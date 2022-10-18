Read full article on original website
WSLS
Man found dead after reported drowning at Smith Mountain Lake
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A 42-year-old man is dead after a reported drowning at Smith Mountain Lake Saturday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say at around 12:30 a.m., deputies were called for a possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road in Union Hall.
WDBJ7.com
At least one dead after Franklin Co. crash
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A death has been confirmed by Virginia State Police in a crash Saturday night between a truck and a motorcycle. According to the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office, the call reporting the crash was at 6:56 p.m. along VA-40 (Old Franklin Turnpike). The crash was...
whee.net
Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties
A death has been confirmed by Virginia State Police in a crash Saturday night between a truck and a motorcycle. According to the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office, the call reporting the crash was at 6:56 p.m. along VA-40 (Old Franklin Turnpike). The crash was near Chestnut Hill Rd; Rt. 705N/S (Franklin County); / CHESTNUT HILL RD, according to VDOT. The road was closed because of the crash, but has since been reopened.
wfxrtv.com
Person hospitalized and dog dead after house fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Fire-EMS reports they are investigating a house fire that has hospitalized one person. The fire broke out on Friday morning in the 100 block of Lee Avenue Northeast. Firefighters say the person transported to the hospital has serious injuries and a dog has passed away. The fire has displaced four people.
One killed, 2 injured in shooting in Charlottesville
One person is dead and two are in the hospital after a shooting in Charlottesville.
wfxrtv.com
Concrete truck overturns in Forest hospitalizing 1
FOREST Va. (WFXR) — The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene of an overturned concrete truck that hospitalized one person. Firefighters say the truck was leaking both diesel fuel and concrete. One person was transported to the hospital. There is no word on what caused the crash.
Truck hits tree in Pittsylvania Co. fatal crash
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a crash in which they say a car struck a tree. According to Troopers, the crash happened on Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:15 p.m. on Route 626 just north of Route 928 in Pittsylvania County. A Chevrolet truck was traveling south when it […]
WSLS
VSP investigating fatal crash in Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that left a 59-year-old man dead Friday in Pittsylvania County. Authorities say the crash happened at 7:15 p.m. on Route 626, three-tenths of a mile north of Route 928. A 1993 Chevrolet S-10 was heading south on Route...
WDBJ7.com
Driver dies after hitting tree in Pittsylvania Co. crash
PITTSYLVANIA Co. Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash around 7:15 p.m. Friday along Route 626 in Pittsylvania County. According to State Police, the crash was three-tenths of a mile north of Route 928. Troy Lee Neal III, 59 of Dry Fork, was driving a Chevy...
WSLS
12-year-old girl saves family from fire, honored by Appomattox County authorities
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – A girl in Appomattox County is being recognized for saving her entire family from a fire. The fire happened on Oct. 17 around 3:30 a.m., as we reported. When crews arrived, they found the house “fully involved,” with fire showing on all sides.
WSLS
Update: Road reopens after fatal crash closes VA-40 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – At least one person is dead after a Franklin County crash Saturday evening. Virginia State Police tells 10 news a crash on VA-40 around 6:30 p.m. resulted in a fatality. They added it involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. As of 8:48 p.m. Saturday, VDOT...
WDBJ7.com
Fatal Lynchburg house fire deemed accidental
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: According to the Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire is believed to have been caused by an accident with a type of electrical fault or overloaded circuits, with estimated damages at over $30,000. EARLIER: One person was found dead in the aftermath of a...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Fire Department asks donors to “fill the boot” to fight Muscular Dystrophy
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -The Lynchburg Fire Department is doing its part to fight Muscular Dystrophy by collecting money on the road, asking donors to fill firefighters’ work boots. “In the community or Muscular Dystrophy, I hope and pray that we can make a difference and make a change for...
WDBJ7.com
Teenager reported missing out of Nelson Co.
NELSON Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Skylar M. Cabaniss, 16 of Faber, was reported missing out of Nelson Co. Saturday. Cabaniss is five-feet-six inches and weighs 125 pounds, according to the Nelson Co. Sheriff’s Office. She was last reported seen at around 10 p.m. Friday at her home in the...
WSLS
Vehicle crash cleared on I-81S in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The area has been cleared, according to VDOT. A vehicle crash is causing delays on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the incident happened at mile marker 146. As of 7:42 p.m., the southbound left lane and left shoulder were...
WSET
1 dead, another in critical condition as crews investigate Early Street fire
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One person is dead and another is critically injured following a house fire on Tuesday morning in the Hill City. The Lynchburg Fire Department told ABC13 that there were two people in the home on the 1200 block of Early Street when the call came. They say two bystanders were trying to help get people out of the home.
WDBJ7.com
Campbell County investigators looking for two people after car stolen, set on fire
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people in connection with a burglary. car theft and fire. Between 12:44 a.m. and 1:13 a.m. October 18, the utility room of Five Flags Car Wash on Lusardi Drive in Brookneal was broken into by two people, seen in the attached video, according to investigators. The thieves were driving a red 2008 Lincoln NKX that had been stolen during a burglary from the Hurt area of Pittsylvania County.
WSLS
Vehicle crash cleared on US-220 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A vehicle crash on US-220 in Franklin County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities said the incident happened near Redbud Hill Road. As of 3:13 p.m., traffic was backed up for 1.5 miles and the...
wfxrtv.com
Deputies in Campbell Co. looking for 2 suspects who burglarized a car wash, getaway car found on fire
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects caught on camera burglarizing a car wash, after the incident the car used to flee the scene was found on fire. Deputies say the the incident took place on Tuesday Oct. 18 between...
WSET
Person flown to hospital with serious injuries after Campbell County crash
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Around 8:30 a.m. a van and front-end loader crashed on Brookneal Highway in Campbell County, Virginia State Police said. One person was flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, VSP said. VSP is still investigating the crash, but there is...
