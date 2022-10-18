Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Remember Last Time Journey’s Frontman Played The QC, With His Fly Open?
Journey just announced they're headed out on a new tour, and one of the stops includes the Vibrant Arena at The Mark, right here in the Quad Cities, and it reminded me of their show in 2017, when something pretty funny happened that involved lead singer Arnel Pineda and the fly to his pants.
Join QC Rock Academy for a Halloween Band Bash at the Red Stone Room
As a parent, I feel strongly about introducing my children to music that makes me feel something. At the same time, I feel strongly about them finding their own music and falling in love with songs and bands they can call "their own". We've always had music in the house...
Journey and Toto Announce Moline Tour Stop
Some of the 80's biggest hits will be playing in the Quad Cities for one night very soon, and we have your way in!. Journey's Freedom Tour will be making a stop at the Vibrant Arena at The Mark in Moline on Tuesday, March 21st, 2023, with special guest Toto.
Iowa Fan Makes Everyone Jealous At Country Superstar’s Concert
One fan finally posted her amazing interaction with one of the biggest names in country music after his stellar concert in Iowa a few weeks ago. We can't seem to get enough of Luke Bryan, can we?. The 'American Idol' judge returned to Iowa on Friday, September 23rd to round...
tspr.org
‘Still weird after all these years:’ Burlington record store celebrates 50 years
Music has changed through the years, and so has the way we buy and listen to it. But one thing that’s remained constant is Weird Harold’s. The record shop in downtown Burlington is making plans for a 50th anniversary celebration on Saturday, Nov. 19. Getting started. Weird Harold’s...
Pucks Are Flying Once Again In Moline – Storm Opening Night This Friday
THIS FRIDAY, October 21st, celebrate the start of hockey season at the Vibrant Arena at the Mark for the Quad City Storm's OPENING NIGHT game vs the Peoria Riverman!. What better way to start off the season than by playing Peoria first, the biggest rivalry team of the Quad City Storm!
Hot Cocoa & Halloween Spirit At East Moline’s ‘A Haunting We Will Go’ This Friday
We're not too far from Halloween and East Moline is kicking off its celebration this Friday night. 'A Haunting We Will Go' will be Friday, October 21st from 4:30 p.m.-7:00 p.m. in downtown East Moline. There will be all kinds of festivities, including a parade, costume contest, cookies & hot...
Davenport’s Darkest Legend: “Limb Of Unknown Child”
Towns, cities, and states have their own myths and legends. Davenport Iowa has one that many don't even know about. Every year this legend from Oakdale Cemetery gets more and more popular. The Cemetary itself has a few local legends around it, but the two biggest appear to be "Baby...
Davenport Music Benefit Happening at Eleven17 To Celebrate a Special Man
A music benefit is happening at Eleven17 on November 4th from 5-8 to celebrate the life of Mark Mueller. Mark Mueller, was a local musician in the 80's and 90's down in the Quad Cities. His most well-known band was The Daily Planet. They were played many times on 97X and two of their songs were featured on a 97X LP.
Billiards champ & QC native to return for championship event
The Iowa American CueSports Alliance (ACS) State Billiards Championships continues to bring in record number of players to the Quad Cities. The tournament, which has called the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport home since 2016, will return Wednesday-Sunday, according to a news release. There are 1,114 registered players, which is a record number for the […]
KWQC
An old Henry County dairy farm has become a fall fun destination
GALVA, Ill. (KWQC) -Farmgate Market is an old dairy farm that has been turned into a fall fun park for all ages. Tom Jones talks about what the market offers, its amenities such as a corn maze and petting zoo, and much more. Farmgate Market is located at 2774 State...
Colona Fire Department Whipping Up Yummy Pancakes At Their Annual Breakfast
The Colona Fire Department announced they'll be hosting their annual pancake breakfast. Load your plate as full of pancakes, sausage links, eggs, and biscuits and gravy as you can handle. The breakfast takes place on Sunday, November 20th, from 7:00 am-noon. Location: 401 1st St, Colona, IL 61241-9547, United States.
A Beloved QCA Coffee Shop Is Closing Its Doors Soon
A beloved cafe in the QCA will be closing its doors at the end of the month. Mama B's Cafe in Coal Valley announced on Facebook that they will be closing on October 29th. The post didn't give a reason for the closure but thanked the community for their support and mentioned that the announcement of a new tenant is coming up.
ourquadcities.com
Seriously spooktacular Halloween family fun in the QCA
The Halloween season is upon us, and you can take the whole gang to some of these frightfully ghoulish events for family fun!. 6:30-8:00 p.m. – Not So Scary Halloween Walk, Quad City Botanical Center, Lighted walk through the gardens after dark. Kids receive a good bag. Costumes welcome. Tickets required (free for members).
KWQC
October snowfall in the Quad Cities
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - We have been no stranger to snow in eastern Iowa and western Illinois during the month of October over the last several years. In 2017 the Quad Cities International Airport received a trace of snow. In 2018, 2019 and 2020 there was measurable snow, including...
ourquadcities.com
Crews battle fire around Zoller Bros-Independent Malting Co. in Davenport
Emergency crews are battling a fire around Zoller Bros-Independent Malting Co., located at 3rd St. and Wilkes Ave. in Davenport. OurQuadCities.com had a reporter on the scene, and smoke appeared to be coming from behind the Zoller building. We will keep you updated as more information comes in.
Eastern Iowa Hy-Vee Offering A Different Kind of Snack
The above image is supposed to make you feel a bit uncomfortable. Some people just are when it comes to insects. Especially when it comes to eating them. But at least one Cedar Rapids Hy-Vee store and some local co-ops are offering crickets as a new kind of snack food.
What Happened To The Bathrooms in This Illinois Home!??!
It's one thing to be a fixer-upper of a home, but then there are absolute disasters that even have some of the most seasoned home renovators and flippers scratching their heads. Case in point, this home in Geneseo, Illinois. On the surface, it's certainly a home that needs some attention......
KWQC
Boil order in effect for sections of Silvis, East Moline
SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Sections of Silvis and East Moline are under a boil order until further notice, according to Randy Parker, superintendent of Silvis Heights Water. Residents north of Crosstown Avenue in Silvis and north of 30th Avenue in East Moline should boil there water until further notice, Parker said.
aledotimesrecord.com
Burglary roundup: Deadhead Plant Ranch burglarized overnight Sunday
GALESBURG — At 9:07 a.m. Monday, multiple items were reported from Deadhead Plant Ranch, 400 W. Carl Sandburg Drive. The owners told police that upon arriving at work they found that three sets of tent ratchet straps, a toolbox, and tools including scissors and knives were gone. Security footage suggested the theft possibly took place around 2 a.m.
97X
Davenport, IA
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://97x.com
Comments / 0