PlayStation DualSense Edge controller is as expensive as a bundled Xbox Series S

By Georgina Young
 5 days ago
PLAYSTATION has revealed the release date and price of its new DualSense Edge controller and fans are surprised at its shocking price tag.

The new controller was announced in August, and is a competitor to Xbox’s Elite controller.

The accessories included with the DualSense Edge. Credit: Sony

While Xbox has always been seen as the more wallet-friendly option for gamers, the price of PlayStation’s latest DualSense has shocked fans.

The Xbox Elite controller comes in two forms: the standard controller with all the added extras for £159.99 ($179.99), and the cheaper core version for £114.99 ($129.99).

However, the price of PlayStation’s new controller is more expensive than Xbox’s standard controller, and even higher than the price of the Series S console in some regions.

The DualSense Edge will launch with a price of £209.99 ($199.99).

In Europe, this is the same price as the Xbox Series S, when purchased in bundles with a game, such as FIFA 23.

Extra thumbsticks for the console will also be sold separately for £19.99 ($19.99).

PlayStation users in the UK were obviously disappointed by the price, especially considering that $200 is currently only £175.

This means that British players will be paying around £35 more than PlayStation 5 owners in the US.

While the price difference is shocking, it's not surprising, as PlayStation recently announced it is raising the price of the PS5 in almost all regions outside of the US.

The new controller will be released on January 26, with pre-orders starting from October 25.

It will also only be available for purchase specifically from the PlayStation online store.

Fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment at Sony’s high price point.

One Twitter user tweeted: “For the price I thought this was the PS5 lite.”

Another wrote: “This controller costs $200 which is almost half the price of a PS5 with a disk drive.

“Yeah, I’ll stick with my normal DualSense.”

Despite the price, many people still seem excited about the new controller’s release.

The DualSense Edge is expected to sell well, and people predict that pre-orders will sell out on the day they open.

Written by Georgina Young on behalf of GLHF.

Looking for tips and tricks across your favourite consoles and games? We have you covered...

