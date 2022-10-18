ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Jaden Greathouse Should Provide Immediate Help For Notre Dame

By Ryan Roberts
 5 days ago

Notre Dame wide receiver commit Jaden Greathouse is dominating as a senior, and should be ready to help out as a freshman in 2023

Westlake (Texas) maintained its dominant start to the season on Friday, defeating Dripping Springs (Texas) and quarterback Austin Novosad 29-10. That pushed Westlake’s win streak to 47 straight games.

In the team’s quest to collect four straight Texas 6-A State Championships, 2023 Notre Dame wide receiver Jaden Greathouse has been a tremendous catalyst for that success. The four-star pass catcher has his eyes firmly set on his season goals, but that does not cloud his outlook to the next level.

Greathouse understands the potential impact he could have for the Irish early on the next level. After the team’s most recent win, he spoke a lot about what he needs to do to make that instant impact when he gets on campus this winter.

"I am just working on my game to take it to the next level,” Greathouse said. "Having the right mentality of getting after it every single day in practice, making every single rep count, really developing in the leadership role when I get there are the keys. I am going to be someone that some of the guys can look up to.”

If you have seen Greathouse’s energy around the Westlake program, you can see just how mature he is with his approach. He is wise beyond his years and brings a very grounded mindset, a worker to his core.

That leadership has been something that has been instilled in him. It’s not something that Greathouse has worked on much. He exudes that mentality on a day to day basis.

"I’ve been doing this for a long time,” explained Greathouse. "As the years have progressed, the better the leader I have become. It also helps when you have a close group of guys next to you that trust one another.”

While Notre Dame fans need to still wait a few more months before they can really start getting excited about Greathouse, he is preparing extensively behind the scenes. Sometimes fans hyper focus over the wide receiver spots.

What spot will Greathouse play? The answer is all of them.

"They just have me playing wide receiver, whether that is inside or outside, all over the place,” he explained. "They want to move me around and get the ball as much as they can. My versatility should be a big help.”

From a physical perspective, Greathouse has the profile to be an alignment versatile pass catcher on the next level. He will be one of the more mature receivers from a body type perspective when he arrives in South Bend. It’s something that he has worked long and hard on over the years.

"I am right around 210 pounds right now,” Greathouse said. "Freshman year I was 195, sophomore year I was like 210, and junior year I was similar so I have really been keeping it consistent with my weight.”

From a mental, technical and physical perspective, Greathouse is ready to contribute. He is locked in and ready but still has a few more records and trophies to collect this season.

