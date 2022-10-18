ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel Puts ‘Blade’ Movie on Hold

Blade was nearly ready to begin shooting, after undergoing a lengthy pre-production phase in Atlanta. Unfortunately, the film’s now on hold after former director Bassam Tariq left the project. Tariq departed in late September, and ever since then, Marvel has been looking for someone to replace him. Wouldn’t any number of up-and-coming directors be champing at the bit to get in the director’s chair for Marvel?
Daily Mail

The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction

Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Deadline

Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart

In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Inspection’ Writer-Director Elegance Bratton on Making Films With “Radical and Defiant Empathy”

Elegance Bratton, writer-director of A24’s The Inspection and the inaugural recipient of NewFest’s Breakthrough Queer Visionary Award, says the cast and crew were “fighting the elements” during the filming of his narrative directorial debut about a young Black gay man who joins the Marines under the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy. “We were shooting in summer in Mississippi and it was biblically hot,” he recalls to The Hollywood Reporter, laughing. “I don’t even know how to put it. Like Black church in the summer.”More from The Hollywood ReporterCarter Smith's Queer Horror 'Swallowed,' Juliana Curi Doc 'UÝRA -- The Rising Forest'...
The New ‘Equalizer’ Movie Is a ‘Man on Fire’ Reunion

After nearly 20 years, Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington are once again sharing the screen. This time, it's in The Equalizer 3. The last time these two worked together was back in 2004, in Tony Scott’s dark thriller Man On Fire. Ahead of production, they hung out in Italy, on the Amalfi Coast. Back in June, Fanning announced that she was cast, and made an Instagram post about it. She called Washington a legend and said: “My gratitude to share the screen once again with the legend of all legends is endless. Can't wait.” Her sister, Elle, chimed in to say “The reunion to beat all reunions!!!!”
‘She-Hulk’ Pulled Off a Shocking Season Finale

The following post contains SPOILERS for She-Hulk Season 1. In my review of the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiere, I wrote that the show’s occasional fourth-wall breaks were fun but used “so sparingly (at least in the first few episodes), that it’s easy to forget about it between its infrequent appearances. So far, it feels less like a bold stylistic choice than a storytelling crutch used to work around awkward story beats.” I added that if She-Hulk was going to work, that meta element “definitely needs to be better integrated into the show.”
‘Harry Potter’ Star Robbie Coltrane Dead at 72

Harry Potter and James Bond actor Robbie Coltrane died Friday (Oct. 14). He was 72. In a statement to the BBC, Coltrane's agent Belinda Wright announced the actor's passing and praised him for his talent and his ability to bring joy to others. "He will probably be best remembered for...
‘M3GAN’ Is Voiced by the Viral ‘Penny Nickel Dime’ Girl

The trailer for new horror movie M3GAN dropped yesterday (Oct. 11) and immediately led to an explosion of memes. Most notably, people realized that the voice of M3GAN is an internet legend: the "Penny Nickel Dime" girl. The "Penny Nickel Dime" girl's real name is Jenna Davis. She's an 18-year-old...
Geena Davis Says Bill Murray Harassed Her With Massage Device, Screamed at Her on Set

In her new memoir, Dying of Politeness, Geena Davis reveals Bill Murray harassed her with a massage device and screamed at her on set while working together in the '90s. According to Variety via The Times UK and NME, Davis writes in her book that she first met Murray in a hotel room, where he allegedly greeted her with a massage device called "The Thumper."
Brendan Fraser Explains Why Tom Cruise’s ‘Mummy’ Film Flopped

Brendan Fraser shared his thoughts about why the 2017 Mummy reboot simply didn't work. Fraser played adventurer Rick O'Connell in the iconic 1999 film The Mummy, as well as its two sequels. Playing a new character named Nick Morton, Tom Cruise took over the starring role for Universal's more horror-minded...
Apparently Cookie Monster Has A Real Name?

I grew up watching Sesame Street. The show helped teach me to read. Then I had kids of my own and watched hours and hours of the show with them. My oldest daughter’s favorite was Elmo, but she also really loved Cookie Monster. So we had multiple Cookie Monster toys and stuffed animals in the house for years. We’d read Cookie Monster books, and I’d read them in a Cookie Monster voice.
