wegotthiscovered.com
Jamie Lee Curtis may have just spoiled ‘Halloween Ends’ at NYCC
Jamie Lee Curtis has said her farewells to the Halloween franchise after 44 years in the role as she previewed the upcoming Halloween Ends — as well as potentially spoiling it. Curtis got her breakout role from the original Halloween in 1978 and has gone on to become a...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Halloween Ends’ finally gets its Rotten Tomatoes score, and it’s much scarier than Michael Myers could ever be
The end of one of horror’s longest-running franchise is here, aptly named Halloween Ends, but it may just be the critical reception that will have you screaming. After five decades in the sun, Halloween Ends will see a much-needed climax to the Michael Myers canon. Marketing itself as the definitive end and with star Jamie Lee Curtis previously saying it will “f*ck you up”, the hype is very real for it. Considering the hit-and-miss history of Halloween sequels, you may not be shocked to see how the latest is faring critically, though.
TODAY.com
See a young Jamie Lee Curtis on the set of ‘Halloween’ in these 70s-era photos
Jamie Lee Curtis is taking a look back on her "Halloween" era. On Friday, Oct. 14, she shared some sweet throwback photos that the Academy Awards originally posted of her 1978 movie, "Halloween," directed by John Carpenter. In the post, Curtis shared a few cool behind-the-scenes moments that she had...
EW.com
'Halloween Ends' nabs killer debut at the box office
Michael Myers and Laurie Strode had a bloody good debut at the box office this weekend. Halloween Ends, the final installment of the slasher franchise led by scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis, topped the domestic box office with $41 million, per Comscore. The latest installment couldn't slay Halloween Kills' $50.3 million debut last year, but it's still a decent opening considering the horror film's same day streaming release on Peacock.
'Halloween Ends' star Jamie Lee Curtis signs document swearing she won't play Laurie Strode again
Jamie Lee Curtis appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to talk about "Halloween Ends." The star signed a document to say this is her last outing as final girl Laurie Strode. Curtis said she's been "weeping" over saying goodbye to the horror franchise.
Jamie Lee Curtis Jokingly Signs Contract Promising Not to Appear in More ‘Halloween’ Films: “I Should Call My Lawyer First”
"Would you be willing to sign a document telling us the following: 'I declare that this is my last Halloween movie,'" late night host Jimmy Kimmel asked the actress when she stopped by 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Tuesday. Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share...
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
Jamie Lee Curtis Had a 'Tough Time' Making 'Knives Out' Because She Was 'Isolated' Much of the Time
As a seasoned scream queen, Jamie Lee Curtis has seen her fair share of twists in film — but Knives Out might take the cake. "It turned out to be this fantastic movie," Curtis, 63, raved to Entertainment Weekly of the 2019 hit comedy thriller, which featured an ensemble cast and was directed by Rian Johnson. "I would never have known that the movie we were making was the movie that we made."
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis Reunite 28 Years After ‘True Lies’
28 years after they starred in True Lies, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis have reunited again. Both actors were part of a very special ceremony for Curtis, who is the star of Halloween Ends. She posed for photos alongside Schwarzenegger as Curtis was part of a hand-and-footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. True Lies was directed by James Cameron. Both actors shared a friendly kiss and celebrate Curtis’ accomplishment together. Yet Schwarzenegger had some things to say about his costar, very flattering things. He played Harry Tasker in the 1994 movie.
Jamie Lee Curtis in Tears as She Bids Farewell to Her 'Halloween' 'Legacy'
Jamie Lee Curtis choked up with tears as she bid farewell to the character she has played for more than 40 years in the Halloween film franchise. Curtis, 63, became overwhelmed with emotion as she addressed the audience at the Halloween Ends premiere in Los Angeles. The film will see...
Brendan Fraser Wants To Reprise ‘Mummy’ Role And Trashes Tom Cruise’s Version
Brendan Fraser has confirmed that he would love to reprise his role as Rick O’Connell in The Mummy once again. Brendan starred in the first three films: 1999’s The Mummy, 2001’s The Mummy Returns, and 2008’s The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor. The films were so popular they even spawned a ride at Universal Studios Florida.
Jamie Lee Curtis Gets Nostalgic With Rare Behind-The-Scenes ‘Halloween’ Photos
Halloween ends this October, but Jamie Lee Curtis is going back to the beginning. The original Halloween film premiered in 1978 and kicked off not only Curtis’s film career but a franchise that still receives attention to this date. Just about everyone knows the theme and the haunting face of Michael Myers’s mask, but Curtis recently shared some remarkable behind-the-scenes photos from the film that started it all.
Every Actor Who Has Played Michael Myers and When
A survey of those who portrayed the infamous killer in the 'Halloween' film franchise.
Polygon
Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix horror anthology looks like the best of monsters and murder
Guillermo del Toro’s highly anticipated horror anthology series finally has a release date. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is coming out on Oct. 25, just in time for Halloween. Additionally, Netflix released a new trailer teasing more of the collection to fans on Friday. The anthology will...
After Friday The 13th Actor Ted White’s Death, Tributes For The Jason Voorhees Actor Pour In
Ted White, who played Jason Voorhees in Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, has died at the age of 96.
Halloween Ends Set Photo Shows Michael Myers Without His Mask
In 1978, John Carpenter’s Halloween kicked off the Golden Age of slasher films that would also give birth to franchises like Friday the 13th. Over 40 years later, the reign of Michael Myers has apparently concluded with Halloween Ends. The Shape has gone on many rampages over the years, with and without Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode, but now that he’s hanging up his knife, the mask is going off too.
Freddy Krueger From The ‘Nightmare On Elm Street’ Movies Called Me To Talk Scary Stuff And Halloween
Robert Englund is probably the most well-known horror actor, since he’s one of the few who play a recurring role, and one where the killer isn’t always wearing a mask. Freddy Krueger has been a household name since Robert brought him to life in the original Nightmare On Elm Street movie. But he’s also done a ton of other roles including lots of cartoon voice acting, and many other roles. Check out a career retrospective from IMDB.
thedigitalfix.com
Jason Voorhees did a super awkward live TV interview in the ’80s
It’s hard to believe that by 1989, the Friday the 13th franchise was already on its eighth entry – Jason Takes Manhattan. And someone thought it would be a good idea for Jason Vorhees – yes, the character Jason – to do a live talk show interview to promote the slasher movie. Arsenio Hall – best known for co-starring with Eddie Murphy in the Coming to America movies – was also a successful comedian and talk show host at the time.
thedigitalfix.com
Halloween Ends proves that Michael Myers can’t do sequels
Halloween, directed by John Carpenter, is one of the best horror movies of all time. Telling the story of the masked killer Michael Myers as he stalks the town of Haddonfield and butchers every sexually active teen in his way, the film is an undeniable classic and has ushered Michael into iconic slasher villain status.
ComicBook
Halloween Ends Actor Addresses the Film's Pivotal Character Change
The final chapter of David Gordon Green's Halloween trilogy came to a close with last week's release of Halloween Ends, and while the film wrapped up various storylines, it also introduced all-new mysteries. With the film being the last entry for some of the members of the cast, it also saw the debut of Corey Cunningham, as played by Rohan Campbell, who undergoes a pretty severe change to his character that has left some audiences scratching their heads. With the film out now in theaters and on Peacock, Campbell shed some light on Corey's motives in the film.
