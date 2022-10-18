Read full article on original website
North Iowa Outdoors: DNR Begins Trout Stocking
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources fall trout stocking is underway. Northeast Iowa fisheries supervisor, Mike Steuck says they’ll stock 18 lakes and ponds across the state. The stocking was started to allow everyone a chance to catch trout close to where they live so they don’t have to...
Trumpeter Swans in Northern Iowa
The Trumpeter Swan is one of Iowa’s great conservation success stories. This native species was extirpated from the state in the 1800s due to wetland habitat loss and unregulated harvesting and the species remained absent for over 100 years. The Iowa DNR started a captive breeding and reintroduction program in 1994 which has successfully re-established a population of Trumpeter Swans in the state. The initial goal of the reintroduction was to establish 15 breeding pairs. This goal was first met in 2004 and the breeding population has slowly increased ever since. The DNR tracks the number of nesting attempts each summer in order to quantify a population trend. The results for 2022 confirm an increasing population with a record 135 Trumpeter Swan nesting attempts across the state.
Treasurer Fitzgerald Announces App Enrollment for College Savings Iowa
Des Moines, Iowa – State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald is helping families start their path to saving for higher education while still on the go this fall. “Between watching football, carving pumpkins and going to apple orchards, many families are staying busy before hunkering down for the winter,” said Fitzgerald. “Now with the READYSAVE 529 app, families can open a College Savings Iowa account and begin contributing to an education fund for their children without slowing their pace. Saving just got a whole lot easier!”
North Iowa Outdoors: Mountain Lion Sightings on Video
Department of Natural Resources Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. He says the...
September Unemployment Up Slightly
Iowa’s unemployment rate of two-point-seven percent for September is slightly higher than the previous month. Iowa Workforce Development director Beth Townsend says it was a tenth of a percent increase. Several sectors of the Iowa economy recorded job losses last month, while Iowa manufacturers added 600 jobs. Those 600...
