The Pittsburgh Steelers 20-18 upset over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday at Acrisure Stadium provided a much needed win, while also ending a four-game losing streak. To say that nobody expected the results is an understatement. The Steelers have struggled since TJ Watt was injured at the end of the Cincinnati Bengals game, including the offense sputtering week after week, and a QB change that many called for since camp opened. From the howls to fire Matt Canada at offensive coordinator, to the disgruntled faithful even barking for Mike Tomlin‘s demise, this club did a number on not only an NFC contender, but took out Tom Brady in what will most likely be his final game against the Steelers.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO