Aston Villa CEO explains why Steven Gerrard was sacked
Aston Villa CEO Christian Purslow has explained that Steven Gerrard was sacked because of the club's lack of progress since the start of 2022.
Erik ten Hag reacts to Man Utd's stoppage time equaliser at Chelsea
Erik ten Hag's post-match quotes following Man Utd's 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the Premier League.
Bruno Fernandes quizzed on Cristiano Ronaldo walkout
Bruno Fernandes quizzed on Cristiano Ronaldo walkout.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea consider Cristiano Ronaldo bid; Real Madrid eye Diogo Dalot
Transfer rumours: Chelsea consider Cristiano Ronaldo bid; Real Madrid eye Diogo Dalot.
Graham Potter press conference: Facing Man Utd; Chalobah for England; Injury updates
Graham Potter addresses the media ahead of Chelsea vs Man Utd in the Premier League.
Pep Guardiola insists Kevin De Bruyne can still play better
Pep Guardiola reflects on Kevin De Bruyne's performance against Brighton.
Erik ten Hag: I am still counting on Cristiano Ronaldo for remainder of the season
Erik ten Hag insists he is still counting on Cristiano Ronaldo after he was dropped from the Man Utd squad to face Chelsea.
Is Anthony Martial playing today? Latest Man Utd injury news
The latest on Anthony Martial ahead of Chelsea vs Man Utd.
Mikel Arteta discusses relationship with Pep Guardiola
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta discusses his relationship with Manchester City boss and former colleague Pep Guardiola.
Erik ten Hag confirms Cristiano Ronaldo dropped as 'consequence' for leaving early
Man Utd team news: Erik ten Hag gives latest updates on Cristiano Ronaldo & Anthony Martial ahead of Chelsea clash.
John Murtough: Man Utd football director hints at quiet January transfer window
Man Utd football director John Murtough discusses transfer business & plans ahead of the January window.
Leicester 0-1 Man Utd: Player ratings as Red Devils maintain 100% WSL start
Player ratings from the WSL clash between Leicester & Man Utd at the King Power Stadium.
Tottenham 1-2 Newcastle: Player ratings as Magpies go fourth with win at Spurs
Match report and player ratings as Newcastle beat Tottenham 2-1 in the Premier League.
Transfer rumours: Bastoni wanted by Man Utd; Leao turns down AC Milan contract
Saturday's transfer rumours, with updates on Alessandro Bastoni, Rafael Leao, Wilfried Zaha, Frenkie de Jong & more.
Lisandro Martinez reacts to Gabriel Heinze comparisons
Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez discusses his start to life in the Premier League, as well as comparisons to Gabriel Heinze.
Manchester City 3-1 Brighton: Player ratings as Haaland & De Bruyne sink the Seagulls
Match report and player ratings from Manchester City's Premier League meeting with Brighton
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Southampton - Premier League
Arsenal's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Southampton.
Pep Guardiola press conference: John Stones; Roberto De Zerbi; Injury updates
Pep Guardiola faces the media ahead of Manchester City's clash with Brighton on Saturday.
Barcelona 4-0 Athletic Club: Player ratings as Blaugrana cruise to dominant win
Match report and player ratings as Barcelona make light work of Athletic Club.
