Moline, IL

97X

Journey and Toto Announce Moline Tour Stop

Some of the 80's biggest hits will be playing in the Quad Cities for one night very soon, and we have your way in!. Journey's Freedom Tour will be making a stop at the Vibrant Arena at The Mark in Moline on Tuesday, March 21st, 2023, with special guest Toto.
B100

Davenport’s Darkest Legend: “Limb Of Unknown Child”

Towns, cities, and states have their own myths and legends. Davenport Iowa has one that many don't even know about. Every year this legend from Oakdale Cemetery gets more and more popular. The Cemetary itself has a few local legends around it, but the two biggest appear to be "Baby...
Local 4 WHBF

Billiards champ & QC native to return for championship event

The Iowa American CueSports Alliance (ACS) State Billiards Championships continues to bring in record number of players to the Quad Cities.  The tournament, which has called the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport home since 2016, will return Wednesday-Sunday, according to a news release.   There are 1,114 registered players, which is a record number for the […]
KWQC

An old Henry County dairy farm has become a fall fun destination

GALVA, Ill. (KWQC) -Farmgate Market is an old dairy farm that has been turned into a fall fun park for all ages. Tom Jones talks about what the market offers, its amenities such as a corn maze and petting zoo, and much more. Farmgate Market is located at 2774 State...
I-Rock 93.5

A Beloved QCA Coffee Shop Is Closing Its Doors Soon

A beloved cafe in the QCA will be closing its doors at the end of the month. Mama B's Cafe in Coal Valley announced on Facebook that they will be closing on October 29th. The post didn't give a reason for the closure but thanked the community for their support and mentioned that the announcement of a new tenant is coming up.
ourquadcities.com

Seriously spooktacular Halloween family fun in the QCA

The Halloween season is upon us, and you can take the whole gang to some of these frightfully ghoulish events for family fun!. 6:30-8:00 p.m. – Not So Scary Halloween Walk, Quad City Botanical Center, Lighted walk through the gardens after dark. Kids receive a good bag. Costumes welcome. Tickets required (free for members).
KWQC

October snowfall in the Quad Cities

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - We have been no stranger to snow in eastern Iowa and western Illinois during the month of October over the last several years. In 2017 the Quad Cities International Airport received a trace of snow. In 2018, 2019 and 2020 there was measurable snow, including...
1077 WRKR

What Happened To The Bathrooms in This Illinois Home!??!

It's one thing to be a fixer-upper of a home, but then there are absolute disasters that even have some of the most seasoned home renovators and flippers scratching their heads. Case in point, this home in Geneseo, Illinois. On the surface, it's certainly a home that needs some attention......
KWQC

Boil order in effect for sections of Silvis, East Moline

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Sections of Silvis and East Moline are under a boil order until further notice, according to Randy Parker, superintendent of Silvis Heights Water. Residents north of Crosstown Avenue in Silvis and north of 30th Avenue in East Moline should boil there water until further notice, Parker said.
aledotimesrecord.com

Burglary roundup: Deadhead Plant Ranch burglarized overnight Sunday

GALESBURG — At 9:07 a.m. Monday, multiple items were reported from Deadhead Plant Ranch, 400 W. Carl Sandburg Drive. The owners told police that upon arriving at work they found that three sets of tent ratchet straps, a toolbox, and tools including scissors and knives were gone. Security footage suggested the theft possibly took place around 2 a.m.
97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa.

