Detroit, MI

DJ Chark and his wife welcome a new baby during the bye week

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Congrats are in order for Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark. He celebrated the team’s bye week by welcoming his second child into the world.

Chark and his wife, Chantelle, proudly announced the birth of their son, Zachariah. The gleeful wideout was able to be there for the birth thanks to the time off. Baby Zachariah joins older sister Mackenzie, who was born in May of 2021.

Bye weeks have been good to the Chark’s. They were married in 2020 when Chark was on his bye week as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

