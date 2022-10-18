ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid reactions: Cardinals end home losing skid with TNF win over Saints

The Arizona Cardinals finally broke their eight-game losing streak at home on Thursday Night Football at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the New Orleans Saints, 42-34, marking the first time in the Kliff Kingsbury-Kyler Murray era that Arizona has scored over 40 points. A couple of breakout performances from...
Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury encouraged by OL Cody Ford’s debut

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Cody Ford was thrown into the fire Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints, making his team debut after starting left guard Max Garcia went to the locker room with a shoulder injury. Ford was designated to return from injured reserve Tuesday after missing the first...
Cardinals’ Hopkins: Kyler Murray ‘took a step’ after players-only meeting

The fallout of the Arizona Cardinals’ 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football included the reveal that the Cardinals had a players-only meeting. A discussion between the roster took place some time after the ugly 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the type of defeat that certainly warrants additional follow-ups on what went wrong and how to fix it before it becomes enough of a problem to ruin the season.
