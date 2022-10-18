The fallout of the Arizona Cardinals’ 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football included the reveal that the Cardinals had a players-only meeting. A discussion between the roster took place some time after the ugly 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the type of defeat that certainly warrants additional follow-ups on what went wrong and how to fix it before it becomes enough of a problem to ruin the season.

2 DAYS AGO