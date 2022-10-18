ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

U.S. budget deficit cut in half for biggest decrease ever amid Covid spending declines

The U.S. budget deficit was sliced in half for fiscal 2022, the biggest drop in history following two years of huge Covid-related spending. The shortfall declined to $1.375 trillion, compared to the 2021 deficit of $2.776 trillion. Revenue posted easily the highest one-year total on record. The deficit decline would...
CNBC

Gold jumps as dollar weakens on Fed rate-hike uncertainty

Gold prices posted modest gains for the week, rising more than 1% on Friday as the dollar weakened amid reports of a potential debate amongst the U.S. Federal Reserve officials about the pace of rate hikes. Spot gold was up 1.64% at $1,654.41. U.S. gold futures settled up 1.2% to...
CNBC

Boris Johnson battling to win support for fresh prime minister bid

Boris Johnson was fighting to get enough support to become Britain's next prime minister on Sunday after prominent figures on the right-wing of the Conservative Party coalesced around the man once accused of betraying him, Rishi Sunak. Leading figures who previously backed Johnson, came out in support for former finance...
CNBC

European markets close lower as UK political chaos continues; retail stocks fall 3%

European markets closed lower on Friday as political chaos in the U.K. continued following the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss. Meanwhile, EU leaders debated how to tackle the bloc's energy crisis as they met in Brussels, after Germany gave the green light for discussions around a price cap. European...
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
CNBC

Former UK PM Boris Johnson pulls out of leadership race to replace Liz Truss

LONDON — Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not take part in the contest to replace outgoing leader Liz Truss. Despite being ousted from office just three months ago, some Conservative MPs had backed Johnson for the top job, and he reportedly told allies over the last couple of days that he would formally join the contest.
CNBC

China's YMTC denies report it took part in meetings on chip curbs

Chinese chip maker Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC) denied a media report that it had participated in emergency meetings convened by China's industry ministry to discuss the impact of U.S. sanctions. The company in a statement late on Thursday described the report as "false and sinister," adding that the report had...
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Hungary PM in new anti-EU tirade amid protests by teachers

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Sunday attacked the EU over its Russia sanctions policy, while in Budapest, tens of thousands protested what they say is his neglect of the education sector. - Anti-government protest - In Budapest meanwhile, tens of thousands marched against Orban's education policies, angry at what they say is the underfunding of schools and the intimidation of teachers pressing for better conditions.
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The good news: Stocks are on pace to have their best week since early last month. The bad news: U.S. markets are on a two-day losing streak, and things didn't look so great before the bell Friday, either. After a promising start to the week, when stocks were fueled by relatively strong earnings reports from big banks and others, bond yields shot up, sending equities down. On Thursday, the 10-year Treasury yield hit 4.239% for the first time in 14 years. Yields for the 2-year and the 30-year also hit levels not seen in more than a decade. Read live market updates here.
CNBC

China's leadership reshuffle puts greater weight on relations with the U.S.

BEIJING — China's latest leadership appointments point to greater emphasis on relations with the U.S. Foreign Minister Wang Yi joined the new Politburo, the second-highest level of power, state media announced Sunday. That's despite expectations he might retire. The changes showed that Yang Jiechi, a long-time diplomat closely involved...
CNBC

How ethereum's merge made crypto mining more sustainable

Finally implemented a major network upgrade that completely changes how the blockchain verifies transactions, mints new coins and secures its network. Called proof-of-stake, this system has reduced ethereum's energy consumption by more than 99%. Energy usage has been one of the cryptocurrency industry's biggest targets for critique. But it's not...
CNBC

The Final Call: MSFT & UUP

The traders make their final trades of the week. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Dennis Davitt.

Comments / 0

Community Policy