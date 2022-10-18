Read full article on original website
NFL scores: Kansas City Chiefs embarrass San Francisco 49ers
The NFL is the most popular sport in America and it is a weekly happening every Sunday for many around
Five things that stood out about the Kansas City Chiefs’ dominating win vs. SF 49ers
Patrick Mahomes brought his best performance of 2022. Here’s why.
Three numbers that mattered in Kansas City Chiefs’ 44-23 win vs. San Francisco 49ers
Why 86, 4.3 and 5 were key digits for the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s 44-23 road win vs. San Francisco.
Arizona Cardinals hoping to have fuller offensive arsenal after mini bye
The Arizona Cardinals have nine days to rest, recover and work in a new weapon until their Week 8 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 30. The Cardinals bested the New Orleans Saints 42-34 on Thursday Night Football, their first victory on TNF in the Kliff Kingsbury-Kyler Murray era, doing so with a several moving pieces, especially on offense.
Christian McCaffrey traded from Carolina Panthers to San Francisco 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers, the team announced on Thursday night. ESPN first reported the trade that brings McCaffrey back to the Bay Area where he starred in college at Stanford in a deal for draft picks.
Rapid reactions: Cardinals end home losing skid with TNF win over Saints
The Arizona Cardinals finally broke their eight-game losing streak at home on Thursday Night Football at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the New Orleans Saints, 42-34, marking the first time in the Kliff Kingsbury-Kyler Murray era that Arizona has scored over 40 points. A couple of breakout performances from...
Cardinals RB Eno Benjamin kept ‘answering the bell’ in TNF victory
Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin had a career night to propel Arizona to a 42-34 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football. The third-year back, in his second game filling in for injured starter James Conner, picked up 113 yards from scrimmage, fighting for every last one of them.
Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury encouraged by OL Cody Ford’s debut
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Cody Ford was thrown into the fire Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints, making his team debut after starting left guard Max Garcia went to the locker room with a shoulder injury. Ford was designated to return from injured reserve Tuesday after missing the first...
Jakob Chychrun lone Arizona Coyote in ESPN’s NHL rank top 100
Defenseman Jakob Chychrun was the only Arizona Coyotes player to rank in ESPN’s NHL Rank top 100 for the 2022-23 season. The 24-year-old fell 43 spots from his 2021-22 rank, placing 99th to start this season. Chychrun is a high-end talent with great defensive details and offensive upside —...
Cardinals’ Hopkins: Kyler Murray ‘took a step’ after players-only meeting
The fallout of the Arizona Cardinals’ 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football included the reveal that the Cardinals had a players-only meeting. A discussion between the roster took place some time after the ugly 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the type of defeat that certainly warrants additional follow-ups on what went wrong and how to fix it before it becomes enough of a problem to ruin the season.
