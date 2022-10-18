“Livin’ the Tahoe Dream!” has been a standard response to the casual check-in greeting between basin residents for a very long time. The “dream” may entail something a little different for everyone. Ingredients may be the enjoyment of Tahoe’s vast outdoor recreation spaces, the incredible changes of season like the one we are experiencing now, or the different pace of life. For many, the Tahoe dream is simply having a great place to work and raise a family. In just a few words, a sense of community is established among all who care for Lake Tahoe.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO