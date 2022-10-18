Read full article on original website
WNYT
Averill Park knocks off LaSalle 27-21 in overtime thriller
The Averill Park football team secured a home playoff game with a wild 27-21 overtime win against LaSalle on Friday. The Cadets couldn’t convert on their first possession of overtime, but the Warriors handed the ball off to Charles Ratigan for the game-winner. See highlights and post-game reaction here.
WNYT
Special Olympics Fall Games begin in Warren County
Opening ceremonies for the Special Olympics Fall Games were being held in Glens Falls on Friday. There are 1,300 athletes and coaches from across the state competing, making it the largest New York State fall games in history. Competition begins Saturday in seven sports: bocce, cycling, golf, cross country running,...
WNYT
Stillwater man crowned “Mullet Champion”
A distinctive honor was bestowed to one local man for his distinctive look. From 600 entries, and after three rounds of voting, Scott Salvador from Stillwater was named the 2022 USA Mullet Champion. He was crowned this morning live on the Today Show, as friends and family watched from a...
WNYT
Saratoga Springs hosts annual Fall Festival
Happening Saturday – if you’re looking for some fall family fun, the annual fall festival in downtown Saratoga Springs kicks off Saturday at noon. The event will include trick-or-treating throughout downtown, the pumpkin roll down Caroline street, face painting, plus other family friendly activities, as well as live entertainment in front of the Saratoga Springs public library.
WNYT
Saratoga Springs hosts bridal affair wedding event
Sunday in Saratoga, there’s a wedding event that’s transforming the national museum of racing and hall of fame. Network Saratoga is hosting a bridal affair today, where brides can come get advice from local wedding professionals on how to make their special day spectacular. Admission is free. Engaged...
WNYT
We Salute You: Sydney Thomas
Please join us in saluting Sydney Thomas of Stillwater. He served in the Navy Seabees and took part in the Pacific Theater during World War II. He later worked for Prudential. He passed away in 2019, two days before his 93rd birthday. Thank you for your service.
WNYT
Bennington County eatery on list of top 100 in New England
A restaurant in Bennington County is one of the top 100 restaurants in New England. That’s according to a new list from Yelp. Moonwink is a Burmese Restaurant that calls Manchester, Vermont home. It comes in at number 57 on the list. The menu includes Burma bowls, noodle dishes...
WNYT
Police searching for missing teen
Police in Albany are looking for a missing teenager. 15-year-old Braedon Loveday was last seen around 4 p.m. yesterday afternoon, on the 300 block of Western Avenue. Albany police say he is about six feet tall and was last seen wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and black sneakers.
WNYT
We Salute You: Joseph Parillo
Please join us in saluting Army Sergeant Joseph Parillo of Schenectady. He served in World War II as part of as a member of General George Patton’s Third Army, and served in all major battles. Later, he worked for GE and as clerk to the board of the Schenectady...
WNYT
Woman starts Albany sensory gym for people on spectrum
As a long-time marketing executive at arenas along the East Coast, Lisa Audi was surrounded by top musical acts, like Tina Turner, Garth Brooks, The Grateful Dead and even Pavarotti. After their concerts, she left those arenas on a high. Now she’s the founder of Bring on the Spectrum, a...
WNYT
Increased police presence at North Colonie school after social media threat
Students in the North Colonie Central School District had an increased police presence at school on Friday. This comes after a social media threat against Shaker High School was reported to the district’s superintendent. Dr. Joseph Corr sent a letter to parents Thursday night, letting them know he was...
WNYT
Schenectady costume shop busy as Halloween nears
If you don’t have a costume yet, one local business is the place to go. Bonnie Johnsen, the co-owner of The Costumer in Schenectady, says this year, there has been a lot of excitement and enthusiasm. With the cost of just about everything going up, Johnsen says her business...
WNYT
Another teen speaks about bullying at school some say has troubling trend
School bullying happens everywhere, and not just to people in marginalized groups. As 13 Investigates continues its series: Bullied to the Brink, another North Country teen, Isabelle Reynolds, said she’s being targeted simply because she’s considered an outsider. NewsChannel 13 first told you about Grayson Barrachina, the transgender...
WNYT
Washington County baking company preparing brick-and-mortar store
A baking company in Washington County is moving into a brick-and-mortar store. Coffee And will call 99 Main Street in Greenwich home. The owners describe the business as a small batch bakery. They currently operate at the Cambridge Valley Farmers Market every weekend, serving up breakfast pastries, bread, cookies and...
WNYT
Big fire burns at Great Barrington salvage yard
There was a big fire at the Formel Motor Company, a salvage yard on Van Deusenville Road in Great Barrington, Friday evening. Police tell NewsChannel 13 the fire is significant. They say on social media to avoid the area if possible. NewsChannel 13 has a crew there We will bring...
WNYT
Pittsfield shots fired under investigation
Police say no one was hurt, after gun shots called officers to respond in Pittsfield, Friday night. According to our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, it happened near Dalton Avenue and Dartmouth Street, around 5:45. Police told the paper witnesses who called 911 told police that they saw a...
WNYT
Glens Falls diner owner says he’s not behind political letter that carries his name
GLENS FALLS – While restaurant owner Jerry DiManno has been busy cooking up lunch for his hungry customers, someone has been busy cooking up a platter of political scandal. The heat under his collar has nothing to do with the sizzling griddle DiManno stands over several hours a day. The anger that simmers within is the result of a political letter that’s been circulating through town.
WNYT
Menands road reopens after police response
North Pearl Street outside our studio is back open, after Albany police blocked it off overnight. Multiple officers and cruisers were on scene. We saw police vehicles parked in the gas station, and blocking off part of North Pearl Street. We are now being told that it was a shooting...
WNYT
Local restaurant owner gifted with brand new van
The owner and head chef of Allie B’s Cozy Kitchen in Albany just received a brand new van, from the non-profit organization, Business for Good. The new van gives her more space and which allows her to deliver more food. “I can go to the warehouse and get 40 cases of turkey wings and put them in this van, she said. Where before I would have to get five today and five cases the next day.”
WNYT
Albany man pleads guilty to 2021 murder of 18-year-old woman
An Albany man is admitting to second-degree murder. Jahmere Manning pleaded guilty Friday in Albany County court. Manning fired a gun into a crowd near Essex Street in Albany last year, causing the death of 18-year-old Chyna Forney. Manning faces 20 years to life in state prison when he is...
