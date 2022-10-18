HAVELOCK — The Havelock football team captured its fourth straight win on Friday with a 45-21 victory over Northside-Jacksonville for Senior Night. The Rams (7-2 overall) are out of the running to win the 3A/4A Big Carolina Conference, but they still have a chance to reach the state playoffs as the league’s top 3A team. They are currently tied with J.H. Rose for that honor, each at 4-1 in conference play.

HAVELOCK, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO