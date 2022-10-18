ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

This New Hope Home, Connected to Nationally-Recognized Crime, Has Hit the Market

 5 days ago

The house was own by someone attached to one of Bucks County's worst crimes in decades.Image via Axios Philaldelphia

A Bucks County home, with a connection to one of the area’s worst crimes in decades, has recently gone up for sale. Mike D’Onofrio and Isaac Avilucea wrote about the famous home for Axios Philadelphia.

The home, located at 2827 Aquetong Road in New Hope, was once owned by the parents of Cosmo DiNardo, a Bensalem resident who was found guilty of killing several young Bucks County men and burying their bodies later on. The car of one of the victims, Thomas Meo, was found at the property at the time police were looking for them young men.

The results of the investigation, including DiNardo’s sentencing, were covered in the documentary “The Lost Boys of Bucks County”.

According to Realtor.com, the home is selling for $700,000.

Read more about the local home at Axios Philadelphia.

