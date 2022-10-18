The Trumpeter Swan is one of Iowa’s great conservation success stories. This native species was extirpated from the state in the 1800s due to wetland habitat loss and unregulated harvesting and the species remained absent for over 100 years. The Iowa DNR started a captive breeding and reintroduction program in 1994 which has successfully re-established a population of Trumpeter Swans in the state. The initial goal of the reintroduction was to establish 15 breeding pairs. This goal was first met in 2004 and the breeding population has slowly increased ever since. The DNR tracks the number of nesting attempts each summer in order to quantify a population trend. The results for 2022 confirm an increasing population with a record 135 Trumpeter Swan nesting attempts across the state.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO