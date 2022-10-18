Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Successes, challenges discussed at State of the City address
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Successes, accomplishments and strategies for future challenges were discussed Thursday, Oct. 20, at the State of the City address. City Manager Joe Irvin kicked off the event at The Beach Retreat & Lodge by welcoming the audience and providing introductions of agency officials in attendance, including the city council.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Housing solutions coming forward (Opinion)
“Livin’ the Tahoe Dream!” has been a standard response to the casual check-in greeting between basin residents for a very long time. The “dream” may entail something a little different for everyone. Ingredients may be the enjoyment of Tahoe’s vast outdoor recreation spaces, the incredible changes of season like the one we are experiencing now, or the different pace of life. For many, the Tahoe dream is simply having a great place to work and raise a family. In just a few words, a sense of community is established among all who care for Lake Tahoe.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Wood carver works to expand presence at Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Ricky Magiera, originally from the Los Angeles area, supplies 27 retailers with a variety of wood carvings, all carved with a steady hand wielding a chainsaw. His carvings are not only found in Lake Tahoe but can also be found in Lake Almanor, Colorado,...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Public safety outage watch issued for Lake Tahoe
Residents of Lake Tahoe and those living along the Carson Valley foothills should be prepared for the possibility that high winds will lead to a power outage on Friday night. NV Energy on Thursday issued a public safety outage watch that says the outage could occur between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. with it ending at around 3 p.m. due to high winds in the forecast.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Boutique brokerage a player in Lake Tahoe real estate
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Of the many towns that encompass the Lake Tahoe Basin, there are many full-time residents, second homeowners, and even vacation rental owners that have their piece of pie in Tahoe’s real estate market. Mountain Luxury Properties, also known as Mountain Lux, is a...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Cannabis business owners against Measure G (Opinion)
As cannabis business owners, we oppose Measure G because it over taxes the patients and customers who support our businesses. When adult-use cannabis businesses were first licensed to operate in South Lake Tahoe in 2020, the City imposed an arbitrary 6% fee on gross sales that is collected by the dispensaries and paid for by our customers. This Development Fee served to expedite the opening of new dispensaries without waiting to put a new tax measure on the ballot and was also a method to collect revenue for a predicted increase in local crime.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Insurance discounts to reward wildfire safety efforts
State Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara will enforce the new insurance pricing regulation he wrote recognizing and rewarding wildfire safety and mitigation efforts made by homeowners and businesses. Commissioner Lara’s regulation is the first in the nation requiring insurance companies to provide discounts to consumers under the Safer from Wildfires framework...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
4 candidates vie for 3 seats on utility district board
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — There are four candidates for three seats on the board for the South Tahoe Public Utility District and they all participated in a forum on Tuesday, Oct. 11, each trying to put their best foot forward. The district, which was formed in 1950 and...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
$28k in sick time overpay to former El Dorado County employee settled
El Dorado County has received some money overpaid to a former Human Resources director mistakenly paid $28,149 for unused sick time. The county notified Tameka Usher of the mistake in late February. Months later she agreed to pay back the county in monthly installments. Usher left the county for a human resources job with the city of Rocklin.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Lake wind advisory issued for Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Expected strong winds from an incoming cold front have led to a lake wind advisory Friday afternoon at Lake Tahoe. The National Weather Service in Reno on Friday morning issued the advisory that goes into effect at 4 p.m. and lasts through noon Saturday.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
FBI, DCSO drug bust results in arrests, deputies exposure to fentanyl
STATELINE, Nev. — A crime scene quickly expanded Thursday night as a drug bust went bad for several officers involved. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said a five-month-long investigation into the narcotics trafficking activities resulted in five deputies being accidentally exposed to powder fentanyl and suffered symptoms related to acute fentanyl exposure.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Bee Inclined Quilters to exhibit handmade goods
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Bee Inclined Quilters will display an assortment of handmade quilts and quilted goods from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at The Chateau, located at at 955 Fairway Boulevard in Incline Village. “The members of Bee Inclined Quilters are devoted to making these quilts. We enjoy...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Council candidate appears in court, charged with felony arson, vandalism
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — City council candidate Kevin Brunner, who was recently arrested for arson and vandalism, appeared in court Monday, Oct. 17, for a pre-preliminary hearing. South Lake Tahoe City Clerk Sue Blankenship told the Tribune she is following the case and currently Brunner is still in...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Incline’s Hugar leads Incline golfers to 3rd at state
ELKO, Nev. — Incline senior Shannon Hugar finished Wednesday’s Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 2A State Girls Golf Championship with a two-day score of 172 to claim fourth in 42-player field. Hugar also finished as a runner-up in last week’s Class 2A West League Girls Golf Championship.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
South Tahoe boys claim regional tennis championship
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe boys’ tennis team captured its third straight regional championship, topping Truckee 11-7 in the finals to remain unbeaten in league play. The Vikings opened tournament play on Wednesday as the top seed and went on to defeat North Valleys 14-4...
Comments / 0