Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH TONIGHT AT 6PM: Newsom, Dahle face off in only governor's debate ahead of election
Gov. Newsom and challenger state Sen. Dahle are set to face off in the only governor's debate ahead of Election Day. Here's how to watch on ABC7.
mynspr.org
Gubernatorial candidates Newsom and Dahle agree to debate at KQED
Gov. Gavin Newsom and state Sen. Brian Dahle, R-Bieber, will face off at KQED on Oct. 23, after Dahle on Monday accepted an invitation to debate the incumbent Democrat. The forum is the only confirmed meeting between the two candidates in this year’s gubernatorial election. Newsom finished nearly 40 points ahead of Dahle in the June primary, and has led public polling throughout the summer.
Washington State Officials Receive 1,200 Comments on gas Vehicle ban
About 1,200 comments were sent to the Washington Department of Ecology on whether to ban new gas- and diesel-powered passenger vehicles by 2035, even though the issue is settled. The ban was effectively imposed in August by the California Air Resources Board. The Inslee administration has moved quickly to enact...
FiveThirtyEight sours on House Democrats' chances in California
The recent findings from FiveThirtyEight may leave Democrats anxious.
mynspr.org
Out-of-state fire survivors | Teichert Ponds charges | Shasta County health access
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Friday, Oct. 21. Camp Fire survivors living out of state lament lack of support. Many survivors of the 2018 Camp Fire left the state after losing their homes. Some say that’s left them far from some of the support available in California. Thousands of survivors have left the state since the Camp Fire and now populate all 50 states of the nation, according to a study from California State University, Chico.
mynspr.org
Interview: Chico State President discusses retirement, university policy, and the search for her replacement
Chico State President Gayle Hutchinson announced last week that she will retire in June of 2023. NSPR's Alec Stutson spoke with Hutchinson about the policies and projects she undertook during her nearly seven years as the university president, and what the search for the next president will look like. This...
An ominous warning for California economy
Economic warning signs are mounting in California — foreshadowing potentially tough budget decisions for the state officials and policymakers who emerge victorious from the Nov. 8 election. One particularly eye-popping statistic: Just nine companies headquartered in the Golden State went public in the first three quarters of 2022, compared to 81 during the same period […]
KDRV
Local sheriffs respond to potential impacts from Measure 114
MEDFORD, Ore- Local Oregonians are now just a few weeks away from casting their votes at the ballot box, to not only decide who the state's next governor will be, but also whether to pass controversially measures like Measure 114. According to the Oregon ballot, Measure 114 is a firearm...
California home prices have fallen most in this city since June: study
Houses in California tend to be expensive, but one city is seeing a significant decline in home prices, according to a study from Realtor.com.
KCRA.com
Two separate hay bale fires started in Northern California to cost $200,000
BUTTE VALLEY, Calif. — Two separate hay bale fires were ignited in Butte County Saturday morning, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Oct. 22, 2022. One fire started in Durham near Durham-Dayton Highway, Cal Fire said. The other started about 17 miles away in Richvale at Highway 99 and Richvale Highway intersection.
State of Emergency Sunset
The end of the state of emergency will not mean the end of COVID-19, but Newsom says the state is prepared to deal with it and future pandemics. Most of the emergency provisions have already sunset, and Newsom plans to terminate the rest on February 28. But he's asking state lawmakers to pass a bill to allow nurses to continue to give out COVID-19 treatments.
Sacramento Observer
Black Women Leaders: Newsom Is Turning His Back on Karen Bass for Mayor
(CBM) – Black Women Organized for Political Action PAC (BWOPA-PAC), California Black Women’s Collective PAC and Black women leaders throughout the state are calling out Gov. Gavin Newsom for not endorsing Congressmember Karen Bass (D-CA-37) for Los Angeles Mayor. The individuals and organizations said in a letter that...
High-speed rail stations ‘one step closer to reality’ in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The design contract for the Central Valley’s high-speed rail stations has been approved by the California High-Speed Rail Board – another step towards making the project a reality. On Thursday, the California High-Speed Rail Authority’s (Authority) Board of Directors unanimously approved awarding the design and support services contract for the Merced, […]
californiaglobe.com
Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?
The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
California Sno-Parks' daily and season permits get a huge price hike
It's the first fee increase in more than 20 years.
KTVU FOX 2
New mega reservoir in final planning phase for California
Maxwell, California - California is getting closer to creating a massive new reservoir within a huge natural Colusa County valley that's shaped like an elongated oval bowl. When completed, the long-proposed, $4 billion Sites Reservoir will hold enough water to feed the needs of five million homes a year or a half million acres of farmland. That's enough water to cover every square inch of San Francisco 50 feet deep.
The California Law That Could Have Huge Implications for Everyone’s Favorite Breakfast Meat
California's new law requiring all pigs to be raised on farms with room to move around could cause bacon prices to rise. And the rest of America is not happy about it. The National Pork Producers Council is suing California in the Supreme Court over Proposition 12. The law requires farmers to build larger pens for their pigs, which would cost them money.
Fragile Forests: Millions of California trees dying due to drought
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — In forests throughout the Golden State, trees are turning a dark shade of rust, succumbing to the impacts of the drought in a well-documented phenomenon known to forest scientists as tree mortality. The problem first peaked in 2016 when the U.S. Forest Service released images from a statewide aerial […]
actionnewsnow.com
Forward spread of Palermo Fire stopped at 7 acres
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 3:53 P.M. UPDATE - The forward progress of the the Palermo Fire has been stopped at more than seven acres, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the Palermo Fire burned off Palermo-Honcut Highway south of Four Junes Way on Friday. Firefighters said...
KSBW.com
Haven't received your California inflation relief payment? Here's an updated timeline
Nearly 3.5 million Californians have already received inflation relief payments promised earlier this year to help with increased gas and cost of living prices, according to the Franchise Tax Board. Video from previous broadcast. Earlier this year, the state Legislature and governor agreed to send Californians who file income tax...
Comments / 0