Grove as well as Corcoran, Greenfield, Independence, Loretto, Maple Plain, and Medina. Both candidates gave us a candidate statement. For more about what’s on your ballot, click here.
ccxmedia.org
Champlin Park Football Beats Anoka to End Regular Season
The Champlin Park football team started strong and never looked back on the way to a 46-22 win over Anoka in the regular season finale for both teams. The Rebels scored 24 points in the first quarter to take a 24-7 lead, highlighted by Richlu Tudee’s 62-yard touchdown run early in the quarter.
ccxmedia.org
Local Vote 2022: Eastern Maple Grove Chooses Between Bristol, Bahner in House Dist. 37B Race
DFL incumbent Kristin Bahner and Republican-challenger John Bristol are on the ballot to represent the eastern part of Maple Grove in House District 37B. The district lines shifted with recent redistricting, and this district no longer includes Osseo. To learn more about what’s on your ballot, click here.
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Missing Minnesota Woman Found Safe (Update)
Update 10/19 10:30 a.m. Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Lakeville police say 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence has been found safe. Previous version: Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Lakeville are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing woman. The family of 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence says they last heard from...
Edina recommended to reject restaurant proposal despite support from residents
A rendering of a 2,300-square-foot restaurant proposed to replace the former Kee's auto repair shop at 6016 Vernon. Ave. Courtesy of City of Edina. A much-buzzed about redevelopment proposal in Edina will go before the Edina City Council on Tuesday after failing its first test in front of the Edina Planning Commission last month.
Firefighters rescued a resident from a raging house fire in Shakopee Monday night.
SHAKOPEE, Minn. – Firefighters rescued a resident from a raging house fire in Shakopee Monday night.Crews from several departments were called to the 1900 block of Mathias Road at about 11:22 p.m. for a fire that started in a garage and spread to the attached home. Several residents got out unharmed, but one had to climb out from an upper-level window before being whisked to safety by firefighters.It took less than a half hour for crews to put out the fire. They then spent a couple hours "salvaging valuables from the home," among other duties.The State Fire Marshal's Office is leading the investigation.
fox9.com
FOUND: 74-year-old Montgomery man
MONTGOMERY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police in Montgomery, Minnesota, say they have located the missing 74-year-old man. He was found safe by Lakeville Police Friday morning.
Minnesota Driver Clocked At 139 MPH
I have to think that this Isanti County Sheriff's officer had to wonder if his radar was malfunctioning. I tend to speed on occasion but nothing like this guy. I might do 10-12 over the limit, depending on traffic but 139 MPH is ridiculous. If I'm not mistaken, I believe...
St. Louis Park liquor store owners say ordinance prevents them from protecting their business
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. – A St. Louis Park business says the city is making it difficult to protect themselves following a series of robberies over the past two years.Sakya Dama and his wife bought Texas Tonka Liquor in October of 2020. Within a month of opening, they were targeted by thieves who rammed an SUV through the front glass. Two more break- ins followed, with the latest being in August of 2022."This property is my baby, that's how I would put it. We enjoyed developing it, we enjoyed the neighborhood and the crowd," Dama said.Now, he's at odds with...
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their Disappearances
The following individuals are listed as missing from the state of Minnesota with very little information. If you have any information on any of these cases, please contact Minnesota Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Major fire ongoing at business next to Hwy. 65 in Ham Lake
Emergency responders are currently at the scene of a major fire at a business alongside Hwy. 65 in Ham Lake. Traffic cameras show a large cloud of smoke coming from the structure at Hwy. 65 and Bunker Lake Boulevard. Scanner traffic account @MN_Crime says that the fire is affecting an...
'It's not right': Burnsville homeowner thinks vandalism could be targeted
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Burnsville police are investigating an incident of vandalism this month, which the homeowner believes may be targeted against his East African nationality and Muslim religion. Yussuf Haji called police last week after hearing a loud bang and shaking throughout his Burnsville home early on Friday morning....
Fatal I-35W crash closes lanes in Minneapolis Friday morning
At least one person has died in a crash on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis Friday morning, causing several lanes to be closed northbound. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango containing two people from Crystal was approaching Johnson Street at around 4:11 a.m when it left the road and rolled, coming to a rest on the shoulder.
KARE 11 Investigates: A jail death, a missing nurse, a broken contract
ANOKA COUNTY, Minn. — At 1 a.m. on April 28, 2022, Anoka County Detention Deputy Jacob Chamberland was making inmate wellbeing checks. As he walked by the cell where Riley Domeier was housed, he noticed the 20-year-old appeared to have something in his mouth. The guard couldn’t tell if...
