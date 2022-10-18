ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Firefighters face busy day responding to calls amid burn ban

Oklahoma City firefighters responded to 170 calls Thursday in the metro. Firefighters say they are worried about even more calls as extremely dry conditions continue. Scott Douglas with the fire department says while most of the calls turned out to be routine, others required a larger response. “We have responded...
KOCO

Students at two Oklahoma high schools walk out to protest bathroom law

NORMAN, Okla. — Dozens of students at two Oklahoma high schools walked out of class to protest the state’s “bathroom law.”. The high schoolers are angry about a recent punishment of a transgender teen. Students, former students, parents and community members showed up to support one another...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Person dies in shooting off Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person is dead after a shooting off Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 spoke with Oklahoma City police on Friday to find out what they know about the investigation. Police said they were called just after 5:15 a.m. Friday to reports of a shooting and when they got there, one person was found shot and killed on the side of a building.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Dozens of pastors, activists join call for change of Oklahoma County Jail

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — Dozens of pastors and activists joined the calls for change at the top of Oklahoma County’s Jail. The newly formed “Concerned Clergy for Spiritual Renewal” joined together on Friday to say they want the jail administrator out. The group of clergy is calling on the jail trust and jail administration to do better, but the CEO of the jail, Greg Williams, sent a statement saying he appreciates the input but isn’t going anywhere.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Young child taken to hospital after fire sparks at OKC apartment complex, officials say

OKLAHOMA CITY — A child was taken to a hospital in serious condition after a fire sparked Saturday afternoon at a southwest Oklahoma City apartment complex. Authorities said EMSA took a young child to OU Children's Hospital and evaluated others after a fire started at an apartment complex near Southwest 89th Street and Robinson Avenue. The others who were evaluated are OK.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Stronger laws against stalking set to go in place in Oklahoma

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — Stronger laws against stalking are set to go in place in Oklahoma on Nov. 1. The amendment would change the current stalking statute and recognize a broader range of stalking behaviors. The stalking statute has been around for a while but these new amendments will change the punishment of stalking and how it defines certain situations in which someone may be being harassed.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Midwest City police search for suspect in drive-by

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Police say a suspect is still on the run after a drive-by shooting in a Midwest City Neighborhood Thursday. Police say the victim is a 17-year-old and he was in a garage at a house when the shooter started firing. This happened on McGreggor Drive...
MIDWEST CITY, OK
KOCO

Crews respond to gas leak at John Marshall High School

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are responding to a gas leak at John Marshall High School. On Friday, officials responded to a gas leak on North Portland Avenue. The gas has since been cut off and the school has been evacuated. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City police officer admits taking cocaine from cars while on job

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City police officer admitted he took cocaine from cars while on the job. Investigators said Dean Forbes told them he took what he called “trophies” from abandoned and stolen cars while working as an OKC officer. He claimed he never intended to use those drugs but admitted to using cocaine the day he was found overdosed.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Sanders, Green lead No. 11 Oklahoma State past No. 20 Texas

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Spencer Sanders threw for 391 yards and hit Bryson Green with the game-winning touchdown pass with just over three minutes left, and No. 11 Oklahoma State defeated No. 20 Texas 41-34 on Saturday. Green’s 41-yard touchdown came when he caught the ball on a slant,...
AUSTIN, TX
KOCO

Fatal crash in Norman leaves one person dead

NORMAN, Okla. — A crash in Norman has left one person dead. Roads were shut down overnight near Indian Hills Road and 24th Avenue Northeast while police investigated. One person was killed in a crash but no other information was released. KOCO 5 expects to learn more details soon.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

No. 11 Oklahoma State, No. 20 Texas try to stay in Big 12 race

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian believes things have really changed for the Longhorns. Last week’s game showed why he feels that way. Texas rallied to beat a tough Iowa State team and remain well positioned in the Big 12 race. “A year ago, I don’t know if we would win...
AUSTIN, TX

