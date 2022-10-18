OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — Dozens of pastors and activists joined the calls for change at the top of Oklahoma County’s Jail. The newly formed “Concerned Clergy for Spiritual Renewal” joined together on Friday to say they want the jail administrator out. The group of clergy is calling on the jail trust and jail administration to do better, but the CEO of the jail, Greg Williams, sent a statement saying he appreciates the input but isn’t going anywhere.

