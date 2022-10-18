How does Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor regenerate? The Power of the Doctor was Whittaker’s final episode as the 13th Doctor, acting as her regeneration episode. The episode came even more anticipated than normal, because there was the ambiguity over whether Whittaker’s 13th Doctor would regenerate into Ncuti Gatwa, who has been confirmed to lead series 14, or David Tennant, who has been confirmed to appear in the upcoming Doctor Who 60th anniversary. A classic Doctor Who mystery then, really.

