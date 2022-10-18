ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

FanSided

Biggest culprit in terrible Buccaneers Week 6 loss to the Steelers

While many in both the media and on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to ignore the biggest issue the team has, it continues to get seemingly worse with each game. That problem which will inevitably continue to lead to losses if the offense can’t score 28+ points every game is the non-existent secondary.
Yardbarker

Steelers Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick Expected To Play In Week 7, As He Looks Forward To “Nostalgic” Return To Miami

Somehow, the Pittsburgh Steelers secondary held up against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6. They did so without their top three cornerbacks and star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick . Tre Norwood stepped into Fitzpatrick’s role at free safety and did admirably well. Now, it appears as if the team will get Fitzpatrick back this weekend from his nagging knee injury.
Yardbarker

Steelers Open Dolphins Week With Positive Injury News

The Pittsburgh Steelers are feeling good injury-wise as they begin the hunt for their third win of the season. Head coach Mike Tomlin took the podium to address the media ahead of the Steelers Week 7 game with the Miami Dolphins and provided updates on a number of injuries on the roster.
Augusta Free Press

Game Preview: Steelers set to face Dolphins, look to build on win over Bucs

Coming off of its first victory in over a month, Pittsburgh will try to make it two in a row down in South Florida Sunday night against the Dolphins. The Steelers (2-4) snapped a four-game losing streak in improbable fashion over the weekend, holding on — behind backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky — for a 20-18 upset win over Tom Brady and Tampa Bay, which provided a much-needed lift in terms of confidence and positivity around the locker room.
Yardbarker

Steelers Shocking 20-18 Upset Of Tampa Bay Comes By Way Of Surprising Defensive & Offensive Play

The Pittsburgh Steelers 20-18 upset over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday at Acrisure Stadium provided a much needed win, while also ending a four-game losing streak. To say that nobody expected the results is an understatement. The Steelers have struggled since TJ Watt was injured at the end of the Cincinnati Bengals game, including the offense sputtering week after week, and a QB change that many called for since camp opened. From the howls to fire Matt Canada at offensive coordinator, to the disgruntled faithful even barking for Mike Tomlin‘s demise, this club did a number on not only an NFC contender, but took out Tom Brady in what will most likely be his final game against the Steelers.
Yardbarker

Steelers' Kenny Pickett full participant in practice, on track to start vs. Dolphins

It appears Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett won't stay a spectator for too long. The Steelers' website confirmed that Pickett was a full participant for Wednesday's practice coming off the concussion he suffered during this past Sunday's 20-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Seemingly, that should put him on track to start when 2-4 Pittsburgh plays at the 3-3 Miami Dolphins in the upcoming "Sunday Night Football" showdown.
Community Policy