Beech Island, SC

Coroner IDs man found dead in Beech Island on Monday

By Bianca Moorman bmoorman@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
 5 days ago
Buy Now The Aiken County Coroner's Office released the name of man who was found in Beech Island yesterday.

A man who was found dead in the road in Beech Island on Monday has been identified.

Deandre T. Gaiters, 27, was identified as the victim who was found dead in Beech Island, according to a media release Tuesday morning from the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office were called Monday morning to Beech Island for a death investigation after a bicyclist called 911 to report the body of a Black male was found deceased on the side of the road in the 100 block of Spann Hammond Road in Beech Island, according to a release from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The coroner’s office said the victim sustained at least one gunshot wound to the body and was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

The victim was taken to Newberry for an autopsy, the release said.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office along with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are continuing with the investigation, the release said.

On Tuesday, Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office said there was no additional information to provide and no arrests have been made.

Police are seeking assistance from the community in the investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.

Tips can be provided anonymously through Midlands CrimeStoppers and the tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime, the release said.

Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
