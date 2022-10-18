Read full article on original website
Related
Barcelona 4-0 Athletic Club: Player ratings as Blaugrana cruise to dominant win
Match report and player ratings as Barcelona make light work of Athletic Club.
Wales manager at the 2022 World Cup: Who is Rob Page?
A look at Rob Page, the man managing Wales at the 2022 World Cup
Raphael Varane expected to miss first game of World Cup
Raphael Varane could miss the first game of the 2022 World Cup with a thigh injury.
Yardbarker
Real Madrid join Barcelona in race to sign Man United star
Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has emerged as one of the most important players under Erik ten Hag and now, the Portuguese defender has attracted the interest of several giants across Europe. Dalot is the only outfield player at United to have started all games in all competitions – such...
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes in £1,129 compression tracksuit bottoms after training with Man Utd U21s following Ten Hag rap
CRISTIANO RONALDO might be in Erik ten Hag’s bad books after his strop against Spurs. But the Manchester United misfit remains focused on football by relaxing in compression recovery tracksuit bottoms worth over a GRAND. Ronnie, 37, could be on his way out of Old Trafford for a second...
Ex-tennis star Ion Tiriac is worth FOUR TIMES more than Federer and has net worth more than Messi and Ronaldo combined
FORGET Roger Federer, Lionel Messi, and even Cristiano Ronaldo, it's Ion Tiriac who is the most moneyed sports star around today. The Romanian tennis legend, now 83, began his tennis singles career in the 1960s until turning to men's doubles and joining forces with Ilie Nastase. They won the French...
Iran's place at World Cup under threat over breach of FIFA laws
Iran's place at the 2022 World Cup has been questioned due to an alleged breach of FIFA laws regarding women in football stadiums.
Erik Ten Hag Explains His Decision To Punish Cristiano Ronaldo
Ten Hag has confirmed that Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute during Wednesday's 2-0 win over Tottenham.
Confirmed: FIFA 2022 World Cup Draw - Groups Revealed For Qatar
The draw for the FIFA 2022 World Cup has taken place and we can bring you the details of the eight groups that were picked out in Doha, Qatar on Friday evening.
Canada to host Iran in summer friendly ahead of the World Cup
The Canadian men’s national team are set to face Iran in a June 5 friendly ahead of their two Concacaf Nations League matches.
Gerrard’s path to Liverpool job hits bump after Villa firing
It seemed the natural and seemingly logical next step in Steven Gerrard’s managerial journey, not that he would ever express it publicly himself. After a successful 3 ½ years in a pressure-cooker environment at Scottish giant Rangers, he would — many presumed — spend a few seasons coaching Aston Villa to build enough Premier League experience to be the fitting replacement for Jurgen Klopp at his beloved Liverpool.
Liverpool 0-2 Arsenal: Gunners equal WSL record with 12th consecutive win
Arsenal equalled the WSL record for consecutive wins in their comfortable win over Liverpool.
BBC
Lionel Messi: Five things we learned from new BBC film
Watch Messi on BBC iPlayer from Saturday, 22 October. Lionel Messi is arguably the best player to ever lace up a pair of football boots. At 35, the Argentina forward has won almost every accolade in the game. He has won the Ballon d'Or - awarded to the world's best player - a record seven times and also won the Fifa Best Men's Player award once.
Verstappen gets record-tying 13th win at US Grand Prix
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Max Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton late to earn a record-tying 13th win of the season at the United States Grand Prix on Sunday, and delivered a victory to honor the memory of Red Bull team founder and owner Dietrich Mateschitz. Verstappen’s race was nearly undone by a rare slow pit stop by Red Bull midway through the race that dropped him well behind Hamilton. But Verstappen fought back to pass last season’s rival for the championship on lap 50 of 56. Verstappen then had to hold off the pestering Hamilton through the final laps as his team warned him not to exceed track limits that would draw a penalty. The win as a relief for Red Bull. The team had announced shortly before qualifying on Saturday that Mateschitz had died at age 78. Verstappen vowed he’d give everything to get the win to honor him.
Ajaccio 0-3 Paris Saint-Germain: Player ratings as Messi and Mbappe steal the show
Match report and player ratings as PSG make light work of Ajaccio in Ligue 1.
Wolves 0-4 Leicester City: Clinical Foxes earn crucial win
Match report as Leicester City thump Wolves 4-0 in the Premier League.
CanMNT friendly vs Iran in June canceled
Canada were slated to face Iran in a June friendly, but the game has now been canceled.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea consider Cristiano Ronaldo bid; Real Madrid eye Diogo Dalot
Transfer rumours: Chelsea consider Cristiano Ronaldo bid; Real Madrid eye Diogo Dalot.
Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool: Player ratings as Awoniyi lifts hosts off the bottom
Match report and player ratings from Nottingham Forest's Premier League meeting with Liverpool
90min
973
Followers
11K+
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0