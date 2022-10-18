ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSLS

Man found dead after reported drowning at Smith Mountain Lake

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A 42-year-old man is dead after a reported drowning at Smith Mountain Lake Saturday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say at around 12:30 a.m., deputies were called for a possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road in Union Hall.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
whee.net

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties

A death has been confirmed by Virginia State Police in a crash Saturday night between a truck and a motorcycle. According to the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office, the call reporting the crash was at 6:56 p.m. along VA-40 (Old Franklin Turnpike). The crash was near Chestnut Hill Rd; Rt. 705N/S (Franklin County); / CHESTNUT HILL RD, according to VDOT. The road was closed because of the crash, but has since been reopened.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Person hospitalized and dog dead after house fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Fire-EMS reports they are investigating a house fire that has hospitalized one person. The fire broke out on Friday morning in the 100 block of Lee Avenue Northeast. Firefighters say the person transported to the hospital has serious injuries and a dog has passed away. The fire has displaced four people.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Concrete truck overturns in Forest hospitalizing 1

FOREST Va. (WFXR) — The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene of an overturned concrete truck that hospitalized one person. Firefighters say the truck was leaking both diesel fuel and concrete. One person was transported to the hospital. There is no word on what caused the crash.
FOREST, VA
WDBJ7.com

Driver dies after hitting tree in Pittsylvania Co. crash

PITTSYLVANIA Co. Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash around 7:15 p.m. Friday along Route 626 in Pittsylvania County. According to State Police, the crash was three-tenths of a mile north of Route 928. Troy Lee Neal III, 59 of Dry Fork, was driving a Chevy...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fatal Lynchburg house fire deemed accidental

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: According to the Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire is believed to have been caused by an accident with a type of electrical fault or overloaded circuits, with estimated damages at over $30,000. EARLIER: One person was found dead in the aftermath of a...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Teenager reported missing out of Nelson Co.

NELSON Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Skylar M. Cabaniss, 16 of Faber, was reported missing out of Nelson Co. Saturday. Cabaniss is five-feet-six inches and weighs 125 pounds, according to the Nelson Co. Sheriff’s Office. She was last reported seen at around 10 p.m. Friday at her home in the...
FABER, VA
WSLS

Vehicle crash cleared on I-81S in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The area has been cleared, according to VDOT. A vehicle crash is causing delays on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the incident happened at mile marker 146. As of 7:42 p.m., the southbound left lane and left shoulder were...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

1 dead, another in critical condition as crews investigate Early Street fire

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One person is dead and another is critically injured following a house fire on Tuesday morning in the Hill City. The Lynchburg Fire Department told ABC13 that there were two people in the home on the 1200 block of Early Street when the call came. They say two bystanders were trying to help get people out of the home.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Campbell County investigators looking for two people after car stolen, set on fire

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people in connection with a burglary. car theft and fire. Between 12:44 a.m. and 1:13 a.m. October 18, the utility room of Five Flags Car Wash on Lusardi Drive in Brookneal was broken into by two people, seen in the attached video, according to investigators. The thieves were driving a red 2008 Lincoln NKX that had been stolen during a burglary from the Hurt area of Pittsylvania County.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Vehicle crash cleared on US-220 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A vehicle crash on US-220 in Franklin County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities said the incident happened near Redbud Hill Road. As of 3:13 p.m., traffic was backed up for 1.5 miles and the...

