Sioux Falls, SD

Amazing Annual Junkin’ Market Days Coming!

Maybe we should talk about what Junkin' Market Days isn't about, first. As many a collector has said at one time or another, “It's not junk if it has value to you!”. So if the terms "repurposed", "rustic", "shabby chic", "farmhouse", or "vintage", send your pulse racing - - the two-day Sioux Falls' Junkin' Market Days event is for you!
Fantastic Great American Milk Drive Going On Right Now!

Some things are so simple to do, you hardly have to explain them. Like the Great American Milk Drive during the month of October at Hy-Vee. Milk is an essential food item that not everyone has access to. All you have to do to help put milk into an empty fridge, is, donate a gallon or half-gallon when you check out at Hy-Vee through the end of October.
The Orionid Meteor Shower: When to Watch in Sioux Falls

As long as I can remember I've been a skywatcher. I remember as a kid taking a class trip to a local planetarium and being wowed by all the stars, planets, and galaxies. To this day I enjoy trying to pick out and name the different star constellations. I can usually pick out the North Star, Big Dipper, Little Dipper, Orion the Hunter, and Gemini the Twins. After that, it gets a little trickier.
ABOUT

Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kikn.com/

