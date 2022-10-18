Some things are so simple to do, you hardly have to explain them. Like the Great American Milk Drive during the month of October at Hy-Vee. Milk is an essential food item that not everyone has access to. All you have to do to help put milk into an empty fridge, is, donate a gallon or half-gallon when you check out at Hy-Vee through the end of October.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO