Iowa State

Bird flu confirmed in Dallas County, first case since May

Bird flu has been confirmed in a domestic flock of birds in central Iowa. It’s the 20th site in Iowa where bird flu has been confirmed this year and the first case reported in the state since May. State officials say there were 48 birds in the flock in Dallas County and all have been killed to prevent the spread of the virus.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
September’s median price for an Iowa home sale: $225,000

Data from the Iowa Association of Realtors indicates the number of existing home sales in Iowa continues to decline and the overall prices for Iowa homes sold remain well above last year’s levels. The median price for an Iowa home sold in September was $225,009. That’s down slightly from...
IOWA STATE
Iowans’ picks for Halloween costumes include ‘Top Gun’ pilots and wacky witches

The season of ghosts and ghouls is nearly here and many Iowans will be heading off to Halloween parties over the next two weekends. Juanita Cameron, a clerk at The Theatrical Shop in West Des Moines, says plenty of adults are mimicking their favorite movies for costumes this year. She says guys are channeling their inner Tom Cruise while gals are mirroring the “Hocus Pocus” witches.
IOWA STATE

