Yankees vs. Astros weather forecast: Rain could impact ALCS Game 4 at Yankee Stadium
NEW YORK -- Sunday night the Houston Astros will look to clinch their fourth American League pennant in the last six seasons. The Astros hold a commanding 3-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the best-of-seven ALCS. Only one team, the Boston Red Sox in the 2004 ALCS, has erased a 3-0 series deficit. New York will look to become the second. Here's how you can watch Game 4.
WATCH: Padres' Jurickson Profar ejected after arguing crucial check-swing call in NLCS Game 3
The ninth inning of the Philadelphia Phillies' eventual 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on Friday was punctuated by a controversial checked-swing call against Jurickson Profar. With a runner on first and no outs, Profar began to offer at a...
Astros' Framber Valdez: Dominant performance in Game 2
Valdez pitched seven innings and got the win Thursday night in Game 2 of the ALCS, allowing two unearned runs on four hits and zero walks while striking out nine during the 3-2 win over the Yankees. Valdez had just one stressful inning Thursday night, which came in the fourth...
Terry Francona will return to manage Cleveland Guardians in 2023
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona will return for the 2023 season, the team announced on Friday, just days after being eliminated in the American League Division Series by the New York Yankees. Francona, 63, will be in his 11th season with the Guardians. He'd led the club to a winning...
Phillies' Bryson Stott: Two doubles in Game 3 win
Stott went 2-for-3 with two doubles and a run scored during Friday's 4-2 win over the Padres in Game 3 of the NLCS. Stott entered Game 3 only 2-for-19 in the postseason with one extra-base hit, but he was able to smack two doubles in his first two at bats against Joe Musgrove. After his double in the fourth inning, he was plated by a Jean Segura single to give the Phillies a 3-1 lead, and they would hold on for the crucial victory. Stott, a 25-year-old rookie, played in 127 games during the regular season, and he is gaining valuable experience in the postseason while being able to contribute for his team.
Lions' Josh Paschal: Ready for debut
Paschal (sports hernia) was activated from the PUP list Saturday. Paschal started the season on the PUP list after undergoing surgery for a sports hernia during the offseason. The rookie should make his NFL debut Sunday against the Cowboys.
The Yankees are once again being exposed by the Astros; here's how organizational failures led them here
NEW YORK -- Barring a legendary, done-only-once-before-in-the-history-of-baseball kinda comeback, the New York Yankees will be sent home for the winter by the Houston Astros at some point in the next four days. The Astros won Game 3 of the ALCS Saturday night and hold a commanding 3-0 series lead. One more win and they'll clinch their fourth AL pennant in the last six years.
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Predictably placed on IR
Dobbins (knee) shifted to injured reserve Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. This felt like the expected conclusion given Dobbins is expected to have his knee scoped following yet another knee injury. Perhaps more crucially for fantasy managers, Gus Edwards (knee) was activated off the PUP list Saturday, which means the bruising tailback immediately could insert himself into a backfield committee previously occupied by the uninspiring duo of Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill.
Phillies vs. Padres score: Philadelphia jacks four homers, closes in on NL pennant with crazy Game 4 comeback
The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres 10-6 on Saturday night in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series. The Phillies now hold a commanding 3-1 lead over the Padres in the best-of-seven series heading into Sunday's Game 5. With a win, the Phillies will advance to their first World Series since 2009, where they'll await the winner of the Houston Astros and New York Yankees American League Championship Series. (The Astros lead that series 3-0.)
Phillies vs. Padres: TV channel, live stream, time, prediction, odds, starting pitchers for NLCS Game 5
The Philadelphia Phillies are one win away from the World Series. They will try to win the pennant in front of their home fans on Sunday in NLCS Game 5 against the San Diego Padres. The Padres are unlikely to go without a fight, however. They've already knocked two 100-win teams from the playoffs and have shown resilience throughout their run.
Broncos' Brett Rypien: Will start Week 7
Rypien is set to start the Broncos' Week 7 matchup against the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. With Russell Wilson (hamstring) sidelined, Rypien will get the starting nod for Denver. He last saw action in Week 16 of the 2021 season for the Broncos, but this will mark his first meaningful time on the field.
Phillies vs. Padres score: Live updates from NLCS Game 5 as Philadelphia tries to punch ticket to World Series
Sunday's Game 5 of the National League Championship Series presents the host Philadelphia Phillies with a chance to win the eighth NL pennant in franchise history. The Phillies lead the San Diego Padres by a count of three games to one in the best-of-seven series, which, by extension, makes this an elimination game for the Padres. On a rainy afternoon at Citizens Bank Park, the Padres took the lead in the seventh inning thanks to some clutch hits and wild pitches.
Astros vs. Yankees score: Live updates from ALCS Game 2 as New York tries to pull even in Houston
The Houston Astros are hosting the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the 2022 American League Championship Series on Thursday night at Minute Maid Park. The Astros enter with a 1-0 series lead after taking Game 1 behind an 11-strikeout showing from Justin Verlander. Here's how to watch Thursday's Game 2.
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Out Sunday
Wilson (hamstring) will not play in the Broncos' Week 7 matchup with the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Denver will opt to err on the side of caution with Wilson and allow him time to heal and prevent a lingering injury. As a result, Brett Rypien will ge the start against the Jets. Wilson's next chance to suit up will come in Week 8 versus the Jaguars.
MLB manager tracker: Rangers hire Bruce Bochy; John Schneider, Rob Thomson get new deals
Major League Baseball has reached the end of its regular season, meaning that some teams are about to embark on searches for their next manager. The Kansas City Royals will be one of those clubs, having fired Mike Matheny after three disappointing seasons at the helm, and join a group that includes the Miami Marlins, Chicago White Sox, and Texas Rangers.
How to watch Cowboys vs. Lions: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
The Detroit Lions watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. They are staying on the road on Sunday to face off against the Dallas Cowboys at 1 p.m. ET Oct. 23 at AT&T Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
NFL Week 7 picks, odds, best bets: Aaron Rodgers, Packers suffer yet another upset defeat; Titans sweep Colts
Shoutout to all of those who followed my picks, because we went 11-3 against the spread last week. Everything we touched turned to gold. I even took the Pittsburgh Steelers to cover the spread before seeing that their whole secondary was out vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it didn't even matter. We blessed them to victory.
2022 MLB playoffs: Schedule, game times, TV channel with Phillies, Astros eyeing pennants on Sunday
The 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs continue Sunday, and the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros both have the chance to advance to the World Series. The Phillies take a 3-1 NLCS lead into Game 5 against the San Diego Padres. Philadelphia can win its first NL pennant since 2009 with a win on Sunday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park. On Sunday night, the Yankees will try to keep their season alive against the Astros. Houston shut out New York on Saturday to take a 3-0 ALCS lead, and the Astros are a perfect 6-0 so far in the postseason.
Sunday Night Football odds, spread, line: Dolphins vs. Steelers predictions, NFL picks by expert who's 22-11
The Pittsburgh Steelers, coming off an upset win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will try to make it two in a row when they take on the Miami Dolphins in a key AFC showdown on Sunday Night Football. The Steelers (2-4) snapped a four-game losing streak last Sunday with a 20-18 win over Tampa Bay. The Dolphins (3-3), who have dropped three in a row, are coming off a 24-16 home loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Miami is expected to welcome back quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has missed the past two games with a concussion. The Steelers lead the all-time series 13-11, although the Dolphins have won two of the past three meetings.
Steelers' Steven Sims: Unavailable Week 7
Sims (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports. Sims worked as Pittsburgh's return man the past two weeks but will sit out this weekend due to the hamstring issue. Gunner Olszewski handled return duties earlier this season and could reclaim the role Sunday.
