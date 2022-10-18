Read full article on original website
Bird flu confirmed in Dallas County, first case since May
Bird flu has been confirmed in a domestic flock of birds in central Iowa. It’s the 20th site in Iowa where bird flu has been confirmed this year and the first case reported in the state since May. State officials say there were 48 birds in the flock in Dallas County and all have been killed to prevent the spread of the virus.
September’s median price for an Iowa home sale: $225,000
Data from the Iowa Association of Realtors indicates the number of existing home sales in Iowa continues to decline and the overall prices for Iowa homes sold remain well above last year’s levels. The median price for an Iowa home sold in September was $225,009. That’s down slightly from...
All signs indicate an excellent pheasant hunting season launches next weekend
Iowa hunters will be searching the countryside for pheasants starting next weekend. Nate Carr, a DNR conservation officer in Hamilton and Hardin counties, says all factors point to a good season ahead. “Coming off some of our August roadside surveys, this year we’re expecting a very similar outcome to last...
Iowa voters to decide if gun-related amendment is added to Iowa Constitution
Early voting for Iowa’s General Election began this week and a proposed amendment to the state’s constitution is on the back of the ballot. Richard Rogers of the Iowa Firearms Coalition says gun rights advocates began lobbying for this amendment 12 years ago. “We realized that Iowa was...
Iowans’ picks for Halloween costumes include ‘Top Gun’ pilots and wacky witches
The season of ghosts and ghouls is nearly here and many Iowans will be heading off to Halloween parties over the next two weekends. Juanita Cameron, a clerk at The Theatrical Shop in West Des Moines, says plenty of adults are mimicking their favorite movies for costumes this year. She says guys are channeling their inner Tom Cruise while gals are mirroring the “Hocus Pocus” witches.
