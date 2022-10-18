Read full article on original website
TRAFFIC ALERT: Two vehicle crash in Elmore County causes lane blockage
UPDATE 10/20/2022: The roadway is re-opened as of 6:48 p.m., according to ALEA. ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A crash involving two vehicles is causing a road closure in Elmore County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened at around 6:10 p.m. on Oct. 20. Both lanes of Alabama 111, near […]
WSFA
Fridays in the Kitchen: Shrimp and grits
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
WSFA
Pedestrian hit, killed by 18-wheeler on I-85 in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - A pedestrian has died after being struck by an 18-wheeler on Interstate 85, according to Opelika police. Authorities said they responded to the incident around 2:30 a.m. Saturday near mile marker 68. Police said the driver remained at the scene where the victim was later pronounced dead.
WTVM
King Honda returns to new location in Opelika after 14 years
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - After 14 long years of on and off construction, the new King Honda dealership is finally opening up soon for business. “Oh, I’ve been waiting forever,” said customer Marie Hanna. Marie Hanna isn’t the only customer who has been waiting years for the new...
WSFA
Solar farm to help thousands of Alabamians save money on electricity bill
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new solar farm in Montgomery County will provide low-cost, renewable energy to thousands of customers in the state. Global solar leader Lightsource BP, together with the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA), celebrated the dedication of its 130 MWdc / 100 MWac Black Bear Solar project Thursday.
WSFA
Montgomery neighborhood concerned over proposed gas station
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents are upset after Mapco proposed to add another location to Montgomery in the Cottage Hill neighborhood on North Holt Street. Jake Johnson, a five-year homeowner in the district, said the gas station could hurt the area’s historic value. “We don’t want a project that...
WSFA
Lanes of I-85 NB near Forest Avenue reopen after crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 northbound near Forest Avenue were delayed Thursday after a crash, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. ALDOT says the crash happened around 8 a.m. and blocked the left shoulder and left lane. Details surrounding the crash have not been publically...
wtvy.com
Biking accident injures McCraney murder trial prosecutor
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery suffered serious injuries when an 18-wheeler struck him during a biking event in Montgomery on Saturday. Emery’s condition initially described as life-threatening was upgraded to non-life-threatening injuries, according to an official city of Montgomery statement. The accident occurred along...
elmoreautauganews.com
Pumpkins, Food and Fun Draw Tremendous Crowd for First Night in Prattville
For the opening night of the Annual Prattville Parade of Pumpkins Friday, it was difficult to determine if the kids or the adults were more into the “spirit” of the season. A huge crowd moved through the entire downtown area, the Barrel Trail, the Glow Trail and the displays of creative pumpkins. Food trucks and restaurants fed the hungry, and shoppers filled the businesses that stayed open late for the event.
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
WSFA
Fighting hunger in Prattville with rocks
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Julianne Hansen wanted to help. She sees the pain of hunger every day. There’s a tiny micro food pantry across the street from her store in downtown Prattville. She’s helping with art. “That’s the whole point of what we’re trying to do, allow people...
WTVM
Hyundai cuts ties with two East Alabama companies
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hyundai, an automotive company, is cutting ties with two local Alabama companies after the Department of Labor fined them for child labor violations. Last week, three minors, 15 and younger, were working at SL Alabama in Alexander City. They were employed by the temp agency JK USA in Opelika.
WSFA
Man killed in overnight crash on I-85
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has died after an overnight vehicle crash. According to Montgomery police, authorities responded to Interstate 85 south near Eastern Blvd. around 12:10 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a single-vehicle wreck. There, officers located a 2000 Dodge Dakota. Police said the driver, 56-year-old Stanley Jarrett, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Opelika-Auburn News
Things to do this weekend: Syrup Soppin' is back with its original name
Loachapoka’s 52nd Annual Syrup Soppin’ Day at Pioneer Park is back this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — after a quick change back to its original name. The event had in recent years been called Pioneer Day, but after some deliberation, Lee County Historical Society President Charles Mitchell explains the name is changing back again but remaining the same fun event.
Coosa County woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Shelby County
A Coosa County woman was killed early Saturday morning after the Jeep Wrangler she was driving overturned into a creek, authorities said. Troopers at the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified the victim as Adeline N. Morris, 23, of Weogufka. The accident occurred around 3:30 a.m. Saturday on Highway 25 near Vincent in Shelby County.
WSFA
Huntingdon escapes Methodist 38-35
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks escaped the Methodist University Monarchs on the road Saturday afternoon. Within a minute of the game, Huntingdon wide receiver Conner Bradford completed a 34-yard touchdown pass. But the Monarchs weren’t far behind. With 10:40 left in the first quarter, Methodist wide receiver Kobe...
WTVM
Auburn Police Department looking to fill several job positions
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department currently has 142 officers and is looking to fill around 18 positions. Recruiters have been interviewing potential hires, but the department is still searching for candidates. Auburn police leaders strive to keep the community safe and as the city continues to grow,...
alabamanews.net
Officials Give Montgomery Whitewater Update
On Wednesday afternoon the Montgomery Chamber hosted City and Council leaders along with the Montgomery Legislative Delegation for an update to Montgomery Whitewater. According to Montgomery Whitewater Project Manager Jeff Austin, in the next 60 days the courses will be complete with concrete done, and mechanical systems operational. Officials will...
WSFA
Large police presence reported at Lowndes County home
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple law enforcement officers are involved in a situation in the Lowndesboro community in Lowndes County. Further details are limited. Several callers have contacted the WSFA 12 Newsroom to indicate the situation is taking place on Brinson Place, located right along the Alabama River. One...
WSFA
Reward offered in search for Montgomery homicide suspect
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is renewing the call for information in the search for a suspect in a homicide investigation. On Sept. 5, Montgomery police responded to the 500 block of Centennial Way around 10:40 p.m. in reference to a shooting. There, officers found Takata Floyd, 31, of Montgomery, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
