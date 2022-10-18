Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
U.S. budget deficit cut in half for biggest decrease ever amid Covid spending declines
The U.S. budget deficit was sliced in half for fiscal 2022, the biggest drop in history following two years of huge Covid-related spending. The shortfall declined to $1.375 trillion, compared to the 2021 deficit of $2.776 trillion. Revenue posted easily the highest one-year total on record. The deficit decline would...
CNBC
Gold jumps as dollar weakens on Fed rate-hike uncertainty
Gold prices posted modest gains for the week, rising more than 1% on Friday as the dollar weakened amid reports of a potential debate amongst the U.S. Federal Reserve officials about the pace of rate hikes. Spot gold was up 1.64% at $1,654.41. U.S. gold futures settled up 1.2% to...
CNBC
Boris Johnson battling to win support for fresh prime minister bid
Boris Johnson was fighting to get enough support to become Britain's next prime minister on Sunday after prominent figures on the right-wing of the Conservative Party coalesced around the man once accused of betraying him, Rishi Sunak. Leading figures who previously backed Johnson, came out in support for former finance...
CNBC
European markets close lower as UK political chaos continues; retail stocks fall 3%
European markets closed lower on Friday as political chaos in the U.K. continued following the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss. Meanwhile, EU leaders debated how to tackle the bloc's energy crisis as they met in Brussels, after Germany gave the green light for discussions around a price cap. European...
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
CNBC
Former UK PM Boris Johnson pulls out of leadership race to replace Liz Truss
LONDON — Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not take part in the contest to replace outgoing leader Liz Truss. Despite being ousted from office just three months ago, some Conservative MPs had backed Johnson for the top job, and he reportedly told allies over the last couple of days that he would formally join the contest.
CNBC
Dow climbs more than 700 points on Friday as Wall Street clinches its best week since June
Stocks climbed on Friday as Wall Street closed a volatile week on a high note despite some disappointing earnings reports. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 748.97 points, or 2.47%, to close at 31,082.56. The S&P 500 rose 2.37% to 3,752.75. The Nasdaq Composite added 2.31% to 10,859.72. Friday's moves...
CNBC
Amazon hires Hawaiian Air to fly rented Airbus cargo jets to replace older freighters
Hawaiian said it will start flying Airbus A330 cargo jets for Amazon in 2023. Amazon could have up to a 15% stake in Hawaiian Airlines. Amazon said the planes will replace older jets. Hawaiian will fly at least 10 Airbus A330-300 converted freighters for Amazon, with the first ones starting...
CNBC
Mystery as former Chinese leader is escorted out of Communist Party Congress in front of world media
Former Chinese President Hu Jintao was led out of the country's Communist Party Congress Saturday in a moment of unexpected drama during an otherwise highly choreographed event. The 79-year-old was sitting beside President Xi Jinping in Beijing's Great Hall of the People when he was approached by a man in...
CNBC
China's YMTC denies report it took part in meetings on chip curbs
Chinese chip maker Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC) denied a media report that it had participated in emergency meetings convened by China's industry ministry to discuss the impact of U.S. sanctions. The company in a statement late on Thursday described the report as "false and sinister," adding that the report had...
CNBC
Expect British pound to see a U-turn: BK Asset Management's Lien
BK Asset Management's Kathy Lien on the yen vs. the U.S. dollar. With CNBC's Carl Quintanilla and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
CNBC
America's largest lithium mine ramps up production as the world moves to sustainable energy
CNBC’s Pippa Stevens got a look at the only active lithium mine in the entire U.S. She joins Tyler Mathisen and 'The News with Shepard Smith' to report on what she found.
Hungary PM in new anti-EU tirade amid protests by teachers
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Sunday attacked the EU over its Russia sanctions policy, while in Budapest, tens of thousands protested what they say is his neglect of the education sector. - Anti-government protest - In Budapest meanwhile, tens of thousands marched against Orban's education policies, angry at what they say is the underfunding of schools and the intimidation of teachers pressing for better conditions.
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The good news: Stocks are on pace to have their best week since early last month. The bad news: U.S. markets are on a two-day losing streak, and things didn't look so great before the bell Friday, either. After a promising start to the week, when stocks were fueled by relatively strong earnings reports from big banks and others, bond yields shot up, sending equities down. On Thursday, the 10-year Treasury yield hit 4.239% for the first time in 14 years. Yields for the 2-year and the 30-year also hit levels not seen in more than a decade. Read live market updates here.
CNBC
China's leadership reshuffle puts greater weight on relations with the U.S.
BEIJING — China's latest leadership appointments point to greater emphasis on relations with the U.S. Foreign Minister Wang Yi joined the new Politburo, the second-highest level of power, state media announced Sunday. That's despite expectations he might retire. The changes showed that Yang Jiechi, a long-time diplomat closely involved...
CNBC
China-owned TikTok denies it could use location information to track U.S. users
TikTok, owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, on Friday denied that it used specific location data to track certain U.S. individuals. It comes after a Forbes report alleged TikTok planned to use its app "to monitor the personal location of some specific American citizens," citing materials viewed by the publication. "TikTok...
CNBC
How ethereum's merge made crypto mining more sustainable
Finally implemented a major network upgrade that completely changes how the blockchain verifies transactions, mints new coins and secures its network. Called proof-of-stake, this system has reduced ethereum's energy consumption by more than 99%. Energy usage has been one of the cryptocurrency industry's biggest targets for critique. But it's not...
CNBC
Top investors say it's foolish to ignore the value in tech stocks right now. What to buy and when
Months of heavy selling has crippled the growth-focused technology sector, prompting prominent investors to come to the conclusion that a slew of stocks are now ripe for investment. To be sure, many also agree a bottom hasn't been priced in just yet, but stocks have toppled so far off their...
CNBC
San Francisco Fed's Daly: Next Fed hikes should be smaller than 75 BPS
CNBC's Steve Liesman joins the 'Halftime Report' to discuss San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly's latest statement on rate hikes. The investment committee weighs in.
CNBC
The Final Call: MSFT & UUP
The traders make their final trades of the week. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Dennis Davitt.
Comments / 0