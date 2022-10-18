Read full article on original website
Farm Progress America, October 21, 2022
Max Armstrong reports on a recent lawsuit filed against EPA regarding enforcement of clean water rules for what the groups call factory farms. The groups, led by Food and Water Watch, claim that under the Clean Water Act EPA has not done enough to protect the water supply from concentrated animal feeding operations, or CAFOs. Max shares some of the claims made by the groups in the suit.
