Marvel Puts ‘Blade’ Movie on Hold
Blade was nearly ready to begin shooting, after undergoing a lengthy pre-production phase in Atlanta. Unfortunately, the film’s now on hold after former director Bassam Tariq left the project. Tariq departed in late September, and ever since then, Marvel has been looking for someone to replace him. Wouldn’t any number of up-and-coming directors be champing at the bit to get in the director’s chair for Marvel?
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Almost Died After His Colon Burst in 2018
In his new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry sheds light on his struggle with addiction, including how it almost cost him his life. According to his People cover story, Perry opens his memoir with the story of how he almost died in 2018. "I had...
‘The Inspection’ Writer-Director Elegance Bratton on Making Films With “Radical and Defiant Empathy”
Elegance Bratton, writer-director of A24’s The Inspection and the inaugural recipient of NewFest’s Breakthrough Queer Visionary Award, says the cast and crew were “fighting the elements” during the filming of his narrative directorial debut about a young Black gay man who joins the Marines under the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy. “We were shooting in summer in Mississippi and it was biblically hot,” he recalls to The Hollywood Reporter, laughing. “I don’t even know how to put it. Like Black church in the summer.”More from The Hollywood ReporterCarter Smith's Queer Horror 'Swallowed,' Juliana Curi Doc 'UÝRA -- The Rising Forest'...
The New ‘Equalizer’ Movie Is a ‘Man on Fire’ Reunion
After nearly 20 years, Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington are once again sharing the screen. This time, it's in The Equalizer 3. The last time these two worked together was back in 2004, in Tony Scott’s dark thriller Man On Fire. Ahead of production, they hung out in Italy, on the Amalfi Coast. Back in June, Fanning announced that she was cast, and made an Instagram post about it. She called Washington a legend and said: “My gratitude to share the screen once again with the legend of all legends is endless. Can't wait.” Her sister, Elle, chimed in to say “The reunion to beat all reunions!!!!”
‘She-Hulk’ Pulled Off a Shocking Season Finale
The following post contains SPOILERS for She-Hulk Season 1. In my review of the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiere, I wrote that the show’s occasional fourth-wall breaks were fun but used “so sparingly (at least in the first few episodes), that it’s easy to forget about it between its infrequent appearances. So far, it feels less like a bold stylistic choice than a storytelling crutch used to work around awkward story beats.” I added that if She-Hulk was going to work, that meta element “definitely needs to be better integrated into the show.”
New York’s Top Halloween Movie For Kids Is One Of The Freakiest
To me, there’s a difference between horror movies and Halloween movies. For every Nightmare on Elm Street, Jeepers Creepers, and Hereditary there’s The Addams Family, Hocus Pocus, and Scooby Doo and the Witch’s Ghost. Typically, the line is drawn short of an R rating, but while keeping the spirit of the season.
‘Harry Potter’ Star Robbie Coltrane Dead at 72
Harry Potter and James Bond actor Robbie Coltrane died Friday (Oct. 14). He was 72. In a statement to the BBC, Coltrane's agent Belinda Wright announced the actor's passing and praised him for his talent and his ability to bring joy to others. "He will probably be best remembered for...
‘M3GAN’ Is Voiced by the Viral ‘Penny Nickel Dime’ Girl
The trailer for new horror movie M3GAN dropped yesterday (Oct. 11) and immediately led to an explosion of memes. Most notably, people realized that the voice of M3GAN is an internet legend: the "Penny Nickel Dime" girl. The "Penny Nickel Dime" girl's real name is Jenna Davis. She's an 18-year-old...
Harry Styles Gets Revenge on Fan Who Sprayed Him With Water During Concert
Harry Styles proved that one way or another he's going to get you after a fan sprayed him with water at one of his concerts. The event took place at his show in Austin, Texas on October 3 during his residency at the Moody Center - which ran from Sept. 25-Oct. 3.
Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Didn’t Leak, But This Hilarious TikTok Probably Nails the Album’s Sound
With less than 24 hours to go until Taylor Swift releases her highly-anticipated album Midnights, a person on TikTok is now predicting what the project will sound like. A user by the name of @kellmeaboutit (real name Kell Martin) took to TikTok to share what he thinks the album will sound like with a variety of voices and singing styles.
Why Reba McEntire Makes a Convincing Villain on ‘Big Sky’
The country queen, known for her grace, cheery disposition and perpetual kindness, shows a darker side in the new season of ABC's hit drama Big Sky. On the show McEntire plays Sunny Barnes, the matriarch of a family of cattle ranchers, who owns a glamping business in Montana. At first...
Geena Davis Says Bill Murray Harassed Her With Massage Device, Screamed at Her on Set
In her new memoir, Dying of Politeness, Geena Davis reveals Bill Murray harassed her with a massage device and screamed at her on set while working together in the '90s. According to Variety via The Times UK and NME, Davis writes in her book that she first met Murray in a hotel room, where he allegedly greeted her with a massage device called "The Thumper."
Madonna Christens Viral ‘Period Ahh Period Uhh’ Song With Sexy TikTok
Madonna is officially in her TikTok era. The Queen of Pop went viral Oct. 9 for participating in a TikTok trend where she seemingly came out. She also joined TikTok personality Terri Joe on a livestream Oct. 13. Now, she's back at it again with a video set to the...
Who Is ‘Christian Girl Autumn’ Influencer Caitlin Covington?
Like a sweet, warm cup of Starbucks' pumpkin spiced latte, each year "Christian Girl Autumn" becomes briefly popular again just in time for the season of apple picking, colorful leaves and crisp weather. The viral meme has been around for a few years now, and now that it's officially fall...
Brendan Fraser Explains Why Tom Cruise’s ‘Mummy’ Film Flopped
Brendan Fraser shared his thoughts about why the 2017 Mummy reboot simply didn't work. Fraser played adventurer Rick O'Connell in the iconic 1999 film The Mummy, as well as its two sequels. Playing a new character named Nick Morton, Tom Cruise took over the starring role for Universal's more horror-minded...
Apparently Cookie Monster Has A Real Name?
I grew up watching Sesame Street. The show helped teach me to read. Then I had kids of my own and watched hours and hours of the show with them. My oldest daughter’s favorite was Elmo, but she also really loved Cookie Monster. So we had multiple Cookie Monster toys and stuffed animals in the house for years. We’d read Cookie Monster books, and I’d read them in a Cookie Monster voice.
Martin Scorsese to Direct ‘Gangs of New York’ Series
There are a few instances of directors remaking their own work, like Alfred Hitchcock redoing The Man Who Knew Too Much in 1956, some 22 years after his initial version. But how about a director adapting his own movie as a TV show? That’s a really unusual twist. That’s...
Taylor Swift Drops Entire Album’s Worth of Surprise ‘3AM’ Bonus Tracks Hours After ‘Midnights’ Release
Mere hours after the release of her 10th studio album Midnights, Taylor Swift expanded the project with seven additional songs at 3AM ET. In a post on Twitter, she wrote that she considers Midnights "a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour."
