Read full article on original website
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
Cougars sweep cross country league title meet in comfortable fashion
JACKSONVILLE — Croatan dominated the 3A Coastal Conference cross country championship on Wednesday at Northeast Creek Park. Both teams were just shy of perfect scores with the boys putting up 17 points and the girls producing 20. The girls won their 10th consecutive league title, while the boys captured their eighth in a row.
carolinacoastonline.com
Croatan duo Cope, Blair capture Coastal doubles tourney title
OCEAN — A handful of Croatan and West Carteret girls tennis players booked a ticket to the 3A east regional tournament on Oct. 14 with solid performances in the 3A Coastal Conference tournament. The top four singles players and doubles teams from the tournament held at Fort Benjamin Park...
carolinacoastonline.com
Croatan tennis falls to Fike 7-2 in first round of 3A state duals
WILSON — The Croatan girls tennis team traveled to Fike on Wednesday for the first round of the 3A dual team playoffs, losing 7-2. The Cougars finished their season with a 12-4 record. They went 8-2 in the 3A Coastal Conference to earn a spot in the state playoffs. They were matched up with Fike (18-1 overall), winner of the 3A Quad County Conference with a 14-0 record.
carolinacoastonline.com
Croatan girls finish fourth at 3A east golf regional; three golfers qualify for state tourney
FOUR OAKS — Croatan didn’t qualify for the 3A state golf tournament but can still compete as a team. The Cougars needed to finish in the top three in the nine-team east regional on Monday at the Reedy Creek Golf Course but fell eight shots short. Three players...
carolinacoastonline.com
Croatan spikers capture Coastal tourney with third win over West Carteret
OCEAN — The Croatan volleyball team put the icing on the cake Wednesday with a victory in the 3A Coastal Conference tournament finals. The Cougars (18-5 overall) had already swept the conference championship during the regular season with a 10-0 record, but a 3-2 win over West Carteret at home gave it the added league tournament title. Croatan won the finals match 25-15, 25-17, 20-25, 19-25, 15-10.
carolinacoastonline.com
Cougars clinch third straight soccer conference title with 3-0 win at Swansboro
OCEAN — It has been three weeks since the Croatan boys soccer team has given up a goal. The Cougars blanked Swansboro 3-0 on the road Thursday to clinch their third straight 3A Coastal Conference championship and prove they own the league unchallenged. Croatan (10-4-2 overall) has won five...
carolinacoastonline.com
Stephens rushes for five TDs in Croatan’s 45-20 win over Dixon
HOLLY RIDGE — Brayden Stephens ran for five touchdowns Friday night to lead the Croatan football team to a 45-20 win over Dixon. The Cougars evened their record in the 3A Coastal Conference to 2-2 and moved to 4-5 overall. Stephens ran for scores of 30, 6, 4, 54...
carolinacoastonline.com
Hewitt throws for five TDs to help Patriots pillage Pirates 39-20 on road
SWANSBORO — The West Carteret football team needed two wins on Friday, and it got just that. The Patriots needed to beat Swansboro. They did that handily, winning 39-20 on the road despite missing a number of players to injury and sickness. But it also needed Richlands to defeat White Oak for a shot at competing for a 3A Coastal Conference co-championship.
carolinacoastonline.com
East boys take fourth in CPC cross country meet with standout Sanchez missing
PAMLICO — The East Carteret boys cross country team took fourth on Wednesday in the four-team 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference championship meet. The Mariners, who were without injured standout William Sanchez, scored 86 points on Pamlico’s course. Lejeune won the meet with 24 points, followed by Pamlico with...
carolinacoastonline.com
Havelock thrashes Northside-Jacksonville 45-21 on Senior Night
HAVELOCK — The Havelock football team captured its fourth straight win on Friday with a 45-21 victory over Northside-Jacksonville for Senior Night. The Rams (7-2 overall) are out of the running to win the 3A/4A Big Carolina Conference, but they still have a chance to reach the state playoffs as the league’s top 3A team. They are currently tied with J.H. Rose for that honor, each at 4-1 in conference play.
carolinacoastonline.com
Mariners capture first league title in six years with 52-13 runaway over Southside
BEAUFORT — The East Carteret football team didn’t just win at least a share of the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference championship on Friday, it made a statement. The Mariners handed Southside its first league loss and did so in dominating fashion, capturing their fourth triumph in a row in the process and scoring more than 50 points for the third straight game in a 52-13 victory.
carolinacoastonline.com
Behind the scenes as a sports reporter
There are few jobs as fun as being a sports reporter. Most weeks, though, it calls for more than taking notes, snapping photos and writing up stories. Like any job, there is a lot more going on behind the scenes. Take last week, for example. On Thursday, I covered a...
carolinacoastonline.com
Talkin Trash captures Morehead City Open, NCTA King Mack Tourney for 229,925 payday
MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Open and N.C. Troopers Association King Mackerel Tournament both wrapped up over the weekend with big prizes given out for big fish. Team C-Sick on Talkin Trash, captained by Mike Edwards, netted the biggest payout of the weekend with a $150,000 prize for an aggregate weight of 101.26 pounds between two king mackerels.
WITN
Pitt County road reopens after crash
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A major road in the east is back open after being shut down due to a crash. Highway 264 near Highway 30 headed west in Pitt County near the Beaufort County line was closed Friday night. Highway Patrol is investigating and we are awaiting details on...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 21, 22 & 23
Patricia Wiley, 67, of Atlantic passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Daniel Smith, Beaufort. Daniel Robert Smith, 68,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Paul Ragan Jr., 72; incomplete
Paul Victor Ragan Jr., 72, of Swansboro, died Thursday, October 20, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Russell Hollowell; service held
Russell Eugene Hollowell, of Atlantic Beach, surrounded by family, left his temporary home to be with Christ Jesus in His Eternal Heaven on Saturday, October 15, 2022. A graveside service was held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Gales Creek Cemetery, with Rev. Patrick Whaley and Rev. King Cole officiating.
carolinacoastonline.com
CCC Manufacturing Day sparks career interests in middle school students
— From welding to biotechnology, about 80 county middle school students discovered a plethora of career opportunities in the manufacturing and biotech fields Friday. The eighth-graders, from the county’s four public middle schools, participated in Middle School Manufacturing Day at Carteret Community College. Through hands-on learning stations set up across the campus, students learned about a variety of trades and what education is necessary to pursue them.
carolinacoastonline.com
Carteret Court Docket - Oct. 21
NO. DEFENDANT NAME OFFENSE COMPLAINANT FILE NUMBER. *************************************************************************************. 1 ALDRIDGE,ALLISON,SUZAN PWIMSD HEROIN BERRY,J 22CR 050680. 2 ALDRIDGE,ALLISON,SUZAN SIMPLE POSSESS SCH III CS (M) BERRY,J 22CR 050686. 3 ALDRIDGE,ALLISON,SUZAN TRAFFICK IN METHAMPHETAMINE BERRY,J 22CR 050687. 4 BERTHOLD,MATTHEW,BRADL PWIMSD METHAMPHETAMINE DENNIS,M 22CR 051930. 5 BERTHOLD,MATTHEW,BRADL SELL METHAMPHETAMINE DENNIS,M 22CR 051931. 6 BERTHOLD,MATTHEW,BRADL...
carolinacoastonline.com
Community Calendar – October 21, 2022 Edition
Send calendar submissions to nikki@thenewstimes.com. North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort –Friday, Nov. 4 ; 5 -7 p.m. Join us for our third and final "Fall First Friday" art reception as we highlight the work of artist Vicki Mann, potter Tony Quick and jeweler Amy Pittman Hughes. Vicki and Tony will have an 'artist talk' to discuss their "Earthwork + Saltwork" collaboration at 5:00pm. Come early to hear and see their vision. Front Street Taco will be providing light hors d'oeuvres, and other refreshments will be offered. Click the link below for more information and future events: https://maritimefriends.org/first-fridays/
Comments / 0