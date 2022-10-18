ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Numbers don’t lie when it comes to the local jobs Lisa Scheller eliminated | Letter

By Express-Times Letters to the Editor
 5 days ago
allen
4d ago

A vote for wild is a wasted vote. She’s all for the far left and no one else. Higher taxes, easy on crime. Why are so many people blind to this?

Ron Shelley
4d ago

Susan Wild is the only candidate of the two who would provide the greatest service to the people. She was heavily involved in reducing the cost of prescriptions......supports Joe Biden's national infrastructure improvement plan....now being considered to head the Ethics Committee. Lisa Scheller's claim to fame?? She amassed a $99 million+ fortune....not exactly on par to understanding the people. Susan Wild for Congress.

