Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
KOCO
A look inside the progress being made at the Crystal Bridge Conservatory
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Crystal Bridge Conservatory at Myriad Gardens has been closed for about a year and a half, but will reopen again soon. Since April of 2021, the Crystal Bridge has been undergoing renovations. The CEO and president at the Myriad Gardens Foundation, Maureen Heffernan, said there's...
KOCO
Firefighters face busy day responding to calls amid burn ban
Oklahoma City firefighters responded to 170 calls Thursday in the metro. Firefighters say they are worried about even more calls as extremely dry conditions continue. Scott Douglas with the fire department says while most of the calls turned out to be routine, others required a larger response. “We have responded...
KOCO
Students at two Oklahoma high schools walk out to protest bathroom law
NORMAN, Okla. — Dozens of students at two Oklahoma high schools walked out of class to protest the state’s “bathroom law.”. The high schoolers are angry about a recent punishment of a transgender teen. Students, former students, parents and community members showed up to support one another...
KOCO
Questions remain after woman falls in hole in Midwest City
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Questions remain after a woman fell in a hole in Midwest City. Piles of dirt now cover the random hole in the ground where a woman spent hours waiting for rescue. She was found in the hole screaming on Wednesday afternoon. The woman claimed she...
KOCO
Mysterious hole in Midwest City leaves many questioning why, how it got there
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — A mysterious hole in Midwest City left many questioning why and how it got there. It has been a mystery for many people, some asking how it got there and others debating who is responsible. KOCO 5 reached out to several different people to look for those answers.
KOCO
Person dies in shooting off Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person is dead after a shooting off Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 spoke with Oklahoma City police on Friday to find out what they know about the investigation. Police said they were called just after 5:15 a.m. Friday to reports of a shooting and when they got there, one person was found shot and killed on the side of a building.
KOCO
Dozens of pastors, activists join call for change of Oklahoma County Jail
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — Dozens of pastors and activists joined the calls for change at the top of Oklahoma County’s Jail. The newly formed “Concerned Clergy for Spiritual Renewal” joined together on Friday to say they want the jail administrator out. The group of clergy is calling on the jail trust and jail administration to do better, but the CEO of the jail, Greg Williams, sent a statement saying he appreciates the input but isn’t going anywhere.
KOCO
Young child taken to hospital after fire sparks at OKC apartment complex, officials say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A child was taken to a hospital in serious condition after a fire sparked Saturday afternoon at a southwest Oklahoma City apartment complex. Authorities said EMSA took a young child to OU Children's Hospital and evaluated others after a fire started at an apartment complex near Southwest 89th Street and Robinson Avenue. The others who were evaluated are OK.
KOCO
Stronger laws against stalking set to go in place in Oklahoma
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — Stronger laws against stalking are set to go in place in Oklahoma on Nov. 1. The amendment would change the current stalking statute and recognize a broader range of stalking behaviors. The stalking statute has been around for a while but these new amendments will change the punishment of stalking and how it defines certain situations in which someone may be being harassed.
KOCO
Midwest City police search for suspect in drive-by
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Police say a suspect is still on the run after a drive-by shooting in a Midwest City Neighborhood Thursday. Police say the victim is a 17-year-old and he was in a garage at a house when the shooter started firing. This happened on McGreggor Drive...
KOCO
Group protests execution of Benjamin Cole outside of Governor’s Mansion
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Thursday, a group against the execution of Benjamin Cole protested outside of the Governor’s Mansion. The group lined the gates of the mansion in Oklahoma City. At 10 a.m., the scheduled execution time, some were on their knees in prayer. Cole was convicted of...
KOCO
Crews respond to gas leak at John Marshall High School
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are responding to a gas leak at John Marshall High School. On Friday, officials responded to a gas leak on North Portland Avenue. The gas has since been cut off and the school has been evacuated. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police officer admits taking cocaine from cars while on job
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City police officer admitted he took cocaine from cars while on the job. Investigators said Dean Forbes told them he took what he called “trophies” from abandoned and stolen cars while working as an OKC officer. He claimed he never intended to use those drugs but admitted to using cocaine the day he was found overdosed.
KOCO
77-year-old suspect in custody after law enforcement swarms Lincoln County RV park
CHANDLER, Okla. — Law enforcement swarmed a small RV park Friday afternoon in Lincoln County, looking for a suspect wanted on shooting charges in Pottawatomie County. "They had the road all blocked off. And then, all of a sudden here comes a whole herd of them," witness Jeff Gray said.
KOCO
18-year-old facing two counts of second-degree murder after Stillwater deadly crash
STILLWATER, Okla. — An 18-year-old from Payne County is facing two counts of second-degree murder after a deadly crash last Saturday in Stillwater. Police said one of the drivers, Luke House, was driving eastbound in the westbound lane going more than 150 miles per hour. "That’s very unheard of...
KOCO
Sanders, Green lead No. 11 Oklahoma State past No. 20 Texas
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Spencer Sanders threw for 391 yards and hit Bryson Green with the game-winning touchdown pass with just over three minutes left, and No. 11 Oklahoma State defeated No. 20 Texas 41-34 on Saturday. Green’s 41-yard touchdown came when he caught the ball on a slant,...
KOCO
OSBI needs help identifying suspects, vehicle associated with murder of Bethany man
BETHANY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is asking for help identifying the suspects and vehicle associated with the murder of a Bethany man. Special agents need the public’s help to identify two men and a vehicle tied to the murder of a Bethany man in July 2022.
KOCO
Woman accused of smuggling drugs into Oklahoma prisons faces several charges
OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman accused of smuggling drugs into Oklahoma prisons now faces several charges. KOCO 5 dug up the court documents that show the woman, Alicia Anderson, admitted she was helping facilitate drugs in the jails and state agents had been on the investigation for 18 months.
KOCO
Fatal crash in Norman leaves one person dead
NORMAN, Okla. — A crash in Norman has left one person dead. Roads were shut down overnight near Indian Hills Road and 24th Avenue Northeast while police investigated. One person was killed in a crash but no other information was released. KOCO 5 expects to learn more details soon.
KOCO
No. 11 Oklahoma State, No. 20 Texas try to stay in Big 12 race
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian believes things have really changed for the Longhorns. Last week’s game showed why he feels that way. Texas rallied to beat a tough Iowa State team and remain well positioned in the Big 12 race. “A year ago, I don’t know if we would win...
Comments / 0