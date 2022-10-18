The season of ghosts and ghouls is nearly here and many Iowans will be heading off to Halloween parties over the next two weekends. Juanita Cameron, a clerk at The Theatrical Shop in West Des Moines, says plenty of adults are mimicking their favorite movies for costumes this year. She says guys are channeling their inner Tom Cruise while gals are mirroring the “Hocus Pocus” witches.

